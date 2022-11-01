Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux
LONDON | Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.
Three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, while 36 other vessels cleared inspections near Turkey to head to their final destinations, the U.N. said. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia cited allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in announcing over the weekend that it was suspending its part in the grain deal. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ship traffic from ports in southern Ukraine was halted, calling the movement "unacceptable."
But a total of 14 ships sailed that day, including one chartered by the U.N. World Food Program to bring wheat to Ethiopia, which along with neighboring Somalia and Kenya, is badly affected by the worst drought in decades. The U.N. has warned that parts of Somalia are facing famine. Thousands of people have died there.
Despite grain-laden ships leaving Ukraine this week, the U.N. announced that such vessels would not travel Wednesday, raising fears about the future of the initiative. Amir Abdulla, the agreement's U.N. coordinator, later tweeted that "we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday."
But it was unclear what would happen later this week. Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. have carried out vessel inspections without Russia, allowing some shipments to continue, in what the international body called "a temporary and extraordinary measure."
The U.N. operation had been prioritizing a large backlog of ships waiting for checks off Istanbul, said Munro Anderson, head of intelligence of the risk consultancy Dryad Global.
After suspending its participation, "it is likely that Russia will use this as a tool of negotiation to secure what it needs from the deal," Anderson said. "We know that Russia has been looking to export fertilizer products and to seek a sanctions reprieve on those so it can do so effectively."
While Western sanctions on Russia don't affect its grain exports and a parallel wartime deal was meant to clear the way for the country's food and fertilizer shipments, some shipping and insurance companies have been wary of running afoul of the penalties or want to avoid doing business with Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the fertilizer issue in a call Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying Russia's agricultural exports still were not unblocked. Putin also said resuming the grain deal would require an investigation into the attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.
Erdogan told Putin "that if they solve the grain crisis through a constructive approach, they will (also) encourage steps toward a return to negotiations" to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Turkish president's office.
The July 22 deal to spur exports of grain and fertilizer was a response to skyrocketing food prices as a result of slashed supplies from two major producers following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The U.N. said that as of Tuesday, more than 9.7 million metric tons of grain and other food has been shipped from three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.
Analysts say Russia still is bound by the terms of the grain deal it signed, which include a commitment not to target civilian vessels taking part in the initiative. Such an attack also would violate international law.
"Although it is not currently participating in that deal, it is still a signatory to it. Russia's interests are not going to be served in any way, shape or form by attacking vessels and groups in the international community," Anderson said.
He added that Russia's primary concern is likely that vessels might be going unchecked and could be used to bring in weapons. That is why the grain deal established a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to coordinate checks between the warring nations, Turkey and the U.N.
Russia has announced plans to conduct its own inspections of ships that have already cleared the joint checks in Istanbul, but further details were not known.
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
HAVANA | Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian.
The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group that is now set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally.
The letter comes as Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century so far, spurring a migratory exodus from the island. It was exacerbated by Hurricane Ian, which walloped western Cuba before hitting southern Florida late last month.
"We ask you, Mr. President, to take into account this dramatic situation that thousands of Cubans are experiencing and do whatever is necessary to lift those restrictions that affect the most vulnerable," the letter reads.
Among the signatories are former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, two former Colombian leaders — Juan Manuel Santos and Ernesto Samper — and former leaders from Bolivia to Belize.
All of the signers are leftists or centrists. Notably absent were signatures from right-wing politicians, underscoring the deep divisions that the Caribbean island still provokes in the region.
The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to vote this week on a resolution to condemn the trade embargo and it is expected to pass again for the 30th consecutive year.
Yet former Colombian President Ernesto Samper told The Associated Press in an interview that he doesn't want the letter to be viewed as a political statement.
"At this moment, what worries us is that the ones paying the cost … are Cubans who are going without food, medicine or electricity," Samper told the AP.
The trade embargo was imposed in 1962 as the Cuban revolution veered toward socialism. It has restricted Cuba's access to a vast array of products, as well as international aid, and financial resources.
Island officials say the restrictions have made it harder to recover from the hurricane, which destroyed 14,000 homes and caused long-term damage to the country's electrical grid.
While the Obama administration eased many sanctions, they came back into full force under the Trump administration, which justified the sanctions by re-designating Cuba as a state sponsor for terrorism for its refusal to extradite 10 leaders of Colombia's biggest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army.
But that order was lifted when Colombia's first leftist leader was inaugurated in August and announced new peace talks with the group. The rebel leaders recently left Cuba to hold negotiations in Venezuela.
Biden has eased a few measures, but has also been sharply critical of the Cuban government's harsh treatment of protesters last year — which also hardened sentiment against concessions to the Cuban government among Cuban-Americans, a key voting bloc in Florida.
But the administration recently made a few friendly gestures, offering $2 million in emergency relief to help with hurricane recovery.
Fully lifting the embargo also would require authorization by Congress at a time deep of political division in the U.S., only made more difficult by approaching midterm elections in which Florida is a swing state.
Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks
ATHENS, Greece | Greece's coast guard searched Tuesday for dozens of migrants reported missing after the overloaded sailboat they were on capsized and sank in rough seas off an island near Athens, authorities said.
The incident overnight was the latest in a series of recent shipwrecks involving migrant boats that have left dozens of people dead or missing in Greek waters.
Ten survivors, all men, were rescued and transported to the island of Evia, off the eastern coast of the Greek capital. The first nine were discovered overnight on an uninhabited islet south of Evia, and told authorities there had been around 68 people on the sailboat when it sank.
The tenth survivor was plucked from the water hours later, on Tuesday afternoon, by a cargo ship participating in the search and rescue operation, the coast guard said.
The initial survivors told Greek authorities the boat had set sail from Izmir on the Turkish coast. There was no information on their nationalities.
The rescue operation took place in particularly rough weather, with gale force winds on Tuesday morning. The Kafireas Strait where the boat sank, between the islands of Evia and Andros, is notoriously treacherous, with rough seas common even in lighter winds.
Images of the operation released by the coast guard showed a small group of people standing on rocks beneath a cliff waving for help, and waves crashing over the coast guard patrol boat during the nighttime search and rescue. A coast guard photo showed the survivors wrapped in emergency foil blankets sitting on the deck of the patrol boat.
The coast guard said authorities were initially alerted in a distress call early Tuesday about a boat in trouble, but the callers did not provide a location. An aircraft, a coast guard patrol boat and two nearby ships were involved in the search and rescue.
A separate maritime rescue operation continued Tuesday afternoon for seven people missing from an inflatable dinghy that capsized Monday with 12 people reportedly on board. Four survivors were rescued Monday from that incident off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos, which lies near the Turkish coast.
The coast guard said a cargo ship participating in the operation located a body within Greek territorial waters Tuesday. A Turkish coast guard vessel which had not been part of the rescue picked up the body, the coast guard said.
During the recovery, the Turkish vessel allegedly harassed a Greek coast guard vessel and tried to damage it, while also "displaying weaponry," Greece's coast guard said.
Tension has been high between neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey, which are at odds over a series of issues, including territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea.
Greek Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis slammed Turkey for "allow(ing) ruthless smuggling rings to send people to their deaths, with Greece saving as many as it can."
He alleged the Turkish coast guard vessel had acted provocatively by entering Greek territorial waters, "perhaps wishing to cause an incident."
Greece, Plakiotakis said in a statement, "will continue to save lives, without being dragged into the games Turkey seeks in the Aegean."
Turkey strongly rejected the accusations, insisting that the body was recovered in international waters, and that it was a Greek boat that approached the Turkish vessel dangerously close. A statement from the Turkish Coast Guard said it was personnel on board the Greek vessel that pointed a weapon at the Turks, prompting a strong response from the Turkish vessel.
"The attitude adopted by the Greek Coast Guard personnel during the search and rescue operation whose sole purpose is to save human life, carried out in international waters in the Turkish Search and Rescue Region, is against international law as well as against human rights," the statement read.
Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year.
Most make the short but often perilous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in inflatable dinghies. Others opt to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded sailboats and yachts heading straight to Italy.
At least 27 people drowned in two separate incidents last month. In one, 18 people died when a boat that had set sail from Turkey sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. In the other, a yacht carrying about 100 people sank in a gale, killing at least nine and leaving six missing.
Off the coast of Italy, more than 900 migrants rescued by charity boats in the last few days waited Tuesday for Italian authorities to assign ports where the crowded vessels could disembark passengers.
So far, Italy's new far-right-led government is keeping to the policies of earlier governments of not immediately granting authorization for the migrants to come ashore.
The new interior minister has said he plans to crack down on boats suspected of aiding illegal immigration.
Separately, some 280 migrants stepped ashore Tuesday on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa. Hundreds of others were transferred from the island's chronically overcrowded housing for asylum-seekers to larger facilities in Sicily or the Italian mainland.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.
The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two a week to three — to build larger prizes and boost sales.
Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night's drawing will be an estimated $596 million.
No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.