Twitter headquarters is shown Nov. 4 in San Francisco.

 File photo | Associated Press

Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts

Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray "official" label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk's chaotic overhaul of the platform's verification system.

