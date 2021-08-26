Chuck Close, artist of monumental grids, dies at 81
NEW YORK | Chuck Close, a painter, photographer and printmaker best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died. He was 81.
His attorney, John Silberman, said Close died Thursday at a hospital in Oceanside, New York. He did not give a cause of death.
Close, whose professional highlights include a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1973, was known for using a grid structure for the representation of an image in nearly all of his works, which he said helped him break the face down into "incremental units."
Time consuming and labor intensive, he produced a plethora of paintings that dissect the human face of such luminaries as President Bill Clinton, composer Philip Glass and the artist himself.
His works have been displayed in museums, galleries and even the New York City subway.
In 2017, Close faced accusations of sexual harassment from some women who said he made inappropriate sexual comments when they had gone to his studio to potentially be models for him in prior years.
He told The New York Times that he had spoken to the women about their bodies as part of evaluating them as models, and apologized for causing any discomfort.
Close, who had been diagnosed with dementia-related conditions in 2013, also had serious mobility issues after suffering a spinal artery collapse in 1988, requiring him to use a wheelchair.
In Close's work, the "pixilated" images "are filled with tiny abstract colored shapes, individual brushstrokes or even the artist's fingerprints. When viewed from a distance, the individual marks miraculously resolve into a surprisingly realistic face," the Akron Art Museum in Ohio said in describing Close's paintings and prints for an exhibition titled "Familiar Faces: Chuck Close in Ohio Collections."
Born in Monroe, Wisconsin, Close graduated from the University of Washington, Seattle, and received a MFA from Yale University.
He was married twice, both of which ended in divorce, and is survived by two daughters.
Japanese martial artist film star Sonny Chiba dies at 82
TOKYO | Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including "Kill Bill," has died. He was 82.
Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died late Thursday in a hospital near Tokyo where he had been treated for COVID-19 since Aug. 8, Tokyo-based Astraia, his management office, said in a statement Friday. It said he had not been vaccinated.
Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives, the anguished so-called "anti-heroes" trying to survive in a violent world. He did many of the stunt scenes himself.
His overseas career took off after his 1970s Japanese film "The Street Fighter" proved popular in the U.S.
American director Quentin Tarantino listed the work as among his "grindhouse," or low-budget kitsch cinema, favorites.
Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in "Kill Bill."
Chiba appeared in the 1991 Hollywood film "Aces," directed by John Glen, as well as in Hong Kong movies.
Chiba's career also got a boost from the global boom in kung fu films, set off by Chinese legend Bruce Lee, although critics say Chiba tended to exhibit a dirtier, thug-like fighting style than Lee.
"A true action legend. Your films are eternal and your energy an inspiration. #SonnyChiba #RIP," American actor Lewis Tan said on Twitter.
New York-based writer and director Ted Geoghegan called him "the great Sonny Chiba."
"Watch one of his films today," Geoghegan tweeted, followed by images of a fist and a broken heart.
Other fans mournfully filled Twitter threads with clips of his movies and photos.
Born in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Chiba studied at Nippon Sport Science University trained in various martials arts, earning a fourth-degree black belt in karate.
Chiba set up Japan Action Club in 1980, to develop a younger generation of actors, including protege Hiroyuki Sanada, who is among Hollywood's most coveted Japanese actors, landing roles in "The Last Samurai" and "Rush Hour 3."
Chiba is survived by his three children, Juri Manase, Mackenyu Arata and Gordon Maeda, all actors. A wake was canceled as a pandemic measure, and funeral arrangements were still undecided, his office said.
James W. Loewen, wrote 'Lies My Teacher Told Me,' dead at 79
NEW YORK | James W. Loewen, whose million-selling "Lies My Teacher Told Me" books challenged traditional ideas and knowledge on everything from Thanksgiving to the Iraq War, has died. He was 79.
Loewen's publisher, New Press, announced that the author died Thursday at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. A professor emeritus at the University of Vermont who lived in Washington, D.C., he had been diagnosed two years ago with Stage IV bladder cancer, enough time for him to post "Notes toward an obituary" on his website.
"Telling the truth about the past helps cause justice in the present," was his guiding principle, he wrote. "Achieving justice in the present helps us tell the truth about the past."
Loewen's "Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong" was published in 1995 and became a favorite of students and former students as it challenged what Loewen considered a white, Eurocentric view of the past and the stale prose and bland presentations of classroom books.
He based his findings on his research while on fellowship at the Smithsonian Institution, where he spent two years looking through textbooks. He gave his chapters such headlines as "The Truth About the First Thanksgiving," "Gone With the Wind: The Invisibility of American Racism in American Textbooks" and "See No Evil: Choosing Not to Look at the War in Vietnam."
Loewen prided himself on pointing out the socialist beliefs of Helen Keller or the diversity of American Indian culture. He chastised textbook authors for ignoring the history of labor unions and leaving students with the impression that the mistreatment of workers was something "that happened long ago, like slavery, and that, like slavery, was corrected long ago."
In a 2018 interview with NPR, he said that inspiration for "Lies My Teacher Told Me" came while he was teaching at the historically Black Tougaloo College in Mississippi, and asked his students for their thoughts on Reconstruction.
"And what happened to me was an 'A-ha' experience, although you might better consider it an 'Oh-no' experience: 16 out of my 17 students said, 'Well, Reconstruction was the period right after the Civil War when Blacks took over the government of the Southern states. But they were too soon out of slavery and so they screwed up and white folks had to take control again.'
"My little heart sank."
Loewen's book won the American Book Award and was sometimes likened to Howard Zinn's "A People's History" as an alternate text for progressives. A Publishers Weekly review called "Lies My Teacher Told Me" a "politically correct critique of 12 American history textbooks" that was "sure to please liberals and infuriate conservatives."
He continued the series with "Lies My Teacher Told Me About Christopher Columbus," "Lies Across America: What Our Historic Sites Get Wrong" and "Lies My Teacher Told Me: Young Readers' Edition" and revised the original work in 2018, during the Donald Trump administration. His other books included "Teaching What Really Happened," "The Mississippi Chinese: Between Black and White" and the memoir "Up a Creek, With a Paddle." The New Press will publish a graphic edition in 2023 of "Lies My Teacher Told Me," which Loewen had been working on with artist Nate Powell, who had collaborated with Rep. John Lewis on his acclaimed "March" graphic trilogy.
Loewen is survived by his second wife, Susan Robertson Loewen; children Nick Loewen and Lucy Loewen McMurrer; four grandchildren and his sister, Mary Cavalier.
"Fathering was his happiest role," Loewen wrote in his prepared obituary.
He was born in Decatur, Illinois, his father a doctor and his mother a teacher and librarian. While studying sociology at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, during the height of the civil rights movement, he spent the early part of 1963 auditing courses at Mississippi State University, while also visiting Tougaloo College and the Tuskegee Institute.
"He enjoyed all three Southern colleges but felt a particular kinship with Tougaloo, where students actually bought and read books not assigned them in courses, a rarity at MSU," Loewen wrote on his website.
Before establishing himself as an author, Loewen co-wrote a textbook which helped lead to a legal battle that anticipated current debates over how race should be taught. In 1974, he and Dr. Charles Sallis published "Mississippi: Conflict and Change," an intended corrective to what they saw as the racially biased information that his Tougaloo students had been assigned for a required 9th grade course on the state's history.
The book won the Lillian Smith Award for nonfiction, presented by the Southern Regional Council, but officials in Mississippi voted to reject it for classroom use, alleging that "Mississippi: Conflict and Change" devoted too much time to Black history. Loewen and others sued. In 1980, U.S. District Court Judge Orma Smith ruled in the plaintiffs' favor and ordered the book placed on the "approved list."
Country singer Tom T. Hall dies; wrote 'Harper Valley PTA'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed "Harper Valley P.T.A." and sang about life's simple joys as country music's consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85.
His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician's death on Friday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Known as "The Storyteller" for his unadorned yet incisive lyrics, Hall composed hundreds of songs.
Along with such contemporaries as Kris Kristofferson, John Hartford and Mickey Newbury, Hall helped usher in a literary era of country music in the early '70s, with songs that were political, like "Watergate Blues" and "The Monkey That Became President," deeply personal like "The Year Clayton Delaney Died," and philosophical like "(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine."
"In all my writing, I've never made judgments," he said in 1986. "I think that's my secret. I'm a witness. I just watch everything and don't decide if it's good or bad."
Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell performed Hall's song "Mama Bake A Pie (Daddy Kill A Chicken)" when Hall was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.
"The simplest words that told the most complicated stories. Felt like Tom T. just caught the songs as they floated by, but I know he carved them out of rock," Isbell tweeted on Friday.
Hall, the fourth son of an ordained minister, was born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, in a log cabin built by his grandfather. He started playing guitar at age 4 and wrote his first song by the time he was 9.
Hall began playing in a bluegrass band, but when that didn't work out he started working as a disc jockey in Morehead, Kentucky. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 for four years including an assignment in Germany. He turned to writing when he got back stateside and was discovered by Nashville publisher Jimmy Key.
Hall settled in Nashville in 1964 and first established himself as a songwriter making $50 a week. He wrote songs for Jimmy C. Newman, Dave Dudley and Johnny Wright, but he had so many songs that he began recording them himself. The middle initial "T" was added when he got his recording contract to make the name catchier.
His breakthrough was writing "Harper Valley P.T.A.," a 1968 international hit about small-town hypocrisy recorded by Jeannie C. Riley. The song about a mother telling a group of busybodies to mind their own business was witty and feisty and became a No. 1 country and pop hit. It sold millions of copies and Riley won a Grammy for best female country vocal performance and an award for single of the year from the Country Music Association. The story was so popular it even spawned a movie of the same name and a television series.
"Suddenly, it was the talk of the country," Hall told The Associated Press in 1986. "It became a catch phrase. You'd flip the radio dial and hear it four or five times in 10 minutes. It was the most awesome time of my life; I caused all this stir."
His own career took off after that song and he had a string of hits with "Ballad of Forty Dollars" (which also was recorded by Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings); his first career No. 1 hit "A Week in a Country Jail," and "Homecoming," in the late 1960s.
Throughout the '70s, Hall became one of Nashville's biggest singer-songwriters, with multiple hit songs including, "I Love," "Country Is," "I Care," "I Like Beer," and "Faster Horses (The Cowboy and The Poet.)" He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1978.
"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement. "He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer.
He also penned songs for children on his records "Songs of Fox Hollow (for Children of All Ages)" in 1974 and "Country Songs for Kids," in 1988. He also became an author, writing a book about songwriting, "The Songwriter's Handbook," and an autobiography, "The Storyteller's Nashville," as well as fiction novels.
He was host of the syndicated TV show "Pop Goes the Country" from 1980 to 1983 and even dabbled in politics. Hall was close to former President Jimmy Carter and Carter's brother, Billy, when Carter was in the White House. Tennessee Democrats urged Hall to run for governor in 1982, but he declined.
For his 1985 album "Songs in a Seashell," he spent six months walking up and down Southern beaches to get inspiration for the summer mood of the LP.
He was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and in 2012, he was honored as the BMI Icon of the year, with artists such as the Avett Brothers, bluegrass stars Daily & Vincent, Toby Keith and Justin Townes Earle paying tribute to the songwriting legend.
"I think a song is just a song," Hall said at the ceremony in 2012. "They can do it with all kinds of different bands. It's just a lyric and a melody. I was talking to Kris Kristofferson one time. They asked him what was country, and he said, 'If it sounds country, it's country.' So that's my philosophy."
He married English-born songwriter Dixie Deen in 1968, and the two would go on to write hundreds of bluegrass songs after Hall retired from performing in the 1990s, including "All That's Left" which Miranda Lambert covered on her 2014 album, "Platinum." Dixie Hall died in 2015.
In 2015, music legend Bob Dylan singled out Hall for some harsh criticism in a rambling speech at a MusiCares event. He called Hall's song, "I Love," "a little overcooked," and said that the arrival of Kristofferson in Nashville "blew ol' Tom T. Hall's world apart."
The criticism apparently confused Hall, as he considered Kristofferson a friend and a peer, and when asked about Dylan's comments in an 2016 article for "American Songwriter" magazine, he responded, "What the hell was all that about?"
Floyd Reese, GM of Titans' Super Bowl team, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Floyd Reese, the general manager who assembled the roster for the Tennessee Titans' lone Super Bowl appearance, died Saturday. He was 73.
His family told the team of his death. Reese had cancer and was with his family when he died at his Brentwood home just south of Nashville, according to a social media post by ESPN 102.5 The Game, the radio station where Reese worked until mid-December.
Reese spent 21 years with the Oilers-Titans as coach and executive, and he remains the winningest general manager in franchise history. He is to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor this season.
"He built a team that saw sustained success and helped guide our franchise in the toughest of times and the highest moments," controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said. "His keen eye for talent led him to some of the best players in our team's history, which led the team to some of our greatest accomplishments."
He drafted a trio of Associated Press NFL Rookies of the Year starting with Eddie George in 1996, then Jevon Kearse in 1999 and Vince Young in 2006. He made Steve McNair, a co-NFL MVP in 2003, the No. 3 overall pick in his second draft as general manager of the then-Houston Oilers. Reese called McNair and George, the 14th pick overall in '96, key building blocks.
"It was magic," Reese said in 2019 before the franchise retired the numbers for both McNair and George. "So after we spent time with those guys, we said, 'Hey, if we can build a team of these kind of guys we're going to be OK.' And, at least for a while, it worked out."
Reese's selection of Kearse at No. 16 overall in 1999 proved the final piece of the Super Bowl team. Kearse anchored the defense with 14 ½ sacks, still a rookie record.
The Titans went 13-3 that season reaching the Super Bowl as a wild-card team.
Tennessee went 104-72 between 1999 and 2009 for a .591 winning percentage, though Reese's contract was not renewed after the 2006 season while Jeff Fisher remained coach. Only Indianapolis, New England, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia won more in that span than Tennessee.
Reese was linebackers coach for four seasons with the Oilers before moving to the front office in 1990 as assistant general manager. He took over as GM just as the NFL instituted the salary cap, which Reese said in 1997 was the toughest challenge he faced in that job.
"No team has had to rebuild the way we have, due to our salary structure and seven-year run in the playoffs," Reese said in 1997. "We're part way there, hopefully we can complete the task."
Reese also hired Fisher as coach after Fisher was interim coach for the final six games of a 2-14 season in 1994.
Together, Reese and Fisher oversaw the franchise's departure from Houston in July 1997. The then-Tennessee Oilers played that season in Memphis and 1998 at Vanderbilt University, with team offices behind a doctors' building in Nashville.
Renamed the Titans before the 1999 season, the franchise reached two AFC championship games over the next four seasons, with a divisional playoff loss in New England in January 2004.
Reese also was an analyst on ESPN's NFL Live and wrote for ESPN.com before joining the Patriots as a senior football adviser in 2009. He later worked in sports talk radio in Nashville.
A native of Springfield, Missouri, Reese played linebacker at UCLA from 1966-69. He spent a season in the Canadian Football League as a defensive lineman.
He went into coaching at Liberty Union High School in Brentwood, California, in 1970 before going to his alma mater in 1971 for three seasons as an assistant. He was an assistant at Georgia Tech in 1974.
Reese went to the NFL in 1975 as strength coach for Detroit. He had the same job with San Francisco in 1978, and Bud Grant hired him as linebackers and special teams coach in Minnesota in 1979. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1984.
Survivors include his wife, Sally, sons Jeremy and Sean and four grandchildren.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine's death in a tweet Saturday.
Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider, "If I get this COVID thing, do I have a chance of dying from it?" If so, he advised them to get vaccinated. He said he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn't die.
After Valentine was moved into a critical care unit, Mark Valentine said his brother regretted that "he wasn't a more vocal advocate of the vaccination."
"I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, 'Go get vaccinated. Quit worrying about the politics. Quit worrying about all the conspiracy theories," Mark Valentine told The Tennessean on July 25.
"He regrets not being more adamant about getting the vaccine. Look at the dadgum data," Mark Valentine said.
Phil Valentine had been a radio personality since he was 20 and became a popular conservative host by railing against a state income tax proposed by Republican then-Gov. Don Sundquist, the Tennessean reported.
The program grew into a nationally syndicated show that aired for 12 years on as many as 100 stations, according to the newspaper. At the end of the run, Valentine signed a three-year deal in 2019 that kept him on 99.7 WTN.
"Phil Valentine was a visionary for the conservative movement, and he made an enormous impact on the lives of many Tennesseans," U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted. "My deepest condolences and prayers are with Phil's wife, Susan, and his family. May they be comforted and surrounded by love during this difficult time."
Rod Gilbert, Hall of Famer for New York Rangers, dies at 80
NEW YORK | Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80.
Gilbert's family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. The team didn't provide details.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert — one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had," Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement.
"While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, 'Mr. Ranger.'"
From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers — a career that was nearly derailed In 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association.
Gilbert recovered and ended up with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He holds Rangers records for goals and points. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in its historic eight-game victory of the Soviet Union in the Summit Series.
Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982, Gilbert spent many years in the Rangers organization after his retirement as a player.
"Rod Gilbert's impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years was profound — both on and off the ice," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely beloved by Rangers' fans."
Gilbert appeared in eight All-Star Games and received the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1976 as the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."
His No. 7 jersey became the first number ever to be retired by the Rangers when it was raised to Madison Square Garden rafters on Oct. 14, 1979. In 2007, the National Hockey League Alumni Association honored Gilbert with the Man of the Year Award.
Jimmy Hayes, 31, Boston College star who played in NHL, dies
MILTON, Mass. | Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31.
A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed.
Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totaling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.
"His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "We're proud of the memories he made in Chicago."
Boston College said on Twitter it is "heartbroken" over the death.
Younger brother Kevin Hayes is a center for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jimmy Hayes played 334 games in the NHL and had 54 goals and 55 assists. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.
He last played professionally in 2019 and had been a cohost of a podcast called "Missin Curfew."
Hayes was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts. In addition to his wife and children, Hayes is survived by four siblings and his parents, Shelagh and Kevin Hayes Sr.
Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre dies of COVID-19 at 79
DAKAR, Senegal | Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre, the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by an African court after his government was accused of killing 40,000 people, has died in Senegal. He was 79.
Habre, whose case for years showcased Africa's reluctance to put its despots on trial as he lived in luxurious exile, had recently contracted COVID-19 according to local media reports. His death Tuesday at a Dakar hospital was confirmed by Jean Bertrand Bocande, director of the penitentiary administration.
The former dictator, first arrested in Senegal in 2013, had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016 but ultimately served about five years in prison following his conviction.
Human rights activists say Chad was a ruthless, one-party state under Habre's rule from 1982 to 1990. A fearsome security service headed by members of Habre's Gorane ethnic group was placed in every village, documenting even the slightest transgressions against the regime, they said.
The list of offenses meriting arrest included speaking ill of Habre, listening to "enemy" radio stations or "performing magical rites to aid the enemy," according to a truth commission appointed shortly after Habre fell from power. That commission concluded Habre's government oversaw 40,000 killings.
"Hissene Habre will go down in history as one of the world's most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people, burned down entire villages, sent women to serve as sexual slaves for his troops and built clandestine dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies," tweeted Reed Brody, a human rights lawyer who worked for years to bring Habre to justice.
But even five years after Habre's conviction, "torture survivors and families of the dead have not seen one penny" in compensation, Brody wrote in a piece for Human Rights Watch earlier this year.
"The African Union has failed even to establish the court-mandated trust fund to search for Habre's assets and solicit contributions," he said.
As Senegal confronted a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, some victims' advocates had urged the government to make sure Habre was vaccinated, ensuring he would serve a long sentence behind bars.
"As a victim of Hissene Habre he is a human being like any other. He died — I can't say I'm happy, but that's his fate," said Rachel Ndounodji, who husband was killed during the Habre regime. "But how to forgive him? We are halfway there. And how to forgive him? The victims are not yet compensated."
Lawyer Jacqueline Moudeina, who represents victims' families in Chad, vowed Tuesday to press ahead with those compensation claims despite Habre's death.
For Younous Mahadjir, who was held for four months at the end of Habre's rule for distributing anti-regime pamphlets, the overwhelming impression of the period was fear.
"At any moment they could arrest you," said Mahadjir, who while in detention had water poured down his throat until he lost consciousness. "During Habre's time, to be prudent, when you slept you wore your clothes, because you never knew when they might come for you."
Detainees were subject to a wide range of torture techniques. Some were burned, others were sprayed with poison gas and still more were forced to put their mouths around the exhaust pipes of running vehicles, causing severe burning when the motor accelerated.
Habre was born the son of a farmer in the northern Chadian town of Faya-Largeau in 1942. The country was still under French colonial rule, and he worked as a civilian for the French military before being selected to study in France, where he earned a law degree.
He returned in 1971 to work for Chad's foreign affairs ministry, but he soon became involved in a peasant rebellion of Muslim northerners against the largely southern-dominated Christian government.
His rise did not seem driven by ideology. The final report of the truth commission sharply criticized Habre's opportunism, describing him as "a man without scruples" motivated by power alone. "Thus he would join with the armed rebellion one moment and with the government the next. To win over public sympathy, he portrayed himself by turns as a convinced Maoist and a fervent Muslim," the report said.
In a later passage, the report said that despite Habre's education, his "comportment and thinking are not much different from those of a camel thief."
Habre became prime minister under then-President Felix Malloum in 1978, but Malloum fell from power the following year.
In 1982, Habre deposed President Goukouni Oueddei, beginning his eight years as head of state. Aware that his regime was under threat from Libya, Habre created his security service known as the Directorate of Documentation and Security, or DDS, not long after becoming president.
He received substantial support from the United States and France because he was seen as a "bulwark" against former Libya dictator Moammar Gadhafi, according to Human Rights Watch. Habre received hundreds of millions of dollars in American aid and was invited to the White House, HRW says, while support from France came in the form of arms and logistical support.
Documents left behind by the DDS highlight the extent to which Habre oversaw its day-to-day operations.
"What these documents make very clear is that Hissene Habre was kept informed of virtually everything, from the cloth being used for uniforms to the deaths of prisoners," said Brody who discovered the documents spread across the floor of the old DDS headquarters in Chad's capital, N'Djamena. "What we see here is a control freak, really, who was keeping on top of every detail."
One document says the DDS was intended to serve as the president's eyes and ears, while another notes that a facility for "very special" prisoners was placed near the presidency so Habre could keep tabs on them. The documents mention more than 12,000 victims of Chad's detention network, indicating that Habre received direct communications concerning 900 of them.
Habre fled to Senegal after being overthrown in December 1990. For 22 years, he lived freely and comfortably even during the periods he was technically under house arrest, splitting his time between two large villas in the seaside capital of Dakar — one for his Chadian family, the other for the family he started with a Senegalese woman he took as a second wife.
All this time, Habre's victims were working to bring him to trial and they filed a case against him in Senegal in January 2000. He was indicted the following month, but his lawyers successfully moved for the case to be dismissed, arguing that Senegalese courts could not judge someone for crimes committed in Chad.
A separate case was initiated in Belgium, and Habre was indicted there in 2005. But Senegal refused to take any action. In 2012, the International Court of Justice ruled that Senegal needed either to try Habre or to extradite him "without further delay." In collaboration with the African Union, Senegal established a special tribunal to try Habre, and he was finally arrested at one of his villas on a Sunday morning in June 2013. Two days later, the court formally charged him with war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture.
Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81
Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right.
Following a path paved by Major League Baseball's first Black player, Harkness led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship in basketball in 1963 and a was pioneer well after his playing career.
The school announced Harkness died Tuesday morning at 81 after a long life of breaking through boundaries and one big Game of Change.
"All of us at Loyola have heavy hearts today," Loyola coach Drew Valentine said in a statement. "Jerry was a true trail blazer not only in basketball, but in so many different walks of life, and the impact he made was immeasurable."
A two-time All-American at Loyola, Harkness was part of the 1963 team that won a national championship with four Black starters and played in what became known as the Game of Change.
State laws prohibited Mississippi State from playing integrated teams, but the Maroons — now Bulldogs — slipped out of town under cover of darkness to play Loyola in East Lansing, Michigan, in the opening round of the Mid-East regionals. Harkness shook hands with Mississippi State captain Joe Dan Gold before the game in an iconic moment.
"Boy, the flashbulbs. I couldn't believe," Harkness recalled in 2018. "I just couldn't understand. ... I was shocked. I looked him in his eyes. He didn't smile; I tried to smile at him. I could tell he was there, he was happy to play us and he was happy to be there. He had on his game face. I was shocked with the bulbs and I went back to the huddle in kind of a daze, a little.
"I thought, boy, this is more than a game. This is history."
Loyola went to work, winning by 10. Afterward, the Maroons spoke about the basketball, not the moment.
"They were perfect gentlemen — just like any other team we played," said Gold, the Mississippi State captain who died in 2011. "They beat us on the offensive backboards. They just had too many big men for us and they won it by taking all those rebounds."
The Ramblers went on to beat reigning champion Cincinnati in overtime for the school's only national championship.
Harkness, Ron Miller, Vic Rouse and Les Hunter — white guard John Egan was the other starter — received death threats mailed to their dorm and endured taunts from fans in Houston during their title run. Texas Western won a national championship with five Black starters three years later, beating an all-white Kentucky team coached by Adolph Rupp.
The death threats, Harkness once recalled, came after Loyola opened the NCAA tourney by beating Tennessee Tech by 69 a few miles from their Chicago campus. It put the Ramblers into the matchup against Mississippi State and that led to some ugly letters from Ku Klux Klan members, calling them names and saying they had no right to play, arriving at their dorm on Sheridan Road.
Harkness got two of those letters, some were sent to other teammates. Coach George Ireland wound up taking them, dismissing the threats as junk.
"I was all right about it after we got over that," Harkness said. "In a couple days, we were on our way to Michigan so I felt all right at that time."
Harkness played one season with the NBA's New York Knicks after being drafted in the second round and two more with the ABA's Indiana Pacers. He went on to a successful career in business and broadcasting, becoming the first Black spokesman for Quaker Oats.
"We are deeply saddened to have lost not only one of Loyola's all-time great players, but also one of its all-time great human beings," Loyola athletic director Steve Watson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, former teammates and countless friends."
Harkness was Indianapolis' first Black sportscaster, worked with the United Way of Greater Indianapolis and ran an athletic shoe franchise.
"As soon as I learned the story of the 1963 Ramblers basketball team, Jerry became one of my role models," current Loyola guard Lucas Williamson said. "He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as one of the best to wear a Loyola jersey."
A native of the Bronx, he is a member of multiple halls of fame, including the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Harkness is survived by his wife, Sarah, and two children.
Former NBC News anchor, correspondent Lloyd Dobyns Jr. dies
MEBANE, N.C. | Lloyd Dobyns Jr., an award-winning NBC News correspondent who reported from places around the world and who anchored an innovative U.S. television newscast in the early 1980s, has died, his family said. He was 85.
Ken Dobyns said in a statement that his father died Sunday in Mebane, North Carolina, northwest of Raleigh. He said his father suffered complications from a series of strokes.
Dobyns worked for NBC News in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and was known in the U.S. for working with Linda Ellerbee on the late-night news series "NBC News Overnight" in 1982 and 1983, according to a statement released by Ken Dobyns and online with a Raleigh funeral home.
"He was a friend, teacher, trouble-maker, and a world-class journalist," Ellerbee said in the statement. "I shall miss him more than I can say."
Dobyns was born in Newport News, Virginia, on March 12, 1936. After serving in the U.S. Army, he began his broadcasting career as a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1957. Three years later, he became a news anchor at WAVY-TV, the NBC affiliate in Virginia's Tidewater area, and advanced to news director, the family statement said.
In 1969, Dobyns left Virginia for New York, where he first became managing editor of WNEW-TV, then as part of the NBC News team. He worked as a foreign correspondent before returning to New York to anchor the TV news magazine Weekend, winning a prestigious Peabody Award in 1975.
Dobyns set the style for Weekend, a writing and reporting style that continued after he was joined by the equally droll and witty Ellerbee – the first time the two were paired on air, the statement added.
After leaving NBC News Overnight, Dobyns anchored the short-lived TV magazine "Monitor." In a documentary titled "If Japan Can, Why Can't We?" he reported on the Japanese boom at a time when American manufacturing was faltering. The documentary's success led him to co-write several books about Japan's economic success.
Dobyns won more than two-dozen awards for reporting, writing, and anchoring while with NBC News. He retired in 1986.
Nashville Freedom Rider Ernest 'Rip' Patton dies at 81
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Ernest "Rip" Patton, a member of the Nashville Freedom Riders and civil rights leader, has died, the Freedom Rides Museum announced. He was 81.
Patton participated in the downtown Nashville civil rights sit-ins in 1960, a movement that eventually led to the desegregation of the city's lunch counters and other public spaces. A year later, he was among the first wave of Freedom Riders to arrive in Jackson, Mississippi, on a Greyhound bus intent on forcing the desegregation of interstate transportation facilities, said Dorothy Walker, director of the Montgomery, Alabama-based museum.
"He felt like what happened in Nashville in 1960 came together in a divine way. There was divine inspiration and it was not happenstance," Walker said in a Wednesday phone interview. "It was the prelude to the Freedom Riders."
Patton was promptly arrested upon arriving in Jackson and spent 40 days at the infamous Mississippi State Penitentiary, also called Parchman Prison Farm, known for its brutal conditions. A talented baritone and drum major, Patton and his fellow Freedom Riders would regularly sing during their lockup, causing the prison guards to confiscate their mattresses, and at times, turn off the water in their cells.
"He understood the power of music in the movement," Walker said. "His thing was, 'Let's just keep the music going.'"
The Freedom Rides Movement of 1961 sparked bombings and beatings by white mobs, as well as imprisonment for many of the Black and white riders. Yet the movement also brought about the eventual end of segregated transportation in the South.
More than 400 people, ranging in age from 14 to 61, participated in the Freedom Rides. In June, July, August and September of 1961, more than 60 Freedom Riders traveled across the South, most of which ended in Mississippi.
Upon his release from prison, Patton and 13 other students were expelled from Tennessee A&I — now Tennessee State University. The school eventually granted them honorary doctoral degrees 47 years later, in 2008.
Patton attended nonviolence workshops led by civil rights champion the Rev. James Lawson, where he was joined by fellow high-profile leaders such as Diane Nash, John Lewis and C.T. Vivian.
He later went on to be a truck driver and jazz musician, while also remaining a vocal advocate and educator in the civil rights movement.
"In the decades after the movement, Rip spent hours sitting with young people in Nashville's Civil Rights Room — questioning them, challenging them, and urging them forward in their own work," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a tweet. "Rip's march was steady, and his call was clear, until the end.
Award-winning Civil War historian Stephen Oates dies at 85
AMHERST, Mass. | Stephen B. Oates, an award-winning Civil War historian who wrote biographies of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Clara Barton, William Faulkner and others, has died. He was 85.
Oates died Friday at his Amherst home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he was a professor from 1968 until 1997, said in a statement.
Oates received the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights book award in 1983. In 1993, the Civil War Round Table of Chicago awarded him the Nevins Freeman Award for Civil War scholarship and biography.
He was also a key consultant on filmmaker Ken Burns' 1990 documentary series "The Civil War."
"Stephen was an extremely valuable advisor to our Civil War series and an informed and passionate participant," Burns said in a statement released by UMass. "He knew the bottom-up story as well as the top-down one, but more importantly, he knew and appreciated the huge stakes for the United States and indeed the world in a Union victory."
He earned the RFK Center award for "Let The Trumpet Sound: The Life of Martin Luther King, Jr."
"Stephen had a talent for bringing history to life. The characters and events he chronicled come off the pages to live in our imaginations and fuel our understanding of our history," said Kerry Kennedy, president of the RFK Center according to UMass.
He called his biographies of King, Lincoln, Nat Turner and John Brown his "Civil War quartet."
"They humanize the moral paradox of slavery and racial oppression in a land based on the ideals of the Declaration of Independence," he wrote in a 1986 essay.
"All four were driven, visionary men, all were caught up in the issues of slavery and race, and all devised their own solutions to those inflammable problems," he wrote. "And all perished, too, in the conflicts and hostilities that surrounded the quest for equality in their country."
Oates was a semifinalist and silver medal winner in the national Professor of the Year competition, sponsored by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, earned awards for teaching at UMass, and was one of the school's most sought-after professors.
"The Department of History at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has lost one of the leading teachers and writers in its history," department Chair Brian W. Ogilvie said.
Oates was born in Pampa, Texas, in 1936 and earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Texas. He is survived by two children and four grandchildren. His former wife, Helen Oates, died in 2019.
Funeral services are private. A memorial service is planned at UMass Amherst in the spring.
Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Drummer Kenny Malone, a prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and many others, has died. He was 83.
Malone's friend and former bandmate Dave Pomeroy said he died Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Malone is credited on hundreds of records made in Nashville, including albums like Parton's "Jolene," and Haggard's "Dreaming My Dreams." He was known in particular for his hand-drumming technique. Among the other artists Malone played with were Dobie Gray, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle.
"He expanded the vocabulary of Nashville drumming, and was always an innovator who invented his own unique style of hand drumming, often combining sticks and brushes with hand percussion to create a unique sound and feel that left lots of space for other instruments and the vocals," said Pomeroy in a statement.
Malone, from Denver, enlisted in the Navy and served 14 years, playing as a musician in the U.S. Navy Band. He came to Nashville in 1970 and started working with famed Nashville producer "Cowboy" Jack Clement and soon became one of the most utilized drummers and percussionists in town.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said he worked on records by Bobby Bare, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, George Jones, Barbara Mandrell, Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers, Dottie West and Don Williams.
