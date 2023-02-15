Second Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. | An Oregon court has ruled that local governments in the state can't declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws. The opinion comes in the first court case filed over the concept, which hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years. The measure approved in Columbia County forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and could impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try. But the Oregon Court of Appeals found that it violates a law giving the state the power to regulate firearms and would create a patchwork of gun laws.
Pence says he will fight subpoena as far as Supreme Court
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Former Vice President Mike Pence says he'll challenge a subpoena by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence says the subpoena to a vice president is "unprecedented and it's unconstitutional." And he says he's "prepared to take this fight into the court and, if needs be, take it to the Supreme Court of the United States." Pence is basing his fight on constitutional grounds, namely the separation of power among the branches of government. The potential 2024 presidential candidate spoke Wednesday in Minneapolis as well as Iowa, a key early-voting state on the primary calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.