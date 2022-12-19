B-2s Grounded

A B-2 bomber flies over spectators at Arrowhead Stadium before the 2020 AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing

WASHINGTON | The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and none of the strategic aircraft will perform flyovers at this years' college bowl games.

