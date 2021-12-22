Pinochet’s widow dies at age 98 after years in seclusion
SANTIAGO, Chile | The widow of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet died Thursday in the apartment where she led a secluded life in her final years, away from the luxuries and power she held during the military regime of 1973-1990, her family said. She was 98.
Lucia Hiriart died at her home in Santiago’s affluent La Dehesa neighborhood surrounded by close relatives, six days after her birthday, her son Marco Antonio said. She had been admitted on several occasions this year to Chile’s military hospital, mainly affected by respiratory problems.
Pinochet died in 2006, on Dec. 10, his 91st birthday.
Known for her strong character, Hiriart on many occasions influenced her husband’s decisions on whom to appoint to public office. She was also known for expensive tastes in clothes and in furnishing of her family’s homes.
Hiriart never had words of regret for the bloody legacy of her husband’s dictatorship, which resulted in more than 3,000 opponents killed, thousands of political prisoners tortured and tens of thousands forced into exile.
She was rarely seen in public in recent years. One of those occasions was in November 2015 when she attended a Mass in memory of her late husband, with whom she had three daughters and two sons.
Hiriart faced two judicial investigations related to a fortune that Pinochet was discovered to have in more than 100 bank accounts at Riggs Bank in Washington, D.C.
In 2005, she was accused along with her son Marco Antonio of complicity in an $8.7 million tax fraud. In 2007, Hiriart, her five children and 17 other people from the dictator’s entourage were charged with embezzlement of public funds.
In both cases, Chile’s courts overturned the prosecutions of Hiriart and her family. Charges against Pinochet himself were dismissed after his death. The Chilean high court confiscated about 20 pieces of real estate from the family and seized $1.6 million from Pinochet’s bank accounts.
Pinochet’s accounts at Riggs Bank had been discovered by chance in 2004 during a U.S. congressional investigation into an unrelated matter.
An accounting audit valued Pinochet’s accounts at about $21 million, with the origin of $17.8 million undetermined. The former dictator claimed at the time that his funds abroad were “life savings.”
After news of Hiriat’s death surfaced Thursday, about 200 people, most of them young people born after democracy was resorted in Chile, gathered in a central square to celebrate. They waved flags and held up improvised posters against Hiriart.
”Lucía Hiriart dies in impunity despite the deep pain and division she caused our country,” said Gabriel Boric, the leftist candidate in Chile’s presidential runoff election Sunday.
His opponent, far-right politician José Antonio Kast, said that “the death of Mrs. Lucia will not move the election for either side.”
Len Hauss, 5-time Pro Bowl center for Washington, dies at 79
WASHINGTON | Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowl center for Washington who started every game over the last 13 seasons of his 14-year NFL career, has died. He was 79.
His daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder, said in a telephone interview Thursday that Hauss died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Georgia, after an extended illness.
Washington was the only professional football team Hauss played for during a durable career that spanned from 1964 to 1977 and included 196 total regular-season games, with 194 starts. He also appeared in another seven postseason games, all starts.
Leonard “Len” Hauss was born in Jesup on July 11, 1942.
After starring in football in high school, he went to the University of Georgia to play on the offensive line.
Washington drafted the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Hauss in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL draft.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl as one of the NFL’s top players in 1966, 1968-70 and 1972 and was the center for Washington’s team that reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 1972 season before losing to the Miami Dolphins 14-7.
The club would honor Hauss by inducting him into its Ring of Fame, a group of top people in franchise history whose names are listed on the upper-deck facade at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
After Hauss retired from football, he worked in the banking industry.
”He loved the game — even after he stopped playing. He loved to watch good football. And he loved to watch honorable men play,” said Snyder, his daughter. “He was a football lover and a fisherman. He loved to fish.”
According to Snyder, other survivors include: Hauss’ wife of 59 years, Janis Hauss; a sister, Lenell Burch; and two granddaughters.
”As my mother likes to say: They were young, small-town children who lived a fairytale life,” Snyder said.
A visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Monday at First Baptist Church in Jesup.
Ken Kragen, who helped organize ‘We Are the World,’ dies
NEW YORK | Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85.
Kragen died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family.
”Ken worked tirelessly on behalf of the artists he represented, but what I loved most about him, other than the essence of his spirit, was that he had a 360-degree understanding that the combination of art & commerce could be used to make the world a better place,” Quincy Jones, who produced “We Are the World,” tweeted this week.
”As one of the original organizing partners on “We Are the World,” w/o Ken’s expertise & specific skill set, we may never have made the enormous global impact that we did,’’ Jones tweeted.
Kragen was a Harvard Business School graduate whose other credits included producing “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and “The Gambler” television movies that starred Rogers. His most famous project began late in 1984 with a phone call from Harry Belafonte, who was anxious to raise money for starving people in Africa, notably in Ethiopia, where a famine had killed millions. The British recording “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” that featured George Michael, Bono and many others, had been a major success, and Belafonte wanted to organize a U.S. effort.
He first contacted Kragen, whom he didn’t even know.
”I needed a younger generation of artists, the ones at the top of the charts right now: Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, and Cyndi Lauper. When I looked at the management of most of these artists, I kept seeing the same name: Ken Kragen,” Belafonte wrote in his memoir “My Song,” published in 2011.
Kragen was hesitant at first, Belafonte wrote, but called Richie, who said yes. Rogers said the same, as did Jones and dozens of others, including Jackson, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder. “We Are the World,” co-written by Jackson and Richie, went on to sell tens of millions of copies and win Grammys for record and song of the year. Kragen later received a United Nations Peace Medal.
Kragen also managed Trisha Yearwood, the Bee Gees and Olivia Newton-John among others. His other charitable works included the “Hands Across America” fundraiser from 1985, when a cross country human chain featured everyone from President Ronald Reagan to Yoko Ono to Robin Williams.
Kragen’s survivors include his wife, actor Cathy Worthington; their daughter, cinematographer Emma Kragen; and her husband, director/producer Zach Marion.
Hollywood bard, muse and reveler Eve Babitz dies at 78
Eve Babitz, the Hollywood bard, muse and reveler who with warmth and candor chronicled the excesses of her native world in the 1960s and 1970s and became a cult figure to generations of readers, has died. She was 78.
Babitz biographer Lili Anolik confirmed that she died of complications from Huntington’s disease on Friday afternoon, at a Los Angeles hospital.
Few writers captured a time and place so vividly as Babitz did. Her dispatches from the Troubadour night club and the Chateau Marmont, from the Sunset Strip and Venice Beach, became as much a testament of her era as a Jack Nicholson movie or an album by the Eagles or Fleetwood Mac. She was likened at times to fellow Californian Joan Didion — although Babitz often found magic where Didion saw ruin — and to the French author-sage-confessor Collette.
Babitz knew everyone from Jim Morrison to Steve Martin, but her greatest subject was herself. She was often witty, sometimes amazed and sometimes could only shrug.
Babitz dished about her sex life (“I got deflowered on two cans of Rainier Ale when I was 17”), her outreach (“Dear Joseph Heller,” she once wrote to the “Catch-22” author, “I am a stacked eighteen-year-old blonde on Sunset Boulevard”), her thoughts on marriage (“My secret ambition has always been to be a spinster”) and her affinity for the wicked.
”I hadn’t really liked Elizabeth Taylor until she took Debbie Reynolds’ husband away from her, and then I began to love Elizabeth Taylor,” she once wrote.
Like the movie stars who had fascinated her since childhood, she was a master of entrances. Her first major public appearance came in 1963, in her early 20s, in one of the art world’s most famous photographs: Babitz, in the nude, plays chess with the fully clothed Marcel Duchamp.
”Anything seemed possible — for art, that night,” she would remember. “Especially after all that red wine.”
Over the following decade, she designed the cover for the classic rock album “Buffalo Springfield Again” and for records by the Byrds and Linda Ronstadt, hung out with Nicholson and Michelle Phillips and dated everyone from Harrison Ford to Morrison (“I met Jim, and propositioned him in three minutes”) to music executive Ahmet Ertegun. She was an extra in “The Godfather, Part II,” introduced Salvador Dali to Frank Zappa and helped convince Martin to wear a white suit.
She was published in Rolling Stone and Vogue among other magazines and her books included “Eve’s Hollywood,” “Slow Days, Fast Company” and “Sex and Rage.” Some were called fiction, others nonfiction, but virtually all drew directly from her life — with only the names changed.
She mined the most unusual and the most everyday moments — ice skating, shopping, a screening of the surfing movie “Five Summer Stories,” a Los Angeles Dodgers game. In “The Answer,” she drops acid with a local hippie-bohemian who decides he needs to go the bank.
”He took off his clothes, his blue jeans and T-shirt, and I watch him shower in beautiful warm water,” she wrote. “I sat on the bed as he put on different clothes that I’d never seen before. First he put socks on, then boxer shorts. When he was through, he was wearing a gray three-piece business suit and a watch chain with a gold watch. He looked like a beautiful advertisement for the Wall Street Journal in The New Yorker and he was my friend with wide blue eyes.”
Babitz’s life was romance, farce, melodrama and, almost, early tragedy. She became so addicted to cocaine that in the early 1980s a friend would remember her apartment floor covered in blood and Kleenex. In 1997, she nearly burned to death when she tried to smoke a cigar while driving. She healed enough to describe it in the essay “I Used to Be Charming,” the title a joke she cracked to one of her caretakers.
”To a lot of people, the idea of an extended bed rest sounds like heaven. But the truth is, lying in bed you get no respect and being a burn patient is a visit to torture land,” she wrote. “Everyone keeps telling you to relax, which you have absolutely no way of doing anyway.”
She would contend that she was never successful, only close enough to “smell the stench.” Her books sold modestly, initial reviews were mixed and she rarely published after the 1990s. But the world caught up to her.
After most of her work went out of print, she was praised in a 2014 Vanity Fair article by Anolik as an overlooked and unbowed genius. “Eve’s Hollywood,” “Slow Days, Fast Company” and other books were reissued, a well regarded biography by Anolik was published in 2019 and Babitz was discovered by a generation of younger women, leading her to joke: “It used to be only men who liked me, now it’s only girls.”
Hollywood was in her blood. Her father was a violinist in the Twentieth Century Fox Orchestra, her mother an artist and her godfather Igor Stravinsky. She didn’t have to work hard to drop names, because names seemed to fall from the sky. At Hollywood High School, her classmates included Linda Evans, Tuesday Weld and Yvette Mimieux, a “movie star, even when she butted in front of you in the cafeteria line.”
She wrote of being driven home in her teens and kissed by an older man, Johnny Stompanato, who, in one of Hollywood’s most sensational scandals, was later murdered by the daughter of Lana Turner in what was ruled a justifiable homicide.
Babitz lived for a year in New York and for a few months in Rome, but Los Angeles was her home and inspiration, a playground for self-invention, a “gigantic, sprawling ongoing studio.” In her essay “Daughters of the Wasteland,” she remembered her disbelief that others could find Los Angeles empty and unlivable.
”’Wasteland’ is a word I don’t understand anyway because physically, surely, they couldn’t have thought it was a wasteland — it has all these citrus trees and flowers growing everywhere,” she wrote. “Culturally, L.A. has always been a humid jungle alive with seething L.A. projects that I guess people from other places can’t see. It takes a certain kind of innocence to like L.A., anyway. It requires a certain plain happiness inside to be happy in L.A., to choose it and be happy here.”
UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55
Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.
The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”
Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.
Lauded modern British architect Richard Rogers dies at 88
LONDON | Richard Rogers, the British architect who helped change the look of modern cities by putting features like elevators and air ducts on the outside of his buildings, has died at 88.
Rogers burst into public view in 1972 when work began on the Pompidou Centre in Paris, a futuristic block of scaffolding-like metal pipes and glass walls that he designed with another young architect, Renzo Piano. Other major designs included London’s Millenium Dome and the Lloyd’s of London building.
But Rogers also wanted his designs to be part of revitalized urban landscapes, arguing that parks and public spaces should be developed alongside office buildings and that mass transit and improved communications should replace private cars.
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the architectural firm he founded, announced Rogers’ death on Sunday.
”Through Richard, as a young graduate, I learnt that architecture was about much more than the design of buildings, its social and political impacts were equally important,” Ivan Harbour, a senior partner at the firm, said in a statement. “He was not an archetypical architect, but he was a unique and wonderful human being.”
In a career that lasted almost 60 years, Rogers won his profession’s highest honor, the Pritzker Architecture Prize, in 2007 and France’s Legion d’Honneur in 1986. He was also a member of Britain’s House of Lords.
Born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy, the family moved to England before World War II.
As a child, Rogers struggled to read and couldn’t memorize his school work. Depressed and at the bottom of his class, Rogers was sent to a special school, where he was diagnosed with dyslexia.
He later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London before earning a master’s degree from Yale University in Connecticut.
Rogers credited his parents, a doctor and an artist, as well as his cousin, post-war Italian architect Ernesto Rogers, with inspiring his interest in architecture.
”They instilled me with a clear understanding of how, if we build well, we can create a socially inclusive environment,” he told the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity. “This has helped to drive my work.”
Rogers’ success as an architect opened doors for him to inject his ideas into broader questions of urban planning.
In 1998, he was asked to chair the British government’s Urban Task Force, which was charged with identifying the causes of urban decline and creating a strategy to reverse it. He also advised the mayors of London and Barcelona on architecture and urban strategies.
Rogers believed his work on the task force, which laid out a vision for compact cities “where people live, work and enjoy leisure time at close quarters,” to be one of his most important achievements. He said he was captivated by the idea of the piazza — the center of public life in Italian cities.
”Cities are a stage where people perform and buildings are the sets that frame the performance,” he said. “A place for all.”
In 1995, Rogers was the first architect asked to deliver the BBC Reith Lectures, an annual series designed to increase public understanding and debate about important issues.
Two years before the Kyoto Protocol was ratified, Rogers warned that cities were one of the main drivers of global warming because they were designed around automobiles. This focus on cars allowed development to encroach ever further into the countryside, divided cities into distinct zones for work, housing and recreation and led to “inefficient and hostile architecture” that neglected public spaces, he said.
Instead, Rogers promoted a vision of densely populated cities developed around technology and mass transit.
”We are witnessing technological developments that, if creatively exploited, could give our cities a new lease of life, making them greener, more sociable, more beautiful,” he said. “Above all, more exciting.”
Two-time Bills AFL champion LB Harry Jacobs dies at 84
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | Former Bills linebacker Harry Jacobs, who was a key member of Buffalo’s 1964 and ‘65 AFL champion teams, died on Friday. He was 84.
The team announced Jacobs’ death. He was battling numerous illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, and living in a nursing home just outside of Buffalo.
Jacobs played for the Bills from 1963 to 1969. He began his career with the Boston Patriots in 1960 and finished with the New Orleans Saints in 1970. Alongside fellow linebackers Mike Stratton and John Tracey, Jacobs helped solidify a dominant Bills defense that allowed the fewest points in the AFL in 1964, 1965 and 1966, and shut out the high-scoring San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship Game.
From Canton, Ohio, he spent his college career playing at Bradley University in Illinois.
Jacobs was Buffalo’s signal-caller on defense, and a respected leader in the locker room.
”He was such a competitor,” former Bills wide receiver Ed Rutkowski told The Buffalo News. “I recall there were times we’d go in on offense and it’d be three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out. And the next time we’d come off the field as the defense was going in, Harry would be yelling at us, ‘Don’t worry, you guys. If you can’t score on offense, we’ll score on defense.’”
Jacobs made the AFL all-star team in 1965 and 1969. He was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Jacobs remained in the Buffalo area, where he had a successful business career as an insurance salesman following his playing days. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kay, two children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
Former MLB OF and Tigers 1B coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
DETROIT | Kimera Bartee, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and Detroit Tigers first base coach, died Monday. He was 49.
The Tigers made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. They did not disclose the cause of death.
“Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach’s box, Kimera’s impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed. In speaking with Kimera’s father, Jerry Bartee, we offered our condolences and support to his family.”
Bartee was an outfielder in Detroit from 1996 to 1999 and played the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. He was from Omaha, Nebraska, and played for his hometown Creighton University Bluejays.
The Tigers promoted him to first-base coach during the 2021 season after he was the organization’s roving outfield and baserunning instructor, a role he had in 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was previously first-base coach for the Pirates Pirates and also was an outfield and baserunning coordinator for their minor league teams.
“From the start of spring training last year, it was clear that KB was the epitome of a player’s coach, having an uncanny ability to build deep connections with anyone from a rookie to a 10-year veteran,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “I was proud of his selflessness and adaptability when he quickly shifted to the major league staff last season, and how excited he was about the bright future he had in both baseball and life. The sport has lost an amazing man, but more importantly his family has lost a loving fiance, father, and son.”
—From AP reports
