Macao eases COVID rules, but tourism, casinos yet to rebound
MACAO | Gambling haven Macao's relaxation of border restrictions after China rolled back its "zero-COVID" strategy is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. The gaming hub on China's south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world's strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years. Now, China's worst wave of infections so far is keeping away the hoards of high rollers who usually fill its casinos. From Dec. 23-27, the city only saw a daily average of 8,300 arrivals, according to police data. That's just 68% of November's level. Many shops remain shuttered, but businesses are hoping Lunar New Year holidays in late January will bring better luck.
Officer killed, second wounded in Pennsylvania; suspect sought
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. | Authorities say a Pennsylvania officer was shot and killed and another officer was wounded in confrontations with a gunman during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh on Sunday. The shootings happened in separate incidents just blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. Police say the gunman carjacked a vehicle after the shootings and is considered extremely dangerous. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire was killed. WTAE-TV reports that officers from multiple police agencies were looking for a suspect identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan of the nearby city of Duquesne. Police say the slain officer was shot in the head and the second officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
WASHINGTON | The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down. The panel has completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and has sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump. The committee's time officially ends Tuesday at noon when the new Republican-led House is sworn in. With many of the committee's staff already departed, remaining aides have spent the last two weeks releasing many of the panel's materials. They include the committee's 814-page final report, about 200 transcripts of witness interviews, and documents used to support its final conclusions.
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
SANTOS, Brazil | Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil's newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé's coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they'd waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.