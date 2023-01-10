China halts visas
for Japan, South Korea
in COVID-19 spat
BEIJING | Chinese embassies stopped issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 measures imposed by those countries on travelers from China. It wasn’t clear whether China would expand the visa suspensions to other countries that have imposed virus testing on passengers from China following its COVID-19 surge. The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul announced the suspensions in brief online notices. The Seoul notice said the ban would continue until South Korea lifts its “discriminatory entry measures” against China. China’s Foreign Ministry threatened countermeasures last week against countries that had announced new virus testing requirements. Officials in the countries that did so expressed concern about a lack of information about the Chinese outbreak.
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to prison, lashes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial. The website of Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday that a Revolutionary Court convicted 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele on charges of espionage, collaboration with hostile governments and money laundering. He would be eligible for release in around 12 years. It’s unclear if the charges are related to anti-government protests that have convulsed Iran for the last four months. Critics accuse Iran of using foreign and dual-national prisoners as bargaining chips with the West, something Iranian officials deny.
Weinstein asks New York high court to reverse 2020 rape conviction
NEW YORK | Harvey Weinstein is asking New York’s highest court to overturn his 2020 rape conviction, arguing that the judge betrayed his right to a fair trial by “succumbing to the pressure” of the #MeToo movement. Weinstein’s lawyers are asking the state’s Court of Appeals to dismiss the disgraced movie mogul’s rape conviction and to order a new trial on a single count of criminal sexual act. They said the rape charge involves alleged conduct outside the statute of limitations and couldn’t be retried. Weinstein was convicted in a Manhattan court in February 2020 of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Political vacuum
in Haiti deepens as senators’ terms expire
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti | Haiti has been stripped of its last democratically elected institution. The end of its Senate solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship that’s only nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence. The 10 remaining senators were the last to represent the population of more than 11 million people because Haiti hasn’t held legislative elections since October 2019. Their terms expired at midnight Tuesday, leaving Haiti without a single elected lawmaker. Meanwhile organized crime gangs run unchecked. The appointed prime minister wants an international military intervention, but the United States and Canada, among others, have responded with sanctions, not troops.
Bolsonaro eyes return to Brazil as US stay pressures Biden
MIAMI | The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following an attack by his supporters on Brazil's capital. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans for such a rebuke. On Tuesday, he told a Brazilian media outlet he would push up his return home after being hospitalized with abdominal pains. Bolsonaro arrived in Florida in late December and skipped the swearing-in of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. His visit to the Sunshine state went largely unnoticed in the U.S. until Sunday's attack by thousands of die-hard supporters who refused to accept Bolsonaro's narrow defeat in an October runoff.
