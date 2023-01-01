Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Major flooding occurred in agricultural areas south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled and floods inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Residents of the low-lying communities were told to prepare to leave before roadways are cut off by rising water. More than 4 feet of snow fell in the Sierra. It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the span of a week.
UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests
LONDON | The U.K. division of climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion says its activists will temporarily stop blocking busy roads, gluing themselves to buildings and engaging in other disruptive acts of civil disobedience because such methods have not achieved their desired effects. The group said in a Saturday website post titled "We Quit" that it would instead focus on broadening its support with actions such as getting 100,000 people to surround the Houses of Parliament in London on April 21. In response to protests by Extinction Rebellion and other direct-action groups, Britain's Conservative government last year toughened police powers to shut down disruptive protests and increased penalties for obstructing roads.
UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan | The U.N. says one of its top officials in Afghanistan has met the Taliban's deputy prime minister to discuss a ban on women working at nongovernmental groups. The ban, issued just over a week ago, has prompted major aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan, raising fears that millions will be left without food, education, health care and other critical services during the harsh winter. The deputy head of the U.N. Mission in Afghanistan met the Taliban official Sunday because the ban "denies girls and women from education and training, harms millions and prevents the delivery of vital aid to men, women, and children," the agency said.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot. Mega Millions says no ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7. The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner. The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.
