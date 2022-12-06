US court dismisses suit against Saudi prince in killing
WASHINGTON | A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, bowing to the Biden administration's insistence that the prince was legally immune in the case.
District of Columbia U.S. District Judge John D. Bates heeded the U.S. government's motion to shield Prince Mohammed from the lawsuit despite what Bates called "credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi's murder."
A team of Saudi officials killed Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, had written critically of the harsh ways of Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.
The U.S. intelligence community concluded the Saudi crown prince ordered the operation against Khashoggi. The killing opened a rift between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia that the administration has tried in recent months to close, as the U.S. unsuccessfully urged the kingdom to undo oil production cuts in a global market racked by the Ukraine war.
Khashoggi had entered the Saudi consulate to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. His fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who had waited unknowingly outside the consulate as he was killed, and a rights group founded by Khashoggi before he died brought the lawsuit. The lawsuit also named two top aides of the prince as accomplices.
The Biden administration, invited but not ordered by the judge to offer an opinion on the matter, declared last month that Prince Mohammed's standing as Saudi Arabia's prime minister gave him sovereign immunity from the U.S. lawsuit.
Saudi Arabia's king, Salman, had named Prince Mohammed, his son, as prime minister weeks earlier. It was a temporary exemption from the kingdom's governing code, which makes the king prime minister.
Khashoggi's fiancee and his rights group argued the move was a maneuver to shield the prince from the U.S. court.
Bates expressed "uneasiness" with the circumstances of Prince Mohammed's new title, and wrote in Tuesday's order that "there is a strong argument that plaintiffs' claims against bin Salman and the other defendants are meritorious."
But the government's finding that Prince Mohammed was immune left him no choice but to dismiss the prince as a plaintiff, the judge wrote. He also dismissed the two other Saudi plaintiffs, saying the U.S. court lacked jurisdiction over them.
The Biden administration argued longstanding legal precedent on immunity for heads of government from other nations' courts, in some circumstances, demanded that the prince be shielded as prime minister, regardless of the prince only recently obtaining the title.
The Biden administration already had spared Prince Mohammed from government penalties in the case, again citing sovereign immunity. Rights groups and Saudi exiles argued that sparing Prince Mohammed from accountability in Khashoggi's killing would give the crown prince and other authoritarian rulers around the world a green light for future abuses.
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. | A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon's tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week.
The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter that her office will urgently appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court. That filing is likely to come Wednesday morning.
"It's been a busy day for Measure 114, Oregon's new gun safety law, which is supposed to go into effect Thursday. A federal and a state judge both issued rulings today," the Twitter thread said. "As of now, the law cannot go into effect on Thursday."
The lawsuit in Harney County, filed by Gun Owners of America Inc., the Gun Owners Foundation and several individual gun owners, sought to have the entire law placed on hold while its constitutionality is decided. The state lawsuit specifically makes the claims under the Oregon Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution — and that means for now, Raschio's ruling is binding in the entire state.
Earlier Tuesday, a federal judge in Portland had delivered an initial victory to proponents of the sweeping gun-control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters last month.
U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect Thursday. She also granted a 30-day delay before the law's permit-to-purchase mandate takes effect, but did not quash it entirely as gun rights advocates had wanted.
Measure 114 requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new firearms buyers. It also bans the sale, transfer or import of gun magazines over 10 rounds unless they are owned by law enforcement or a military member or were owned before the measure's passage. Those who already own high-capacity magazines can only possess them in their homes or use them at a firing range, in shooting competitions or for hunting as allowed by state law after the measure takes effect.
Gun sales and requests for background checks soared in the weeks since the measure was approved because of fears the new law would prevent or significantly delay the purchase of new firearms under the permitting system.
Multiple gun rights groups, local sheriffs and gun store owners have sued, saying the law violates Americans' constitutional right to bear arms. All of those lawsuits were filed in federal courts except for the one in Harney County, a gun rights group said late Tuesday.
"We are, of course, deeply troubled by the ruling that came out of the Federal Court today. We are also grateful for the opposing ruling from the Harney County Judge this afternoon," the Oregon Firearms Federation wrote. "But no matter what, there is a long way to go."
The interfaith coalition that placed Measure 114 on the ballot said earlier Tuesday it appreciated the federal judge's ruling and understood the need for a delay in the permit-to-purchase provision to sort out the process.
"We'd like to see the permitting in place this week because that would save lives, but at the same time we understand that it will take longer to do it well," said Mark Knutson, chairman of the Lift Every Voice Oregon campaign and pastor at Portland's Augustana Lutheran Church. "For us, it's all about saving lives and safety."
Knutson did not return a call late Tuesday about the state ruling.
Amid the uncertainty, gun sales spiked in Oregon in the past month.
The Oregon State Police reported more than 35,000 pending background check transactions for gun purchases as of last week and was averaging 3,000 requests a day compared to less than 900 a day the week before Measure 114 passed, according to agency data. On Black Friday, the agency received 6,000 background check requests alone, OSP Capt. Kyle Kennedy said in an email.
Gun store owners also reported a run on guns, with sales in some stores increasing four- or five-fold in recent weeks.
Measure 114's fate is being carefully watched by both gun rights advocates and those who want stricter limits on gun ownership because it is one of the first to take effect after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down a New York law that placed limits on carrying guns outside the home.
The June ruling signaled a shift in the way the nation's high court will evaluate Second Amendment infringement claims, with the Supreme Court's conservative majority finding judges should no longer consider whether the law serves public interests like enhancing public safety.
Instead, judges should only weigh whether the law is "consistent with the Second Amendment's text and historical understanding."
Gun-rights supporters have called the June ruling a "wrecking ball" for firearms restrictions. Since then, federal judges in Texas have struck down a law against adults under 21 carrying handguns and a ban on people under indictment buying firearms. Judges have also blocked measures in West Virginia, Delaware and Colorado.
Other gun regulations have survived challenges since the ruling, however, including one involving ghost guns in California and one on non-violent felons owning guns in Pennsylvania.
Still, the Supreme Court also sent back to a lower court for review a California ban on high-capacity magazines that's similar to Oregon's new law.
Argentina's VP Fernández guilty in $1B fraud, gets 6 years
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina | Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency.
A three-judge panel found the Peronist leader guilty of fraud, but rejected a charge of running a criminal organization, for which the sentence could have been 12 years in prison. It was the first time an Argentine vice president has been convicted of a crime while in office.
Fernández lashed out at the verdict, describing herself as the victim of a "judicial mafia." But she also later announced that she would not run next year for the presidency, a post she previously held in 2007-2015.
The sentence isn't firm until appeals are decided, a process that could take years. She will remains immune from arrest meanwhile.
Fernández's supporters vowed to paralyze the country with a nationwide strike. They clogged downtown Buenos Aires and marched on the federal court building, beating drums and shouting as they pressed against police barriers.
Fernández roundly denied all the accusations. Argentina's dominant leader this century, she was accused of improperly granting public works contracts to a construction magnate closely tied to her family.
The verdict is certain to deepen fissures in the South American nation, where politics can be a blood sport and the 69-year-old populist leader is either loved or hated.
President Alberto Fernández, who is not related to his vice president, said on Twitter that she was innocent and that her conviction is "the result of a trial in which the minimum forms of due process were not taken care of."
Prosecutors said Fernández fraudulently directed 51 public works projects to Lázaro Báez, a construction magnate and early ally of her and her husband Nestor Kirchner, who served as president in 2003-2007 and died suddenly in 2010.
Báez and members of Fernández's 2007-2015 presidential administration were among a dozen others accused in the conspiracy. The panel also sentenced Báez and her public works secretary, José López, to six years. Most of the others got lesser sentences.
Prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola said the Báez company was created to embezzle revenues through improperly bid projects that suffered from cost overruns and in many cases were never completed. The company disappeared after the Kirchners' 12 years in power, they said.
In Argentina, judges in such cases customarily pronounce verdicts and sentences first and explain how they reached their decision later. The panel's full decision is expected in February. After that, the verdict can be appealed up to the Supreme Court, a process that could take years.
Fernández went on her YouTube channel to say she will not seek further office after her vice presidential term expires on Dec. 10, 2023. "I'm not going to be a candidate for anything, not president, not for senator. My name is not going to be on any ballot. I finish on December 10 and go home," she said.
Politicians and analysts had noted that until her appeal is settled, Fernández would be free to run for any elected office — from a seat in Congress to the presidency — and obtain immunity arrest by being elected.
"Cristina always surprises," pollster Roberto Bacman, director of Argentina's Center for Public Opinion Studies, said of her announcement. But "she will continue fighting," he added. "She places herself in the center of the fight and says that she is not going to hide."
He said it remains to be seen if the Peronist sector seesk to push Fernández to reconsider her decision.
Patricio Giusto, director of the consulting firm Diagnóstico Político, predicted Fernández will deepen her "strategy of victimization and equating herself" with Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, the leftist politician who has just been elected president of Brazil after a court overturned his prison sentence for corruption.
During the judicial process, the vice president called herself a victim of "lawfare" and characterized the Judiciary as a pawn of the opposition media and conservative politician Mauricio Macri, who succeeded her as president in 2015-2019.
Fernández remains the singular leader of the leftist faction of the Peronist movement. Bacman said his surveys show 62% of Argentines want her removed and 38% support her no matter what.
Meanwhile, other cases remain pending against her, including a charge of money-laundering that also involves her son and daughter.
Indonesia's Parliament votes to ban sex outside of marriage
JAKARTA, Indonesia | Indonesia's Parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday to ban sex outside of marriage and insulting the president and state institutions.
Once in force, the bans will affect foreign visitors as well as citizens. They're part of an overhaul of the country's criminal code that has been in the works for years. The new code also expands an existing blasphemy law and keeps a five-year prison term for deviations from the central tenets of Indonesia's six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. The code still needs approval from the president, and the government says it will not be fully implemented for several years.
The amended code says sex outside marriage is punishable by a year in jail and cohabitation by six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports lodged by a spouse, parents or children.
Citizens could also face a 10-year prison term for associating with organizations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for spreading communism.
Rights groups criticized some of the revisions as overly broad or vague and warned that adding them to the code could penalize normal activities and threaten freedom of expression and privacy rights.
However, some advocates hailed the passage as a victory for the country's LGBTQ community. After fierce deliberation, lawmakers eventually agreed to remove an article proposed by Islamic groups that would have made gay sex illegal.
The revised code also preserves the death penalty, despite calls from the National Commission on Human Rights and other groups to abolish capital punishment. But the new code adds a 10-year probationary period to the death penalty. If the convict behaves well during this period, their sentence will be reduced to life imprisonment or 20 years' imprisonment.
The code maintains a previous ban on abortion, but updates it to add exceptions already provided in a 2004 Medical Practice Law, for women with life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided that the fetus is less than 12 weeks old.
Under Indonesian regulations, legislation passed by Parliament becomes law after being signed by the president. But even without the president's signature, it automatically takes effect after 30 days unless the president issues a regulation to cancel it.
President Joko Widodo is widely expected to sign the revised code in light of its extended approval process in Parliament. But the law is likely to gradually take effect over a period of up to three years, according to Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Hiariej.
"A lot of implementing regulations must be worked out, so it's impossible in one year," he said.
The code restores a ban on insulting a sitting president or vice president, state institutions and the national ideology. Insults to a sitting president must be reported by the president and can lead to up to three years in jail.
Hiariej said the government provided "the strictest possible explanation that distinguishes between insults and criticism."
The current penal code is a legacy of Dutch colonial administration. Updates have languished for decades while legislators in the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation debated how to adapt the code to its traditional cultures and norms. Indonesia proclaimed independence on Aug. 17, 1945.
A previous revised code was poised for passage in 2019, but President Widodo urged lawmakers to delay a vote amid mounting public criticism that led to nationwide protests in which tens of thousands of people participated. Opponents said it contained articles that discriminated against minorities and that the legislative process lacked transparency. Widodo instructed Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly to obtain input from various groups as lawmakers debated the articles.
A parliamentary taskforce finalized the bill in November and lawmakers unanimously approved it on Tuesday, in what Laoly praised as a "historic step."
"It turns out that it is not easy for us to break away from the colonial living legacy, even though this nation no longer wants to use colonial products," Laoly said in a news conference.
"Finalizing this process demonstrates that even 76 years after the Dutch Criminal Code was adopted as the Indonesian Criminal Code, it is never too late to produce laws on our own," Laoly said. "The Criminal Code is a reflection of the civilization of a nation."
Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that laws penalizing criticism of public leaders are contrary to international law, and the fact that some forms of expression are considered insulting is not sufficient to justify restrictions or penalties.
"The danger of oppressive laws is not that they'll be broadly applied, it's that they provide a venue for selective enforcement," said Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesia researcher at the group.
Many hotels, including in tourism areas such as Bali and metropolitan Jakarta, will risk losing visitors, he added.
"These laws let police extort bribes, let officials jail political foes, for instance, with the blasphemy law," Harsono said.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. was "closely monitoring the revised criminal code" of its democratic partner.
"We are concerned regarding how these changes could impact the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Indonesia," Price said Tuesday at a news conference in Washington. "We're also concerned about how the law could impact U.S. citizens visiting and living in Indonesia, as well as the investment climate for U.S. companies."
