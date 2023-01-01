Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
KYIV, Ukraine | Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023 following a blistering New Year's Eve assault that authorities say killed at least three civilians across the country. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight followed by a fresh barrage of Russian missiles. Officials say Sunday also brought overnight drone attacks and a daytime strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed a fourth person. In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his citizens' "sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself." While Russia's bombardments have left many Ukrainians without heating and lights due to damage or controlled blackouts, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator suspended electricity restrictions for one day in observance of the holiday.
Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says
WASHINGTON | Even as the House GOP leadership keeps silent, a veteran Republican lawmaker says George Santos should consider resigning after the congressman-elect from New York admitted to lying about his heritage, education and professional career. Longtime Texas Rep. Kevin Brady tells "Fox News Sunday" that Santos would have "to take some huge steps" to regain trust and respect in his district. Santos is set to be sworn in Tuesday in the new Congress. Brady says Santos' repeated lies are "troubling in so many ways" but that ultimately it will be up to Santos and voters in his district as to whether he steps down.
Fourteen killed in attack on Mexican border prison
MEXICO CITY | Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. The Chihuahua state prosecutor's office said in a statement that around 7 a.m. various armored vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards. In addition to those killed, 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor's office said its personnel were investigating. In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 people dead.
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation's best-paid
ALBANY, N.Y. | Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday. Members of both houses will get a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000, under a bill Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a day before her inauguration Sunday. That's a 29% raise over their previous salary of $110,000. The new pay raise comes with restrictions, capping outside income at $35,000 in 2025. Pay in excess of that from military service, retirement plans, or investments will still be allowed.
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING | Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Australian health authorities said Sunday that from Jan 5. all air travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure.
Canadian authorities announced similar measures that will also come into effect Jan. 5 in a statement dated Saturday.
Australia and Canada join other countries including the U.S., U.K., India, Japan and several European nations in imposing tougher COVID-19 measures on Chinese travelers amid concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread.
China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a "zero-COVID" strategy that imposed harsh restrictions aimed at stamping out the virus, abruptly eased those measures in December. Chinese authorities previously said that from Jan. 8, overseas travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in China, paving the way for Chinese residents to travel.
Hong Kong is also preparing for quarantine-free travel to China, with plans to resume operations of more border checkpoints as early as Jan. 8, according to a Facebook post by Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan.
However, a quota will remain in place limiting the number of travelers between the two places.
"Depending on the first phase of the situation, we will gradually expand the scale for a complete reopening of the border," Chan said.
In China, eased restrictions meant that residents could celebrate New Year's in large-scale gatherings that were prohibited for much of the pandemic, even though the country is experiencing a massive outbreak of cases.
"There are still some worries, more or less," said Wu Yanxia, a 51-year-old Beijing resident who works at a logistic company. "I hope that next year everything will be normal, such as domestic travel."
Others hope that 2023 will bring better things after a difficult past year.
"We have experienced a very uneven year, particularly unforgettable, with many things out of our imagination," said Li Feng, a teacher in Beijing, adding that 2022 was a difficult year for both the people and the government.
"But I think we have come through and everything will be fine," Li said. "All of us will be better and better in both work and life."
