Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
PINGTUNG, Taiwan | Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.
Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait and launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills, which began Thursday, have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade.
Ignoring calls to calm tensions, Beijing instead extended the exercises without announcing when they will end.
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that beyond aiming to annex the island democracy, which split with the mainland amid civil war in 1949, China wants to establish its dominance in the western Pacific. That would include controlling of the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait and imposing a blockade to prevent the U.S. and its allies from aiding Taiwan in the event of an attack, he told a news conference in Taipei.
The exercises show China's "geostrategic ambition beyond Taiwan," which Beijing claims as its own territory, Wu said.
"China has no right to interfere in or alter" Taiwan's democracy or its interactions with other nations, he added.
Wu's assessment of China's maneuvers was grimmer than that of other observers but echoed widespread concerns that Beijing is seeking to expand its influence in the Pacific, where the U.S. has military bases and extensive treaty partnerships.
China has said its drills were prompted by Pelosi's visit, but Wu said Beijing was using her trip as a pretext for intimidating moves long in the works. China also banned some Taiwanese food imports after the visit and cut off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of issues from military contacts to combating transnational crime and climate change.
Pelosi also dismissed China's outrage as a public stunt, noting on NBC's "Today" show that "nobody said a word" about a Senate delegation a few visit months ago. Later on the MSNBC news network, she said Chinese President Xi Jinping was acting like a "scared bully."
"I don't think the president of China should control the schedules of members of Congress," she said.
Through its maneuvers, China has pushed closer to Taiwan's borders and may be seeking to establish a new normal in which it could eventually control access to the island's ports and airspace. But that would likely elicit a strong response from the military on the island, whose people strongly favor the status quo of de-facto independence.
The U.S., Taipei's main backer, has also shown itself to be willing to face down Beijing's threats. Washington has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, but is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself and to treat all threats against it as matters of grave concern.
That leaves open the question of whether Washington would dispatch forces if China attacked Taiwan. U.S. President Joe Biden has said repeatedly the U.S. is bound to do so — but staff members have quickly walked back those comments.
Beyond the geopolitical risks, an extended crisis in the Taiwan Strait, a significant thoroughfare for global trade, could have major implications for international supply chains at a time when the world is already facing disruptions and uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. In particular, Taiwan is a crucial provider of computer chips for the global economy, including China's high-tech sectors.
In response to the drills, Taiwan has put its forces on alert, but has so far refrained from taking active counter measures.
On Tuesday, its military held live-fire artillery drills in Pingtung County on its southeastern coast.
The army will continue to train and accumulate strength to deal with the threat from China, said Maj, Gen. Lou Woei-jye, spokesperson for Taiwan's 8th Army Command. "No matter what the situation is ... this is the best way to defend our country."
Taiwan, once a Japanese colony, had only loose connections to imperial China and then split with the mainland in 1949. Despite never having governed the island, China's ruling Communist Party regards it as its own territory and has sought to isolate it diplomatically and economically in addition to ratcheting up military threats.
Washington has insisted Pelosi's visit did not change its "one China policy," which holds that the United States has no position on the status of the two sides but wants their dispute settled peacefully.
Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. | A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery's hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget.
Arbery's parents joined the celebration the day after the men responsible for their son's death received harsh prison sentences in U.S. District Court for committing federal hate crimes.
Officials in coastal Brunswick, where Arbery grew up, have ordered that intersections along all 2.7 miles of Albany Street that runs through the heart of the city's Black community will have additional signs designating it as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street.
The first two signs were unveiled Tuesday at an intersection near the Brunswick African-American Cultural Center, where one wall is adorned with a giant mural of Arbery's smiling face.
"That's an honor, is all I can say," said Brenda Davis, a dock worker at Brunswick's busy seaport who lives on Albany Street along a stretch of modest brick and cinder block homes. "He means something to everybody, though a lot of people didn't know him."
Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotting running in the Satilla Shores subdivision not far from his mother's house. A white father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, grabbed guns and used a pickup truck to chase after Arbery, suspecting he was burglar. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.
No arrests were made for more than two months, until the graphic cellphone video leaked online and Georgia state investigators took over the case from local police. Arbery's death reverberated far beyond Brunswick as protests erupted across the U.S. over killings of unarmed Black people such as George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
More than two years of criminal proceedings against Arbery's killers concluded Monday as U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced the McMichaels to life and Bryan to 35 years in prison after their February convictions on federal hate crime charges. All three were already headed to state prison after being found guilty of Arbery's murder last November.
Brunswick weathered both criminal trials without violence as his family insisted any demands for justice be carried out peacefully.
City commissioners voted in December to place Arbery's name on a city street with a resolution proclaiming that he had become "a symbol of strength and unity within our community."
"We did this because we want to always remember what happened," Cornell Harvey, who served as Brunswick's mayor when the street designation was adopted, said Tuesday. "You say, `Why would you want to remember such a tragedy?' Because sometimes it takes that to make a change. I am so sorry for the family ... but history has seized us."
The crowd chanted "Long live Ahmaud Arbery!" as his mother and father tugged on opposite ends of a blue covering to reveal the new street sign bearing their son's name underneath.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, said that although she still mourns his death, she also takes pride in what's been accomplished in its wake. Georgia adopted a hate crimes law imposing additional penalties for crimes motivated by a victim's race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors. And state lawmakers gutted an 1863 state law authorizing private citizens to make arrests, which Arbery's pursuers had sought to use to justify the deadly chase.
"I look at the change Ahmaud has brought since his passing," Cooper-Jones told the dozens gathered for the street dedication.
"My only prayer is you guys will not forget his name," she said, breaking down in tears. "Please promise me you guys will always say his name."
For Arbery's family, the court battles aren't over. The McMichaels and Bryan have appealed their murder convictions, and almost surely will appeal the hate crimes verdicts as well.
Meanwhile, Jackie Johnson, the local district attorney at the time of the killing, has been indicted on state misconduct charges alleging she used her position to protect the McMichaels. Greg McMichael was a retired investigator who worked in Johnson's office, and prosecutors say they exchanged several phone calls in the weeks after the shooting. Johnson was voted out of office in the fall of 2020. She has denied wrongdoing.
Still, some in Brunswick are hoping for a respite now that sentences have been imposed in both cases against Arbery's killers.
"There's a sigh of relief now that justice is served," said the Rev. Abra Lattany Reed, a Brunswick native and Methodist minister who attended the street sign dedication Tuesday.
She added: "It would be a fair assessment to say we're tired of the spotlight. This isn't the kind of spotlight you want on your community."
Raging fire consumes 4th tank at Cuba oil storage facility
HAVANA | Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis.
Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze in the province of Matanzas with boats, planes and helicopters as they sprayed foam on the containers, a first for crews since broiling temperatures had prevented them from doing so earlier.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said crews have taken control of the area where the fire is burning and are taking further steps to quell it.
"They are not easy tasks," he said. "It is an intense and complex incident."
The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base has killed at least one person and injured 125 others, with another 14 firefighters still missing. It also forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people and shut down a key thermoelectric plant on Monday after it ran out of water, sparking concerns about additional blackouts.
Those injured were treated mostly for burns and smoke inhalation. More than 20 remain hospitalized, with five of them in critical condition.
"This situation has us very worried at the moment because there are problems with electricity, with the environment, with the people who are still living here," said Adneris Díaz a 22-year-old cafe owner.
The eight-tank facility plays a crucial role in Cuba's electric system: it operates an extensive oil pipeline that receives Cuban crude oil that is then ferried to thermoelectric plants that produce electricity. It also serves as the unloading and transshipment center for imported crude oil, fuel oil and diesel.
The facility caught on fire late Friday after lightning struck one of its tanks, sparking several explosions as it spread over the weekend. The first tank was at 50% capacity and contained nearly 883,000 cubic feet of fuel. The second tank was full.
Officials have yet to provide an estimate of damages.
The blaze comes just days after the government announced scheduled blackouts for the capital of Havana amid a sweltering summer.
"The economic effects are clear," said Tahimi Sánchez, a 48-year-old cafe owner. "They are there, we will notice them and we will see them, but we are confident, and we are going to come out of all this well."
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON | U.S. Rep. Scott Perry said his cellphone was seized Tuesday morning by FBI agents carrying a search warrant.
The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. Perry, though, has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump's actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
Former senior Justice Department officials have testified that Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, had "an important role" in Trump's effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice official who was pushing Trump's baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.
In a statement Tuesday, Perry said three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and "seized my cell phone." He called the action "banana republic tactics."
"They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish," Perry said. "I'm outraged – though not surprised - that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland's DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress."
The lawmaker, representing Pennsylvania's 10th District, was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October 2021 outlining how Trump's effort to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign.
Perry, who has continuously disputed the validity of Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, has said he obliged Trump's request for an introduction to Clark, then an assistant attorney general whom Perry knew from unrelated legislative matters. The three men went on to discuss their shared concerns about the election, Perry has said.
The Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state, and senior Justice officials dismissed Perry's claims.
The Senate report outlined a call Perry made to then-acting Deputy Attorney General Rich Donoghue in December 2020 to say the department wasn't doing its job with respect to the elections. Perry encouraged Donoghue to elicit Clark's help because he's "the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this," the report said.
Perry has said his "official communications" with Justice Department officials were consistent with the law.
The Justice Department's inspector general conducted a search in June of Clark's Virginia home.
Perry slammed the Justice Department's decision to serve him with a warrant as an "unnecessary and aggressive action."
"My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends," Perry said. None of this is the government's business."
The seizure of Scott's cellphone was first reported by FOX News Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.