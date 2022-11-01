Turkey Russia Ukraine Grain

Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey.

 Associated Press

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

LONDON | Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.

