Railroad Contract Talks

A CSX freight train sits on a siding in 2022 in downtown Pittsburgh.

 File photo | Associated Press

CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

OMAHA, Neb. | CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Friday that it has agreements with two more of its unions, just days after announcing pacts with a pair of other unions. The workers will soon get four days of paid sick time. They’ll also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick days, and they’ll be paid for any unused sick days each year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.