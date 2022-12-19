Election Influence

In this image provided by U.S. Cyber Command, Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, who leads the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force, speaks during a ceremony Monday at U.S. Cyber Command headquarters at Fort George E. Meade, Maryland.

 U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jon Dasbach | U.S. Cyber Command via AP

FORT MEADE, Md. — Russia's war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both Moscow and Tehran's ability to try to influence or interfere in the recent U.S. midterm elections, a senior American military official said Monday.

U.S. agencies were on high alert before November's vote for potential cyberattacks or foreign influence operations, particularly after adversaries were judged by intelligence agencies to have meddled in the last two presidential elections. But there was little sign of disruption in the midterms.

