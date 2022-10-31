'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
SEOUL, South Korea | Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number more than 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
By comparison, nearly 7,000 police officers were sent to another part of the South Korean capital on Saturday to monitor dueling protests that drew tens of thousands but still fewer people than flocked to the popular nightlife district of Itaewon the same night. Even the task force created to investigate why the crowd surged, with 475 members, is more three times larger than the detail assigned to crowd control.
As South Korea mourns, officials are facing tough questions about preparations for the celebrations and demands for accountability in the wake of the country's worst disaster in nearly a decade.
The national government has insisted there was no way to predict the crowd would get out of control.
Experts disagree. Deploying so few police officers, they said, showed officials were poorly prepared despite knowing ahead of time that there would be a huge gathering following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
On top of assigning more personnel, police and officials in the Yongsan district, which governs Itaewon, should have banned cars from some streets and taken other measures to ease the crowding in narrow lanes like the one where the deaths occurred, experts said.
Instead, the 137 officers in Itaewon were assigned to monitor crime, with a particular focus on narcotics use, meaning that for all practical purposes "no one was looking after pedestrian safety," said Kong Ha-song, a disaster prevention professor at South Korea's Woosuk University.
The deaths should be seen as a "manmade disaster," said Lee Changmoo, an urban planning professor at Seoul's Hanyang University.
Authorities have come under similar criticism in national media and on social networks. The headline of an editorial in the Hankyoreh newspaper on Sunday described the tragedy as "all too avoidable." The paper said its reporting showed that a pedestrian got knocked down by a crowd in Itaewon a day before the Halloween festivities — although no one was hurt.
Saturday's crowd surge occurred in a downhill alley running between a dense row of storefronts and the landmark Hamilton Hotel. The path became clogged by a huge throng of partygoers before some of them fell and toppled over "like dominoes," according to witnesses.
Emergency workers were so overwhelmed by the number of people lying motionless on the ground that they asked pedestrians to help them with CPR. But Choi Sukjae, an emergency medicine specialist and chief spokesperson of the Korean Emergency Medical Association, said CPR, which ideally should be administered within a handful of minutes, wouldn't have made much of a difference in many cases since the paramedics were delayed getting to the scene because the area was so packed.
Kong, the disaster prevention professor, said more police and government workers should have been called on to monitor potential bottleneck points. He suggested that the crush may have been prevented if authorities had enforced one-way walking lanes, blocked entry to some narrow pathways, and temporarily closed Itaewon's subway station to prevent an excessive number of people moving in the same direction.
Officials could have also temporarily closed Itaewon's main road to cars, as they did during the annual Itaewon Global Village Festival earlier in October, thereby giving people more room to spread out, Kong said.
Lee, the urban planning professor, criticized Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, who claimed, without elaborating, that having more police and fire department personnel on the ground wouldn't have prevented the tragedy.
When asked about the number of officers assigned, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said 137 was still more than it sent in 2020 and 2021, excluding units specifically assigned to virus control measures. Police and government officials have acknowledged this year's crowd was bigger — but it was not clear by how much.
Kong added that the lack of a central organizer on Saturday — when young people flocked to bars and night clubs to celebrate Halloween but there was not one specific event promoted — may have contributed to the tragedy.
"Our country usually does a good job in following the manual and maintaining crowd control at events where there's a specific organizer," he said. "But officials are often unsure what to do or even don't care about events that aren't created by a specific organizer … although it's those events that usually require a closer watch."
Hong Ki-hyeon, a senior official with the national police agency, acknowledged that problem during a news conference Monday, saying police do not have an established way to deal with such gatherings.
"In events like festivals that have a specific organizer, discussions are made between related municipalities, police, fire departments and medical experts who prepare and cooperate under different roles," Hong said. "That is what we lacked regarding this accident."
Yongsan district refused to answer questions about preparations. District Mayor Park Hee-young instead said in a statement Monday that her office was deploying "all administrative resources" to support the injured and families of the victims.
In the two previous years, the district's preparations for the Halloween festivities were focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 among partygoers. Workers toured bars, restaurants and nightclubs to monitor whether they were abiding by social distancing rules, and checkpoints were established in crowded areas where public workers and volunteers took the temperatures of partygoers.
Saturday's crush was the country's biggest disaster since 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking in April 2014. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures.
South Korea has a long history of deadly crowd crushes and stampedes, although none as deadly as Saturday's. In 2005, 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in a pop concert during a crowd crush in the southern city of Sangju.
In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed on the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK | For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his top executives, including apartments and luxury cars.
Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by his most trusted lieutenant to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits.
In opening statements Monday, prosecutors and defense lawyers sparred over the company's culpability for the actions of Allen Weisselberg, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify as a star prosecution witness in exchange for a five-month jail sentence.
Later, another Trump Organization executive, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney, walked a prosecutor through financial records, including Weisselberg's payroll forms and ledger entries showing that the company paid for Weisselberg's car leases. He will resume testifying Tuesday.
McConney, whom prosecutors say helped Weisselberg by misreporting his income to tax authorities, was granted immunity to testify last year before a grand jury and to testify again at the criminal trial. He said he appeared before the grand jury eight times on a variety of Trump-related matters.
The tax fraud case is the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney's three-year investigation of the former president and is one of three active cases involving Trump or the company in New York courts.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger argued in her opening statement that the Trump Organization — through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. — is liable because Weisselberg, the longtime finance chief, was a "high managerial agent" entrusted to act on behalf of the company and its various entities.
The company, she said, benefited because it didn't have to pay Weisselberg and at least two other executives who received perks as much in salary and bonus pay — which for Weisselberg totaled close to $1 million a year.
The company also saved money when giving out Christmas bonuses by paying top executives as independent contractors through subsidiary companies, such as its golf courses and the ice rink it managed in Central Park, Hoffinger said.
"This case is about greed and cheating — cheating on taxes," Hoffinger told jurors. "(The Trump Organization) paid their already highly paid executives even more by helping them cheat on taxes."
A Trump Organization lawyer, Michael van der Veen, countered that the Weisselberg had gone rogue and betrayed the company's trust. Weisselberg concocted the scheme without Trump or the Trump family's knowledge, cheated on his personal income taxes and lied to the company about what he'd done, van der Veen said.
"This case is about individual, personal greed and the abuse of trust necessary to feed that greed. Allen Weisselberg is a man who has fallen to that greed," van der Veen said.
"Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg," he said.
Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. His Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, and his grandchildren's school tuition were all paid for by the company. His son and another Trump Organization executive also received off-the-books compensation, prosecutors said.
When they say the Trump company, "what they really mean is Allen Weisselberg did something illegal with the intent to benefit Allen Weisselberg, his buddy or his son," another company lawyer, Susan Necheles, told jurors.
If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could face difficulty in securing new loans and deals. Some partners and government entities could seek to cut ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the U.S. Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for lodging and services while protecting Trump as a former president.
Neither Trump nor any of his children who have worked as Trump Organization executives are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case, but Necheles said evidence will show he knew nothing about the scheme.
The Trump Organization is the entity through which Trump manages his many ventures, including investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals and his TV pursuits.
Prosecutors have said they expect to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg, McConney and other Trump Organization officials. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said he expects the trial to take at least four weeks.
Aside from the criminal case, Trump and the Trump Organization are defendants in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges that Trump and the company inflated his net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks and others for years about the value of various assets.
A hearing in that case is scheduled for Thursday.
Meanwhile, in the Bronx, jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in a lawsuit brought by protesters who say they were roughed up by security guards outside Trump Tower. The former president gave a deposition in that case last year.
Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS | Russia's U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets "for military and sabotage purposes" against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
Vassily Nebenzia told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Russia that "the Black Sea remains an area of hostilities" and "we cannot allow an unimpeded passage of vessels without our inspection." He said Russia will "undertake our own measures" to control the ongoing ship movements but gave no details.
Nebenzia accused Ukraine, with help from the West, especially the United Kingdom, of carrying out "massive aviation and sea strikes" on Russia's Black Sea fleet and infrastructure in Sevastopol in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, "under the cover of the humanitarian grain corridor" which was established under the July 22 gain deal. As a result, "the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian vessels participating in the Black Seat Initiative," he said.
Under the Black Sea Initiative, a Joint Coordination Center in Turkey was established to control and inspect ships heading to load Ukrainian ships from three Black Sea ports and fully loaded vessels en route to world markets. It comprises representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.
U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths rejected Nebenzia's claim that the Oct. 29 attack violated the Black Sea Initiative, saying the shipping corridor for civilian vessels protecting ships participating in the grain deal "is not open at 4 a.m." and only operates "when ships move down the corridor."
He said the U.N. remains "very actively engaged" with Russian members of the Joint Coordination Center and he reiterated several times that Moscow's concerns about the Oct. 29 attack should be investigated by its experts, as have other reported breaches of the initiative.
Griffiths, who is a lawyer, told reporters after the council meeting that Russia has not withdrawn from the initiative and therefore remains bound by the July 22 grain deal despite its suspension of participation. Under the agreement, he stressed that signatories are obliged "not to attack ships, or movements, or relevant port facilities."
Therefore, he said, the U.N., Turkey and Ukraine are able to continue inspecting outbound ships and will continue to do so.
Griffiths said there are 86 outbound ships that have left Ukraine ports and have gone to the Bosphorous where they await inspection in what he called "a maritime traffic jam," and they are carrying nearly 2 million tons, which is part of the 9 million tons. In addition, there are 12 ships in Ukrainian ports loaded and ready to leave, and five ships in the Bosphorous that have been inspected by all four parties that are ready to movr into the Ukraine ports to pick up cargo, he said.
The deal to export Ukrainian grain lasts for 120 days and will be automatically extended on Nov. 18 if there are no objections.
"I believe the Black Sea Grain Initiative is going to be renewed," Griffiths said. "I believe in that and we are going to make sure of it. We're going to do everything we can between now and Nov. 18 to do so. And we will not let this get in our way."
But whether Russia ends its suspension and returns to active support of the deal remains to be seen.
Nebenzia said last week that first "Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal."
Grynspan, the secretary-general of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, told the Security Council Monday that the grain agreements have had a major impact: wheat exports from Russia tripled between July and September while wheat exports from Ukraine more than quadrupled, resulting in lower food prices.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index has declined for six months, by about 16%, and according to World Bank models "this decline may have prevented over 100 million people from falling into poverty," she said. But uncertainty over continuation of the Ukraine deal saw wheat futures rise by over 6% on Monday.
In addition, Grynspan said, fertilizer prices are still 2 ½ times their 2019 levels, leading to the inability of farmers especially in Africa to use fertilizer, lowering lowers crop production at the next harvest.
"Due to this, we know that today's crisis of affordability may become tomorrow's crisis of availability and a crisis of huge proportions," she warned.
There are no sanctions on exporting food and fertilizer but Grynspan said the U.N. has been working to overcome "the chilling effect" of the sanctions on the private sector -- "overcompliance, reputational risks and market avoidance."
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
MORBI, India | Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country's worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an "artistic and technological marvel," collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier.
Inspector-General Ashok Yadav said police have formed a special investigative team, and that those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator, Oreva Group, and its staff.
"We won't let the guilty get away, we won't spare anyone," Yadav said.
Gujarat authorities opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other violations.
In March, the local Morbi town government awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to Oreva, a group of companies known mainly for making clocks, mosquito zappers and electric bikes. The same month, Oreva closed the bridge, which spans a wide section of the Machchu river, for repairs.
The bridge has been repaired several times in the past and many of its original parts have been replaced over the years.
It was reopened nearly seven months later, on Oct. 26, the first day of the Gujarati New Year, which coincides with the Hindu festival season, and the attraction drew hundreds of sightseers.
Sandeepsinh Zala, a Morbi official, told the Indian Express newspaper the company reopened the bridge without first obtaining a "fitness certificate." That could not be independently verified, but officials said they were investigating.
Authorities said the structure collapsed under the weight of hundreds of people. A security video of the disaster showed it shaking violently and people trying to hold on to its cables and metal fencing before the aluminum walkway gave way and crashed into the river.
The bridge split in the middle with its walkway hanging down, its cables snapped.
Police said at least 134 people were confirmed dead and many others were admitted to hospitals in critical condition. Emergency responders and rescuers worked overnight and throughout Monday to search for survivors. State minister Harsh Sanghvi said most of the victims were teenagers, women and older people.
At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat. It was unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed and how many remained missing, but survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when its cables began to snap.
"There were just too many people on the bridge. We could barely move," Sidik Bai, 27, said while recovering from injuries in a hospital in Morbi.
Sidik said he jumped into the water when the bridge began to crack and saw his friend being crushed by its metal walkway. He survived by clinging to the bridge's cables.
"Everyone was crying for help, but one by one they all began disappearing in the water," Sidik said.
Local news channels ran pictures of the missing shared by concerned relatives, and family members raced to overcrowded hospitals searching for their loved ones.
Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting the state at the time of the accident. He said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy" and his office announced compensation for families of the dead and called for speedy rescue efforts.
"Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain," Modi said during a public event in the state on Monday.
Modi was the top elected official of Gujarat for 12 years before becoming India's prime minister in 2014. A Gujarat state government election is expected in coming months and opposition parties have demanded a thorough investigation of the accident.
The bridge collapse was Asia's third major disaster involving large crowds in a month.
On Saturday, a Halloween crowd surge killed more than 150 people attending festivities in Itaewon, a neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
India's infrastructure has long been marred by safety problems, and Morbi has suffered other major disasters. In 1979, an upstream dam on the Machchu river burst, sending walls of water into the city and killing hundreds of people in one of India's biggest dam failures.
In 2001, thousands of people died in an earthquake in Gujarat. Morbi, 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the quake's epicenter in Bhuj, suffered widespread damage. According to a report in the Times of India newspaper, the bridge that collapsed Sunday also was severely damaged.
