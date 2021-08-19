Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at age 70
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. | Navajo Nation officials have called for all flags on the vast reservation be flown at half-staff to honor former tribal President Kelsey Begaye.
They said Begaye, who served as Navajo Nation president from 1999 to 2003, died of natural causes Friday in Flagstaff. He was 70.
Current Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that Begaye "was a very humble and loving person who overcame adversities at a young age and turned to his faith to become a loving family man, a Vietnam veteran and a great leader for his people."
Begaye was born in Kaibeto, Arizona and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969. He served four years as a radio operator while in Vietnam.
Tribal officials said Begaye later became a substance abuse counselor in the mid-1970s though 1990s, helping many young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.
After serving two terms as the speaker of the tribal council, Begaye was elected the fifth president of the Navajo Nation in November 1998.
Begaye is survived by his wife, Marie, and five children. Their oldest son died in 2014.
Funeral services for Begaye were still pending Sunday.
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
EL PASO, Texas | A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.
Antonio Basco died Saturday, according to a statement from Perches Funeral Homes in El Paso. No other details were immediately available, according to a representative of the funeral home, which is donating its services.
Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.
Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife's funeral to the public. Thousands of mourners from as far away as California attended.
Gerd Müller, 'the best striker in history,' dies at 75
MUNICH | Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as "Der Bomber" for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75.
The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday, with club president Herbert Hainer saying it was "a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans."
Müller scored 566 goals for Bayern between 1964 and 1979, helping the team to four German titles, four German Cup wins and three European Cup victories in that time. He still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, scored in 427 league games.
Müller's goals, scored in a variety of ways, helped earn Bayern promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965 and usher in a period of greatness at the club that laid the foundation for its success today.
Müller became a youth coach at Bayern after his playing days, working with players such as Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Thomas Müller.
"His achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football," Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn added in the club statement. "As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."
Longtime Georgia House member, 77, dies after long illness
SAVANNAH, Ga. | Georgia is mourning a longtime legislator who was re-elected last year even though illness had sidelined him since 2019.
Rep. Mickey Stephens, a Savannah Democrat born as Edward Stephens, was 77.
"Mickey was a dedicated public servant and a strong advocate for the Savannah community," Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted.
The Morning News reported that Stephens was first elected in 2002. After a single two-year term, he returned to House District 165 in 2009 and held the seat until his death Saturday.
Stephens served on the House's Health and Human Services Committee, the Insurance Committee, the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee, the Regulated Industries Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.
Stephens, who was hospitalized for three months in 2019, hadn't voted on legislation since the 2018 session, the Morning News reported.
Although homebound in recent years, he was unopposed in November and took 63% of the vote.
He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.
College Football Hall of Fame coach Roger Harring dies at 88
LA CROSSE, Wis. | Roger Harring, the College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin-La Crosse to two NCAA Division III titles, has died. He was 88.
An obituary on the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes website said Harring died Thursday at his home in La Crosse. Wisconsin-La Crosse's athletic department posted an obituary on its website.
Harring coached Wisconsin-La Crosse from 1969-99 and posted a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles won three national championships during his tenure, also taking the NAIA Division II crown in 1985.
Wisconsin-La Crosse won its first NCAA Division III national title in 1992 with a 16-12 victory over Washington & Jefferson. The Eagles won their second Division III championship in 1995 with a 36-7 triumph over Rowan.
Harring's 261 total victories put him in a tie for fifth place among all NCAA Division III coaches in history.
Wisconsin-La Crosse placed first or second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 25 times under Harring. The Eagles won 15 WIAC championships during his tenure.
Harring was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
Before coaching, Harring lettered for two seasons at St. Norbert College and two seasons at Wisconsin-La Crosse.
He served two years overseas with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He spent over a decade coaching Wisconsin high schools before taking over Wisconsin-La Crosse's football program.
Former Jets, Robert Morris coach Joe Walton dead at 85
Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University's football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85.
Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided.
Walton, a native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania — the hometown of Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath — coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice.
A former NFL tight end for Washington and the Giants, Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons. He retired from playing after the 1963 season and joined the Giants as a scout two years later. Walton was promoted to wide receivers coach in 1969, a role he would serve for five years before going to Washington as the running backs coach.
Walton became Washington's offensive coordinator in 1978 and moved to the Jets in the same role in 1981. He replaced Walt Michaels as the Jets' head coach in 1983 and had one of the more successful coaching runs for the franchise with the two playoff runs, but he was fired after a 4-12 season in 1989.
Walton, who moved back to Beaver Falls in 1990, was married for 47 years before wife Ginger died in 2007. They had three children — daughters Jodi and Stacy, and son Joe — and six grandchildren. Walton also is survived by his second wife, Patty Sheehan Walton.
Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies
DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. | A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump has died.
Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64.
In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart. He said he would be starting immunotherapy against cancer.
Mitchell, of Lapeer County's Dryden Township 40 miles north of Detroit, served two terms representing the 10th District in Michigan's Thumb region but did not seek reelection in 2020 — citing a desire to focus on his family and expressing frustration with his time in Washington. In December, near the end of his second term, he left the GOP and became an independent amid Trump's false claims that he beat Biden.
"It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote," he said at the time.
A retired vocational school company CEO, Mitchell spent millions of his fortune to win in 2016. There will be no public funeral. His wife urged people wishing to honor him to donate money to local foster care charities.
Michigan Appeals Court Judge Karen Fort Hood has died
DETROIT | The first Black woman elected to Michigan's Court of Appeals has died.
Karen Fort Hood died Sunday, Chief Judge Christopher Murray said Monday in a news release. She was 68.
Details of Hood's death were not immediately available.
"Since being elected to the court in 2002, Judge Hood's engaging presence was known to all in the court," Murray said. "Her grace, dignity and wonderful smile and laugh were cherished by all and will never be forgotten."
Hood's term on the court was set to expire Jan. 1, 2027.
Hood was elected to the Recorder's Court bench in 1992 and in 1997 to the county circuit court. She was appointed presiding judge over the court's criminal division in 1999.
The Detroit native earned her undergraduate degree from Regents College of the University of the State of New York at Albany and her law degree in 1989 from the Detroit College of Law.
She also was a special assistant prosecutor and assistant prosecuting attorney for the juvenile and appellate divisions of the Wayne County prosecutor's office.
Sudoku maker Maki Kaji, who saw life's joy in puzzles, dies
TOKYO | Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life's work was spreading the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said Tuesday. He was 69 and had bile duct cancer.
Known as the "Godfather of Sudoku," Kaji created the puzzle to be easy for children and others who didn't want to think too hard. Its name is made up of the Japanese characters for "number" and "single," and players place the numbers 1 through 9 in rows, columns and blocks without repeating them.
Ironically, it wasn't until 2004 when Sudoku became a global hit, after a fan from New Zealand pitched it and got it published in the British newspaper The Times. Two years later, Japan rediscovered its own puzzle as a "gyakuyunyu," or "reimport."
Kaji was chief executive at his puzzle company, Nikoli Co., until July and died Aug. 10 at his home in Mitaka, a city in the Tokyo metro area.
Maki traveled to more than 30 countries spreading his enjoyment of puzzles. Sudoku championships have drawn some 200 million people in 100 countries over the years, according to Tokyo-based Nikoli.
Sudoku was also never trademarked except within Japan, driving its overseas craze, Nikoli said.
Kaji is survived by his wife Naomi and two daughters. Funeral services have been held among close family. A separate memorial service is being arranged by Nikoli, but details were still undecided.
Browns' Schafrath, who blocked for 3 Hall of Famers, dies
CLEVELAND | Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84.
The team said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.
"He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core," the Browns said in a statement on Monday. "Schafrath's unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. ... We send our deepest condolences to his family."
Nicknamed "The Mule" by his teammates for his determination, Schafrath was a four-time All-Pro during a career with Cleveland from 1960-71. After he stopped playing, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen's staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio.
Schafrath played at Ohio State before he was drafted in the second round by the Browns in 1959. He was an integral part of Cleveland's 1964 team, which shocked heavily favored Baltimore to win the title, and opened holes for Brown, Kelly and Mitchell in their decorated careers.
Richard Philip "Dick" Schafrath was born on March 21, 1937, in Wooster, Ohio.
He played football and baseball in high school and considered signing with the Cincinnati Reds before enrolling at Ohio State and playing for legendary coach Woody Hayes.
Schafrath played offense and defense for the Buckeyes and helped lead them to a national championship in 1957.
After being drafted by the Browns, Schafrath enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and due to his commitment hardly practiced with his teammates during his first two seasons.
Schafrath was selected to seven Pro Bowls before his retirement in 1971.
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
WASHINGTON | Longtime American foreign correspondent Joseph L. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War that was made into a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 79.
A native of Refugio, Texas, Galloway spent 22 years as a war correspondent and bureau chief for United Press International, including serving four tours in Vietnam. He then worked for U.S. News & World Report magazine and Knight Ridder newspapers in a series of overseas roles, including reporting from the Persian Gulf War in 1991.
Galloway died Wednesday morning, his wife, Grace Galloway, told The Associated Press, after being hospitalized near their home in Concord, North Carolina. He is also survived by two sons and a stepdaughter.
"He was the kindest, most gentle and loving man," Grace Galloway said. "He loved the boys and girls of the U.S. military. He loved his country."
With co-author retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, Galloway wrote "We Were Soldiers Once ... And Young," which recounted his and Moore's experience during a bloody 1965 battle with the North Vietnamese in the Ia Drang Valley. The book became a national bestseller and was made into the 2002 movie "We Were Soldiers," starring Mel Gibson as Moore and Barry Pepper as Galloway.
Wayne Hughes, billionaire businessman and horse owner, dies
LOS ANGELES | B. Wayne Hughes, the founder and chairman of Public Storage whose passion for horse racing culminated with a victory by Authentic in the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic, died Wednesday. He was 87.
Hughes died at home at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, according to an announcement posted on the farm's website. No cause of death was provided.
He purchased the historic 700-acre farm in 2004 and relocated from Southern California to restore its name and land, returning Spendthrift to prominence as a commercial breeding operation.
Born Bradley Wayne Hughes on Sept. 28, 1933, in Gotebo, Oklahoma, he was the son of a sharecropper. He moved to Southern California as a child and was introduced to horse racing by his father who took him to Santa Anita for the first time at age 11.
Known all his life by his middle name, Hughes built his well-known work ethic from a young age, delivering newspapers as a teenager to help pay for tuition at the University of Southern California, where he graduated in 1957. He was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and was a major donor. He also served in the Navy.
Hughes was founder and chairman of Public Storage, one of the largest self-storage companies in the U.S. He was president and co-CEO before retiring in 2002, when he turned his attention full-time to racing.
Hughes created and funded the Parker Hughes Cancer Center in Minnesota, named for his youngest son who died in 1998.
He is survived by wife Patricia, son Wayne Jr., and daughter Tamara Gustavson. He was preceded in death by parents William and Blanche.
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
DETROIT | Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday at age 79.
The Tigers honored Freehan with a moment of silence and photos and video on the Comerica Park scoreboard before an afternoon game with the Los Angeles Angels.
"It's with a heavy heart that all of us with the Detroit Tigers extend our condolences to the friends and family of Bill Freehan," the team said.
The cause of death was not disclosed, but family members have publicly said that Freehan had Alzheimer's disease.
He played his entire career with the Tigers, from 1961 through 1976. Besides All-Star appearances, including all 15 innings in the 1967 game, Freehan was awarded five Gold Gloves.
