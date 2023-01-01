APTOPIX California Storms

Three vehicles are submerged Sunday on Dillard Road west of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County in Wilton, California, after heavy rains on New Year's Eve produced levee breaks.

 Hector Amezcua | The Sacramento Bee via AP

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Major flooding occurred in agricultural areas south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled and floods inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Residents of the low-lying communities were told to prepare to leave before roadways are cut off by rising water. More than 4 feet of snow fell in the Sierra. It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the span of a week.

