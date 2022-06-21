Dozens dead, thousands homeless in Bangladesh, India floods
SYLHET, Bangladesh | Villagers in northeastern Bangladesh crowded makeshift refugee centers and scrambled to meet boats arriving with food and fresh water as massive floods, which have killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands there and in neighboring India, continued to wreak havoc Tuesday.
In Sylhet, one of the worst-hit areas in the extreme northeast of the country near the border with India, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered half way to the ceiling with water.
The low-lying village along the Surma River is prone to flooding, but with the extreme rainfall at the start of this year's monsoon season, villager Mehedi Hasan Parvez said he's never seen anything this bad.
"In some cases even the second story of buildings has been inundated," the local businessman said, sitting in a small boat as he waited his turn to receive a package of rice, canned goods and other staples.
"Some people have been without water at home for three days," he said. "They have no food at home and can't get to the market to buy supplies."
Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June. But this year heavy downpours lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh as early as March, triggering floods as early as April in Bangladesh.
With rising global temperatures due to climate change, experts say the monsoon is becoming more variable, meaning that much of the rain that would typically fall in a season is arriving in a shorter period.
Meghalaya, the mountainous region of India to the north of Sylhet, and neighboring Assam state, renowned for its tea plantations, have seen far more rain in June than usual.
In the settlements of Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, some of the world's wettest areas on the southern fringes of Meghalaya state that overlook Bangladesh's plains, more than 38 inches of rain was recorded on Sunday alone, according to India's Meteorological Department.
Meghalaya has already received 174% of its total average June rainfall over the first three weeks of the month. Assam is at 97% of its average for the month over the same period.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surveyed many of the flooded areas by helicopter on Tuesday and urged regional leaders to speed up relief efforts at a meeting with them.
So far, reports of fatalities in Bangladesh range between 12 and 32, but the U.N. children's agency said about 4 million people have been cut off by the floods in the country's northeast and are in urgent need of help.
UNICEF said in a report Monday that they include 1.6 million children and that without fresh drinking water, they could be in serious danger of waterborne diseases.
In the Sylhet region, 90% of health facilities have been flooded and thousands of people have taken refuge in overcrowded shelters, the agency said.
At one makeshift shelter, a village woman shared a small room with more than a half dozen others and two of her family's cattle, saying she had been left with little choice.
"My house has been destroyed by the floodwaters," said the woman, who identified herself only as Jainabunnesa.
On the other side of the mountain range to the north of Sylhet in India's Assam state, the torrential rains sent the Brahmaputra River spilling over its banks in many areas, causing destruction and triggering massive landslides.
Indian authorities in the state of Assam reported 10 more flood deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 64, with 17 others killed in landslides.
The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army have evacuated thousands of people in the last week from the roofs of their houses with inflatable boats. They fear some people are still missing.
Nearly a quarter-million people are now living in emergency relief camps.
The Brahmaputra River flows from India into northern Bangladesh on its way to the Bay of Bengal, and Bangladesh's Flood Forecast and Warning Center warned Tuesday of dangerously high waters for the next five days.
Israeli government fast-tracks bill to dissolve parliament
JERUSALEM | Israel's outgoing coalition government will fast-track a bill this week to dissolve parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years, a Cabinet minister said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday that he would disband his alliance of eight ideologically diverse parties, a year after taking office, and send the country to the polls. A series of defections from his Yamina party had stripped the coalition of its majority in Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset.
Bennett cited the coalition's failure earlier this month to extend a law that grants West Bank settlers special legal status as a main impetus for new elections. His key ally, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, will become the caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed in the aftermath of elections, which are expected to be held in October.
Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, a member of Lapid's Yesh Atid party, told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that the coalition would bring the bill to a preliminary vote on Wednesday.
"We hope that within a week we will complete the process," Cohen said. "The intention is to finish it as soon as possible and to go to elections."
A parliamentary committee approved holding a preliminary vote to dissolve parliament on Wednesday, with a final vote expected early next week.
New elections raise the possibility that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, will be able to stage a comeback. Netanyahu was ousted by the eight-party alliance after four inconclusive elections that were largely seen as referendums on the his fitness to rule. The alliance's factions range from dovish liberals opposed to Israeli settlements to hawkish ultranationalists who reject Palestinian statehood. It was only their opposition to Netanyahu that brought them together.
Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption but has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as a witch hunt by his political opponents. Israeli law does not explicitly state that a politician under indictment may not become prime minister.
As politicians gear up for fall elections, several coalition members have floated the possibility of passing a law before the Knesset disbands that would bar a lawmaker accused of a crime from serving as prime minister.
Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the aim of his Yisrael Beytenu party in the upcoming elections is "to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from returning to power." Along with the bill to dissolve parliament, he said he would advance legislation on Wednesday to bar a lawmaker under indictment from assuming the premiership.
"I hope that bill, too, will find a majority," he said at an economic conference hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute.
Justice Minister Gideon Saar, leader of the New Hope party, told Army Radio that his faction had advocated such a bill and would vote in favor if it's brought before parliament.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a centrist who formed a short-lived national unity government with Netanyahu after gridlocked elections in 2020, told reporters he wouldn't partner with him again.
"Honestly, in pain and sorrow, I say he has exhausted the political trust that can be given to him," Gantz said.
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
SANTA MONICA, Calif. | Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000. She said the fact that jurors believed her story meant more than the sum of money or the fact that she didn't win punitive damages.
"It's been torture," Huth said of the seven-year legal fight. "To be ripped apart, you know, thrown under the bus and backed over. This, to me, is such a big victory."
Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.
The jurors' decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America's dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison. Huth's lawsuit was one of the last remaining legal claims against him after his insurer settled many others against his will.
Cosby did not attend the trial or testify in person, but short clips from 2015 video deposition were played for jurors, in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth. He continues to deny the allegation through his attorney and publicist.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said they would appeal the verdict and he claimed the defense won because Huth didn't win punitive damages.
Jurors had already reached conclusions on nearly every question on their verdict form, including whether Cosby abused Huth and whether she deserved damages, after two days of deliberations on Friday. But the jury foreperson could not serve further because of a personal commitment, and the panel had to start deliberating from scratch with an alternate juror on Monday.
Cosby's attorneys agreed that Cosby met Huth and her high school friend on a Southern California film set in April of 1975, then took them to the Playboy Mansion a few days later.
Huth's friend Donna Samuelson, a key witness, took photos at the mansion of Huth and Cosby, which loomed large at the trial.
Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act.
Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 — the age she initially remembered being when she went to the mansion — and a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts brought fresh trauma over what she had been through as a teenager.
Huth's attorney Nathan Goldberg told the jury of nine women and three men during closing arguments Wednesday that "my client deserves to have Mr. Cosby held accountable for what he did."
"Each of you knows in your heart that Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted Miss Huth," Goldberg said.
At least nine of the 12 jurors agreed, giving Huth a victory in a suit that took nearly eight years and overcame many hurdles just to get to trial.
During their testimony, Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean consistently challenged Huth and Samuelson over errors in detail in their stories, and a similarity in the accounts that the lawyer said represented coordination between the two women.
This included the women saying in pre-trial depositions and police interviews that Samuelson had played Donkey Kong that day, a game not released until six years later.
Bonjean made much of this, in what both sides came to call the "Donkey Kong defense."
Goldberg asked jurors to look past the small errors in detail that he said were inevitable in stories that were 45 years old, and focus on the major issues behind the allegations. He pointed out to jurors that Samuelson said "games like Donkey Kong" when she first mentioned it in her deposition.
The Cosby lawyer began her closing arguments by saying, "It's on like Donkey Kong," and finished by declaring, "game over."
Huth's attorney reacted with outrage during his rebuttal.
"This is about justice!" he shouted, pounding on the podium. "We don't need game over! We need justice!"
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
Outside court, a group of four women who said they represented dozens of Cosby's sexual abuse victims celebrated the verdict.
Chelan Lasha, who testified against Cosby in the Pennsylvania case, was in tears. She said he had drugged and assaulted her in the Elvis Presley suite of the Las Vegas Hilton when she was 17 years old.
"He's a boogey man, he's a sexual predator, he's a deviant," Lasha said. "He's horrible. It's one more victory. I came here to stand with Judy. I'm proud of Judy. I'm glad for the outcome."
Thousands flock to Stonehenge to mark summer solstice
LONDON | Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
About 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. on a clear, crisp morning, local police said.
It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather at the Neolithic monument to celebrate the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The crowds raised their arms in the air and cheered as the sun rose over the horizon. Some performed pagan rituals and sang songs, and many hugged the ancient stones as part of the ceremony. Plenty others awakened early and made the trip there just to soak up the atmosphere.
Police said the ambience was "convivial" and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.
English Heritage, which looks after Stonehenge among around 400 historic sites, said 170,000 people around the world also watched the solstice online on Tuesday.
"We're so delighted to have been able to welcome people back this year and also to livestream the occasion to thousands of people right around the world," said Nichola Tasker, English Heritage's director of Stonehenge.
Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the center of the circle.
Summer solstices take place as one of the Earth's poles tilts most closely toward the sun. The Northern Hemisphere's summer solstice marks the day with the longest daylight hours in the year, and also officially marks the beginning of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.