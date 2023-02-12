CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions
OMAHA, Neb. | CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Friday that it has agreements with two more of its unions, just days after announcing pacts with a pair of other unions. The workers will soon get four days of paid sick time. They’ll also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick days, and they’ll be paid for any unused sick days each year.
Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner
WASHINGTON | For the first time in his administration, President Joe Biden hosted the dinner for members of the National Governors Association at the White House. The dinner was held last year at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Virginia estate, and virtually in 2021 because of COVID-19. There was a palpable sense of, well, togetherness and not just because the room was tightly packed with governors, spouses and Cabinet members. Biden and both associations’ leaders, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, spoke about the need to put aside the increasingly rancorous political differences to work together to better the nation.
Bolsonaro says he may return to Brazil in the coming weeks
BRASILIA, Brazil | Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil “in the following weeks.” The comment during an event Saturday at an evangelical church in Florida is the first time that Bolsonaro has made a statement in public about returning home. The far-right politician has been in the U.S. since Dec. 31, the eve of the inauguration of leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s current president. There has been speculation during recent weeks on when Bolsonaro might return to Brazil, where is the subject of several investigations into possible wrongdoing.
