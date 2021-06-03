GOP donor, investor, philanthropist Foster Friess dies at 81

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Republican political donor, investor and philanthropist Foster Friess died Thursday. He was 81.

A multimillionaire who lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Friess was a GOP kingmaker who donated lavishly to candidates and charitable causes over four decades.

Friess directly gave almost $7 million to hundreds of candidates since the early 1980s, federal campaign finance records show, and was perhaps best known for supporting former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum's presidential run in 2012.

"Foster was just larger than life. He filled up the room when he came in," Santorum said. "And when he left the room, you felt somehow impacted."

He died surrounded by family in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a Foster's Outriders statement.

Friess is survived by his wife, Lynnette, four children and 15 grandchildren. Services are planned in Scottsdale, Jackson and Rice Lake.

Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

MILAN | Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84.

Milan's Teatro alla Scala announced her death without giving a cause. Italian news reports said she had been fighting cancer.

The Milan theater recalled the "fairytale rise" of the daughter of a tram driver who through "talent, obstinance and work became the most famous ballerina in the world" and inspired generations of young people.

"Carla Fracci was a cardinal figure in the history of dance and that of La Scala, but also a point of reference for the city of Milan and Italian culture," the theater said in a statement.

Poul Schlueter, longtime Danish prime minister, dies at 92

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Poul Schlueter, Denmark's prime minister for over a decade who negotiated exemptions for his country to a key European Union treaty after Danes rejected the initial text in a referendum, has died. He was 92.

Schlueter, who was prime minister from 1982-1993, died Thursday surrounded by his family, the leader of the party that he once headed said Friday in a statement.

"The family has lost a dear member, and our country has lost one of the most important people of our time," Soeren Pape Poulsen, who heads the opposition Conservatives, said in a statement.

"He was a politician and a human being who has left his mark on the lives of Danes and our common history," said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a statement, adding he "always had a twinkle in the eye" and was "an excellent communicator."

"He was a hugely gifted political person," she said.

A lawyer by education, Schlueter is survived by his second wife, Anne Marie Vessel Schlueter, and his son from his first marriage, Peter. A funeral is planned for next week in Copenhagen.

Voice of Disney's 'Sebastian the Crab' dies at age 72

COLUMBIA, S.C. | Samuel E. Wright, the South Carolina native who famously voiced "Sebastian the Crab" in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and had an acting career spanning five decades, died this week. He was 72.

Wright died Monday in New York after a three-year bout with prostate cancer, according to his family's obituary.

"My beautiful, strong, loving daddy is off to his next adventure," one of Wright's daughters, Dee Kelly, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. "My heart has so much to say but I'm still processing the fact that the light that was and is my daddy will not be able to physically be here with me."

A family service was held for Wright on Thursday. A memorial visitation was planned for Friday in Walden, New York.

John Davis, real singer behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. | John Davis, one of the real singers behind the lip-synching pop duo Milli Vanilli, died of the coronavirus this week, according to his family. He was 66.

Davis died on Monday in Nuremberg, Germany, where he had lived and performed for a long time, his daughter Jasmin Davis said in a Facebook post.

"We are so incredibly sad and heartbroken," Davis told The Associated Press in a Facebook message.

Davis was credited with backup vocals but was really a lead singer on albums by Milli Vanilli, whose expeditious ascension into the music world was followed by an equally rapid fall.

Davis' family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for a service, which they called "one last performance, with people he loved and got loved from."

"He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music," Jasmin Davis wrote on Facebook. "He gave so much to the world!"

Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES | Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved fame as sardonic TV news writer Murray Slaughter on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and stardom playing cheerful Capt. Stubing on "The Love Boat," has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday at his home in Palm Desert, California, said Stephanie Steele Zalin, his stepdaughter. She attributed his death to his age, saying he had been well until very recently.

"He had one of the most amazing, fun blasts of a life of anybody I know. He enjoyed every minute of it," Steele Zalin said. "I don't even think in his wildest dreams he dreamt of the life that he ended up having and creating."

She called him the "best, sweetest, purest guy."

Ed Asner, who played opposite MacLeod on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," said on Twitter that "my heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator."

Known to sitcom fans for his bald head and wide smile, MacLeod toiled in near anonymity for more than a decade, appearing on dozens of TV shows and in several movies before landing the part of Murray in 1970.

Besides his wife, MacLeod's survivors include his children, three stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and his first great-grandchild, who arrived in December, Steele Zalin said.

Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz great, dies at 64

Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA's defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.

The team announced his death Saturday.

Eaton left his home for a bike ride Friday night in Summit County, Utah, and shortly thereafter someone called 911 to report after seeing him lying on a roadway and unconscious. Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The team, citing county officials who investigated, said "there is no reason to believe a vehicle was involved in the incident."

The Jazz described him in a statement as an "enduring figure in our franchise history" who had a "significant impact in the community after his basketball career."

Utah coach Quin Snyder said Saturday night before Game 3 in Memphis that the team's thoughts and prayers go out to Eaton's wife.

'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer who enjoyed success on the pop, country and gospel charts with such hits as "I Just Can't Help Believing," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling," has died. He was 78.

Thomas, who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, died from complications of the disease Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, his publicist Jeremy Westby said in a statement.

A Hugo, Oklahoma-native who grew up in Houston, Billy Joe Thomas broke through in 1966 with a gospel-styled cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" and went on to sell millions of records and have dozens of hits across genres. He reached No. 1 with pop, adult contemporary and country listeners in 1976 with "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song." The same year, his "Home Where I Belong" became one of the first gospel albums to be certified platinum for selling more than 1 million copies.

Dionne Warwick, who duetted with Thomas, sent out a tweet Saturday with her condolences.

"My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duet partners, BJ Thomas. I will miss him as I know so many others will as well. Rest In Peace my friend," she said.

Swiss motorcyclist Dupasquier dies following Moto3 crash

FLORENCE, Italy | Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday's session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider's legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

Tributes flooded in from other riders, as well as from across the world of motorsport.

Formula One tweeted: "No words can ever describe the pain of such a loss. Our thoughts are with Jason's family, friends and the entire MotoGP community."

Many F1 teams and drivers also took to social media to express their condolences.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, tweeted: "Rest in peace, Jason."

Mississippi city's first Black mayor Melvin Mack dies at 72

LAUREL, Miss. | Funeral services are set this week for the Mississippi city of Laurel's first Black mayor, who served two terms.

Melvin Mack died Friday. A cause of death was not released. He was 72.

Mack was mayor of Laurel from 2005 until his retirement in 2013, WDAM-TV reported. Before becoming mayor, Mack served on both the Laurel City Council and the Jones County Board of Supervisors. In 2018, the fire station on Parker Drive in Laurel was named in his honor.

Mayor Johnny Magee, the current mayor of Laurel, succeeded Mack in office.

"He would always call and check on me and offer advice and tell me to hang in there," Magee said. "He knew, as I said, what the job entailed. He knew the headache that came with the job and the pressures of the job. I just appreciate his support."

Ward 4 Councilman George Carmichael said Mack's passing marked a sad day for the city.

"He was a great leader and inspired so many people. So many young people too. He never met a stranger. He's truly going to be missed," Carmichael said.

A public viewing is set for Friday in the rotunda of City Hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services are set for Saturday in the auditorium of Oak Park Elementary in Laurel at 2 p.m.

Sam Boulmetis Sr., Hall of Fame New Jersey rider, dies at 94

RED BANK, N.J. | Sam Boulmetis Sr., a Hall of Fame jockey who won four Monmouth Park riding titles in the 1940s and '50s during a nearly 20-year career, has died. He was 94.

He died Sunday at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, his family said.

Boulmetis won 2,783 races and his mounts earned $15.4 million in purses. The earnings ranked in the top 10 all-time for riders when he retired in 1966. He started riding in Florida in 1948 and his first win came at Garden State Park in New Jersey. His Monmouth Park titles came in 1949, '53, '55 and '56.

Tosmah was probably his best mount. The filly defeated top males in the 1964 Arlington Classic Stakes, when the race was a key event for 3-year-olds in North America.

Boulmetis was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in 1973. After he stopped riding, he became a racing official and steward in New Jersey.

Son Sam Jr. became a jockey, riding from 1973-81 until he was paralyzed in a racing accident at Laurel Park. The younger Boulmetis worked as a steward at Parx Racing in Pennsylvania before retiring.

Jimmy Boulmetis, another son, would become a multiple stakes-winning trainer, based in the Mid-Atlantic region. Daughter Kim Boulmetis owns and breeds horses.

Boulmetis, of Rumson, New Jersey, is also survived by his wife, Lillian; daughters Susan Hino and Janie Walford; and sister Margie Black, whose son Tony is a former jockey.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank.

Latino, retired Catholic bishop, dies in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. | Joseph Latino, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, died Friday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the diocese said. He was 83.

The diocese said Tuesday that a Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11:30 a.m. June 9 in Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in downtown Jackson.

Latino was named the 10th bishop of Jackson on Jan. 3, 2003, and was ordained as bishop and installed on March 7, 2003, the diocese said. He retired Dec. 12, 2013.

In March 2006, the Diocese of Jackson agreed to pay $5.1 million to 19 people who claimed they were molested by priests over three decades. The diocese also agreed to remove any person "against whom there has been a credible allegation of abuse for any position of influence over policy and decision making regarding sexual abuse claims."

"I sincerely hope that this settlement will bring a sense of peace to all those who have suffered as a result of the acts of a few," Latino said in a statement at the time.

The Jackson diocese formed an office for the protection of children while Latino was bishop.

Latino was a New Orleans native and was ordained as a priest in 1963. He served as a parish priest in New Orleans and three other Louisiana cities — Metairie, Houma and Thibodaux. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux was established in 1977, and Latino served in several positions there. In 1983, Pope John Paul II named him a prelate of honor with the title of monsignor.

"Bishop Latino was most gracious to me from the outset and remained a prayerful and steady friend and colleague from the time I was ordained and installed on Feb. 6, 2014," the current bishop of the Jackson Diocese, Joseph R. Kopacz, said in a news release Tuesday. "May he rest in peace."

Mike Marshall, 1st reliever to win Cy Young, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES | Mike Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award when he set a major league record by pitching 106 games in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 78.

Marshall died Monday night at home in Zephyrhills, Florida, where he had been receiving hospice care, according to the Dodgers, who spoke Tuesday to his daughter, Rebekah. She did not give a cause of death.

The team planned a moment of silence for Marshall before a game against St. Louis.

Marshall pitched in the majors from 1967 to 1981 for nine teams, compiling a record of 97-112 and 3.14 ERA. He recorded 880 strikeouts and 188 saves.

Marshall won the NL Cy Young Award in 1974, going 15-12 with a 2.42 ERA and 21 saves. The right-hander nicknamed "Iron Mike" set major league records that season for most appearances, relief innings (208 1/3), games finished (83) and consecutive games pitched (13).

He was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 1974 and '75. He jogged to the mound from the bullpen, common for relievers today, rather than be driven in a cart as was customary then.

Marshall is survived by wife Erica. He was preceded in death by first wife Nancy, who died April 30 in Minnesota at age 78. The couple had daughters Deborah, Rebekah and Kerry.

Former Ivy League football coach Frank Navarro dies at 91

Frank Navarro, the former Ivy League football coach who helped turn around a struggling Division III program at Wabash College, has died. He was 91.

Wabash and Columbia, where Navarro was head coach from 1968-73, announced Tuesday that Navarro died on May 30. He died at his home in Charleston, South Carolina, of natural causes.

Wabash said a funeral service was scheduled for Friday at St. Patrick's Church in Mystic, Connecticut.

Navarro played at Maryland and was an offensive lineman on the Terrapins' 1952 Sugar Bowl-winning team.

After serving in the Air Force, the White Plains, New York, native began his coaching career at Columbia in 1955 as an assistant.

He got his first head coaching job at Williams College in 1963 and led the Ephs to an unbeaten season in 1967 (7-0-1).

Navarro became Columbia's head coach in 1968 and led the Lions to a 16-36-2 record over six seasons.

He returned to lower-division football at Wabash in Crawfordsville, Indiana, in 1974 and in his fourth season at the school, the Little Giants reached the Division III national championship game. Before Navarro's arrival, Wabash had not had a winning season since 1965.

After losing the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl to Widener, 39-36, Navarro headed back to the Ivy League. He was head coach at Princeton from 1978-84.

He retired with a record of 99-99-6 as a college head coach and was inducted into the Wabash College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.

Navarro is survived by his wife Jill, eight children, 22 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.