Russia Ukraine War

Firefighters extinguish a fire next to houses destroyed during a Russian attack Saturday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Associated Press

Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

KYIV, Ukraine | Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023 following a blistering New Year's Eve assault that authorities say killed at least three civilians across the country. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight followed by a fresh barrage of Russian missiles. Officials say Sunday also brought overnight drone attacks and a daytime strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed a fourth person. In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his citizens' "sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself." While Russia's bombardments have left many Ukrainians without heating and lights due to damage or controlled blackouts, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator suspended electricity restrictions for one day in observance of the holiday.

