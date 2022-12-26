More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
PIDIE, Indonesia | A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said.
At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on Ujong Pie beach at Muara Tiga, a coastal village in Aceh’s Pidie district, said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name.
“They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” Fauzi said.
They were taken to the village hall and will stay there while they receive help from residents, health workers and others.
Fauzi said that immigration officials and police were trying to identify the refugee to determine if they were from the group of 190 Rohingya who were reported by United Nations to be drifting in a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month.
The UNHCR on Friday urged countries to rescue the refugees, saying reports indicated they were in dire condition with insufficient food or water.
”Many are women and children, with reports of up to 20 people dying on the unseaworthy vessel during the journey,” the agency said.
Also on Friday, another group of 58 Rohingya — all men — arrived in Ladong village in Aceh Besar district.
Azharul Husna, who heads the Aceh brach of KontraS, an Indonesian rights group, said Monday that the men in the group all carried UNHCR cards from refugee camps in Bangladesh and had left in search of a better life in Malaysia.
Citing one of them, Husna said the 58 refugees left Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 Rohingya from Myanmar had fled, to work on plantations in Malaysia. Their boat was damaged and the engine failed, leaving them drifting at sea until they came ashore in Aceh.
Since 2017, Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and burning of thousands of homes belonging to Rohingya, sending them fleeing to Bangladesh and onward.
Malaysia has been a common destination for many of the refugees arriving by boat, but they also have been detained in the country.
Although neighboring Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said that a 2016 presidential regulation provides a legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and helps them disembark.
Last month, 219 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the coast of North Aceh district aboard two rickety boats.
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia
TALLINN, Estonia | Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
NEW YORK | New York police officials say they’ve captured a city resident they say is responsible for knifing to death a pediatrician in a Manhattan park and another man who had just left a bar in the East Village. Officials say they are looking to see if he’s responsible for other random attacks. Chief of Detectives James Essig told a news conference Monday that 35-year-old Roland Codrington was charged Sunday with two counts each of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. The killings involved a man found with a slashed throat after he left a bar several blocks from Union Square and the attack on the doctor in a park in Spanish Harlem.
Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured
TOKYO | Large swaths of Japan are seeing heavy snow since last week, killing 17 and leaving hundreds of homes without power. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern coastal regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday that snowfall over the Christmas weekend after heavy snow last week caused more casualties, bringing the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of falling rooftop snow.
Pakistan troops search for attackers after 6 soldiers killed
QUETTA, Pakistan | Pakistani forces on Monday expanded their search for the perpetrators behind multiple attacks that killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a restive southwestern province the previous day.
The top government official in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said there were a total of nine attacks in the province on Sunday. No civilians were killed in the attacks, he tweeted. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the violence in Baluchistan.
Earlier, the military in a statement said five soldiers, including an army captain, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a security forces' vehicle during a clearance operation in Kahan, a remote area in Baluchistan bordering Afghanistan. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The sixth soldier was killed in a shootout with the Pakistani Taliban in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, according to Azfar Mohesar, a senior police official. A militant was also killed in the shootout, he said.
In the provincial capital of Quetta, 12 people were wounded when assailants threw a hand grenade in a bazaar near a residential area, Mohesar added. Elsewhere in Baluchistan, five people were wounded in attacks in the towns of Kalat, Khuzdar, and Hub.
On Monday, Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir and other officials attended the funeral of army Capt. Mohammad Fahad Khan, who was among the soldiers killed in Baluchistan the previous day.
The Pakistani Taliban — known also as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — have stepped up attacks across Pakistan since November, when they unilaterally ended a cease-fire after accusing the military of violating the truce.
The militant group is an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan last year as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.
Also, unrelated to TTP, separatists in Baluchistan have long waged a low-level insurgency seeking independence from the central government in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Islamabad on Monday issued a security alert for the kingdom's citizens, advising them to remain careful as there was a threat of attacks in Pakistan. The development came a day after the U.S. Embassy issued a similar warning for its citizens in the capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.