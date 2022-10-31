South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge

A mourner places flower to pay tribute to victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities on the street near the scene Monday in Seoul, South Korea.

 Associated Press

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea | Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number more than 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.

