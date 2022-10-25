USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "an icon of American culture" with a stamp in the new year.
The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.
"After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice," the agency said in its announcement.
Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class "forever" stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.
EU ministers delay for a month decision on more energy unity
BRUSSELS | European Union nations on Tuesday gave themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia's war in Ukraine.
With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster, especially after last week's EU summit claimed to have a sense of common purpose to agree on measures. EU nations have seen such a crisis coming straight at them almost from the day Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Yet, at the end of EU meeting of energy ministers, the most palpable decision was to task the executive Commission to prepare proposals ready for decision at a Nov. 24 emergency meeting.
"The Commission was given some extra homework," said Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten.
With the onset of winter close, "a number of nations called for speed in developing the measures," Jetten said. But because fluctuating global energy markets and different energy mixes among member states — ranging from nuclear to natural gas and other fossil fuels — make smart, lightning-quick decisions wickedly difficult, "many countries, including the Netherlands, want to see a better impact analysis."
Germany too had similar warnings.
So even after last week's draining summit and Tuesday's meeting, the same sense of indecision remained.
Even if no technical decision were made, meeting chair Jozef Sikela, the Czech Deputy Prime Minister, said there was general consensus that member states should focus on the joint purchase of gas to avoid outbidding each other on in increasingly overheated market, and take measures to ensure short spikes driven by speculators will no longer unbalance markets.
"Europe has great market power," Germany Energy Minister Robert Habeck said. "When the big players can get to an agreement ... or are allowed to purchase together, then Europe's market power will show."
A fuller price cap on gas and a "correction mechanism" in the market however, which has been at the center of the rift among member nations, remained out of reach. "As you can imagine, we have rather different views on the mechanism," the Czech Republic's Sikela said.
Countries like Germany and the Netherlands want to be sure that suppliers will not simply bypass the EU if they don't like the capped price on offer.
"The main question is how to make sure that capping will still allow us to buy the gas we need on the market," Sikela said.
Key will be to decide what targeted steps would actually help to keep businesses running and households warm over the coming months.
As a result of trade disruptions tied to Russia's war in Ukraine, EU nations have reduced the overall share of Russian natural gas imports to the EU from 40% before the invasion to around 7%. And gas storage has already far exceeded targets and stands at some 95% of capacity ahead of the winter heating season.
The EU has relied on increased imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, including from the United States, to help address the fall in Russian supplies. The bloc will need LNG shipments even more in winter 2023 to refill storages that still include Russian gas this year.
Along with mild weather so far and their commitment in principle last week to stand united, EU leaders said the efforts have helped drive down prices for gas from record summer highs.
Natural gas prices on the European benchmark TTF have been steadily dropping, falling to their lowest level since mid-June this week. Gas was trading at 96.51 euros per megawatt-hour late Tuesday, a far cry from the peak of 349.90 euros per megawatt-hour on Aug. 26.
The general question hanging over the frantic EU deliberations is whether any regulatory changes meant to curb gas prices would ultimately be self-defeating by encouraging consumption of the fuel. EU governments have already agreed to reduce demand for gas by 15% between this past August and March 2023.
Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | A well-known Haitian journalist survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said.
Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized but is expected to recover, according to Frantz Duval, chief editor for both media. He said Alphonse has undergone two operations so far.
Also on Tuesday, authorities found the body of another journalist who had been missing for several days. Garry Tess used to host a political talk show in the southern city of Les Cayes, according to the government's Office of Citizen Protection, which said it was extremely worried about the security of journalists in Haiti and urged they be protected.
No one has been arrested in either case, although journalists in Haiti have long been the target of warring gangs who have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Duval thanked an unidentified person he said rescued Alphonse and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before medical help arrived.
Duval noted the car had more than 10 bullet holes, adding that neither Alphonse nor any of his colleagues were available for comment.
"Health is the absolute priority," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone for your understanding."
Haiti's Ministry of Culture and Communication said it learned "with horror the news of the assassination attempt" that occurred in the Delmas neighborhood as Alphonse headed to the radio station for work.
"His rigor, his effort to be impartial, and his sense of perfection make him a model for the profession," the ministry said in a statement.
Many colleagues echoed the sentiment, including Widlore Mérancourt of the online news site AyiboPost.
"My friend, Roberson Alphonse could be anything he wants anywhere in the world. He picked Haiti. He also could've (made) millions selling his platforms. He opted for integrity and independence. I love him and I wish him well," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the president of Haiti's Senate, Joseph Lambert, demanded a judicial investigation.
The attack comes more than a month after two other journalists identified as Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles were fatally shot and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs.
In January, gang members killed two other journalists who were reporting in Laboule, a community south of Port-au-Prince.
The Miami-based Inter American Press Association has said this year has been one of the most violent for the press since record-keeping began in 1987.
Journalists also are still seeking justice in the March 2018 disappearance of freelance photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who was last seen in Port-au-Prince's Grand Ravine area, one of the poorest and most dangerous.
The attack on Alphonse comes just weeks after Haitian leaders requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops as the country faces an unprecedented crisis. One of Haiti's most powerful gangs surrounded a main fuel terminal more than a month ago, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as they prevent the distribution of petroleum. Gas stations have shut down, banks and grocery stores are operating on limited hours and potable water is becoming scarce as the country battles a cholera breakout that has killed at least 40 people, with more than 1,750 suspected cases so far.
UNICEF warned on Monday that the actual number is likely much higher given under-reporting. The agency noted that it has only been able to find a third of the 70,000 gallons of fuel needed to serve more than half of 16 cholera treatment centers in Port-au-Prince.
On Tuesday, the European Union said it was extremely concerned about the deterioration of Haiti's situation, adding that it has reached unsustainable levels.
"The EU regrets that as a humanitarian catastrophe unfolds and protests have been co-opted by gangs, escalating into violence, looting and territorial gains for armed gangs, political actors have so far failed failed to find a political solution to the crisis," it said. "The EU therefore urges all political actors to ...engage in constructive negotiations to overcome the current political crisis and its security and humanitarian consequences."
Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'
A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains "very touch and go," his father said Tuesday in the family's first public comments since the shooting.
"He is getting slightly better, his wounds are healing, but the wounds that he's endured, they are great, there's a lot of them," Eric Cantu said at a news conference.
Family attorney Ben Crump — who has taken on some of the nation's most high-profile police killings of Black people — said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him while searching for a Hispanic suspect.
Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald's parking lot. After the shooting, the 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Police said Brennand violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car.
In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car drives backward with the door open, and the officer fires multiple times into the vehicle. He continues to shoot as the car drives away.
Police have said Brennand was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop. Brennand said he suspected the car was stolen.
Police have said that although registration plates didn't match the vehicle Cantu was operating, the car itself was not stolen.
Crump said the Bexar County district attorney told the family that the officer was looking for a Hispanic teen with a bowl haircut and he profiled Cantu. The district attorney's office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it does not publicly comment on the facts of pending cases.
"This is the part that hurts, is that he was profiled and he was violently injured over it," Eric Cantu said.
Crump said the teen "is continuing to fight for his life on life support."
The teen's mother, Victoria Casarez, said she doesn't know how many times her son was shot. She said four bullets were were found in his body, including one lodged near his heart.
She said has been wounded in his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver and arm.
"He's just mutilated and it hurts us to see our son this way," she said.
Brennand has been released from jail on bond. A message left with Brennand's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Brennand was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official because there was also a passenger in Cantu's vehicle. The passenger was unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.