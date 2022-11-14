High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party.
The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward's emergency request was at the Supreme Court.
Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat.
As is common in situations involving emergency requests to the high court, the justices did not explain their reasoning in their three-sentence order. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward but also did not elaborate.
Thomas' wife Virginia "Ginni" Thomas is one of the people who was interviewed by the Jan. 6 committee and has stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent. She had urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the election to choose their own slate of electors.
"We're glad that two justices thought that the First Amendment associational interests implicated by the case were serious enough to warrant even the drastic step of a Supreme Court emergency stay," said Alexander Kolodin, Ward's attorney. "And we hope that lawmakers and officials that might think of targeting people for engaging in First Amendment protected political association will hear this as a warning shot and think twice before doing it."
A federal appeals court panel previously ruled 2-1 against Ward and said the committee should get records of calls she made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. That includes a period when Ward was pushing for Trump's election defeat to be overturned and Congress was set to certify the results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
Ruling against Ward at the appeals court level were judges appointed by presidents of different parties. Barry Silverman, an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton, and Eric Miller, a Trump appointee, both ruled against Ward. Judge Sandra Ikuta, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, dissented.
The appeals court ruling followed a September decision by a federal judge in Phoenix who also ruled against Ward.
Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, were presidential electors who would have voted for Trump in the Electoral College had he won Arizona. Both signed a document falsely claiming they were Arizona's true electors, despite Biden's victory in the state.
Fed's top financial regulator urges 'guardrails' for crypto
WASHINGTON | The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange.
Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, said in prepared testimony released Monday that "recent events in crypto ... have highlighted the risks to investors and consumers associated with new and novel asset classes and activities when not accompanied by strong guardrails."
Barr, who took office in July, is scheduled to testify before Congress Tuesday for the first time as vice chair. He did not refer specifically to FTX in his written remarks.
Yet his appearance comes after FTX, the third-largest crypto currency exchange, formerly led by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy Friday. The fall of FTX has rippled throughout the crypto world, with lender BlockFi pausing customer withdrawals.
Barr said "some financial innovations offer opportunities, but as we have recently seen, many innovations also carry risks." Those include runs on deposits, collapsing asset values, misuse of customer funds, fraud, theft, manipulation, and money laundering, he said.
"These risks, if not well controlled, can harm retail investors and cut against the goals of a safe and fair financial system," Barr said.
The collapse of FTX occurred outside the banking system, Barr noted, a focus of his oversight.
"But recent events remind us of the potential for systemic risk if interlinkages develop between the crypto system that exists today and the traditional financial system," he said.
Regarding the banking system overall, most large banks have healthy levels of cash reserves, Barr said, beyond even what is required by regulation.
But with the economy slowing as the Fed rapidly lifts interest rates, banks may come under more stress, he said.
The "economic outlook has weakened," increasing uncertainty, Barr said. "A weaker economy could put stress on households and businesses and, thus, on the banking system as a whole."
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
NEW YORK | Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday.
Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said they made the decision after reviewing electronic evidence gathered in raids on Giuliani's home and law office in April 2021.
Federal prosecutors had examined whether Giuliani should have registered as a foreign agent because of his dealings with Ukrainians who wanted his help pressuring then-President Donald Trump's administration, while he was looking for their help launching an investigation that might hurt Democratic rival Joe Biden.
"Based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming," they wrote. They said the grand jury probe that led to the seizure of Giuliani's electronic devices had concluded.
Giuliani tweeted Monday that it was a "COMPLETE & TOTAL VINDICATION."
"In my business, we would call that total victory," his lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press. "We appreciate what the U.S. attorney's (office) has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner."
Sixteen of Giuliani's devices were seized as part of a federal investigation into whether the bellicose Republican ally of Trump violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.
The spectacle of agents carting off computers and cellphones during the searches in Manhattan appeared to signal that the former New York City mayor — once celebrated for his leadership after 9/11 — was in a legal bind that would be hard to escape.
Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for federal prosecutors, declined to comment on the court filing.
Giuliani, 78, has been under federal scrutiny for several years over his work in Ukraine. He was central to Trump's efforts to dig up dirt against Biden and to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.
Giuliani sought to undermine Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was pushed out on Trump's orders. He also met several times with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released edited recordings of Biden in an effort to smear him before the election.
The strategy may have backfired: The U.S. House later impeached Trump for holding back nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine while he pressured that country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to open an investigation of Democrats.
Giuliani, a onetime presidential candidate, vehemently denied any wrongdoing. At the time of the raids, he accused the Justice Department of "running roughshod over the constitutional rights of anyone involved in, or legally defending, former President Donald J. Trump."
In the past several months, news of any further progress on the review or any other aspect of the case largely evaporated. Prosecutors in New York went silent, a signal they were unlikely to add Giuliani to the long list of Trump associates charged with a federal crime.
During the investigation, a former federal judge was appointed to review whether any of the information seized from Giuliani's phones and computers was protected by attorney client privilege because of his role as one of Trump's lawyers.
His communications with clients are generally protected by law, though there are exceptions.
The letter Monday was prompted in part by the need for prosecutors to tell a judge that the court-appointed monitor was no longer needed.
The monitor, Barbara S. Jones, filed an initial report in January that revealed Giuliani's lawyers had asked her to block prosecutors from seeing just three of 2,200 seized electronic files deemed relevant to the investigation.
Giuliani remains a target of a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating attempts by Trump and others to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Giuliani testified before the grand jury in August, but he was sanguine when he returned to New York, saying he had "satisfied his obligation under the subpoena."
Other figures swept up in the federal investigation of Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine wound up facing criminal charges.
Lev Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman who had helped Giuliani connect with Ukrainian figures, was sentenced in June to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes unrelated to Giuliani.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. | A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming weeks.
"I want justice to be done," John Belton, the Union Parish district attorney, told The Associated Press. "I just feel like I need to do the right thing and present everything to the grand jury and have them determine which way this thing is going to go."
The proceedings come three and a half years after Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody on a rural roadside outside Monroe. The state case was held up for months by an ongoing FBI investigation that expanded to include allegations of an attempted cover-up. Federal prosecutors asked Belton to hold off pursuing state charges before reversing course last spring and handing over a voluminous case file.
"The goalposts moved," Belton said, adding he long expected the U.S. Justice Department to bring civil rights charges in the case. "I had to balance it because I promised the feds I wouldn't pursue any charges pending their investigation — but I promised the family I'd seek justice."
Long shrouded in secrecy, Greene's death exploded into public view last year after AP obtained and published graphic body-camera footage showing the 49-year-old pleading for mercy and wailing, "I'm your brother! I'm scared! I'm scared!"
Authorities initially told Greene's family he died in a crash following a lengthy police pursuit — a narrative the family rejected and that was questioned even by an emergency room doctor after Greene's bruised and battered body arrived at the hospital. Still, a coroner's report listed the cause of death as motor vehicle accident, while a state police crash report omitted any mention of troopers even using force in Greene's arrest. And 462 days would pass before state police began an internal investigation into the troopers involved.
All the while, the body-camera footage remained so secret it was withheld from Greene's initial autopsy. Gov. John Bel Edwards declined repeated requests to release the videos, citing the ongoing investigations, before AP published them.
The Democratic governor has since described the troopers' treatment of Greene as both criminal and racist. Monday, Edwards attended a groundbreaking ceremony for an infrastructure project rather than appear in Baton Rouge before a bipartisan legislative committee investigating Greene's death.
The committee took a months-long hiatus in hearing testimony and waited until the day after last week's election to invite the governor. The panel formed in February after AP reported Edwards had been informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a "violent, lengthy struggle," yet the governor stayed mostly silent on the case for two years, even as troopers continued to raise the car crash theory.
"I don't even understand how you can look your troopers in the face. They continue to have a badge, they continue to have a paycheck," Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, told lawmakers Monday. "What happened to Ronnie was murder."
The state and federal investigations have been complicated by the untimely death of Chris Hollingsworth, a state trooper who admitted bashing Greene's head with a flashlight and was recorded saying he "beat the ever-living f--- out of" Greene. Hollingsworth was widely seen as the most culpable of the half-dozen officers involved but he died in a high-speed, single-vehicle crash just six days after he was interrogated about the violence he used taking Greene into custody.
Hollingsworth's death was ruled accidental but prompted widespread speculation that the former state police driving instructor took his own life. His violent role in Greene's arrest prompted prosecutors to explore the possibility of charging him posthumously.
Among the witnesses testifying to the grand jury is Albert Paxton, the now-retired lead detective on the Greene case who has said supervisors pressured him not to bring state charges in the case.
Another is a forensic pathologist who, tasked by the FBI to re-examine Greene's autopsy, rejected the crash theory and attributed Greene's death to "physical struggle," troopers repeatedly stunning him, striking him in the head, restraining him at length and Greene's use of cocaine.
