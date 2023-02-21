Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care
JACKSON, Miss. | The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18. House Bill 1125 will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is running for reelection and has indicated he will sign it into law. In 2021, Reeves signed a law to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' or women's sports. Nationally, conservatives are pushing dozens of proposals in statehouses to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. The Republican governor of Utah recently signed a ban on gender-affirming care into law, and judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in Arkansas and Alabama.
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Some Iranians in the holy city of Qom, a center of Shiite Muslim shrines and scholarship, are quietly calling on the country's ruling clerics to reconsider how they deal with unrest. They say the harsh crackdown on months of protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic was a mistake. They say the authorities should soften their approach to demonstrators and women's demands on being able to choose whether to wear an Islamic head covering. However, even these critics from within still back the government, and a wide gulf remains between them and the protesters who have called for an uprising. Iran marked the 44th anniversary this month of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Delegation meeting Taiwan leader reaffirms US commitment
TAIPEI, Taiwan | A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory. The group is one of many U.S. delegations President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed in recent years even as Beijing has stepped up diplomatic and military harassment of Taiwan. China responded to foreign visits by holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as a rehearsal for a blockade or invasion. Tsai said Taiwan and the U.S. will continue to bolster military exchanges and Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the U.S. to confront what she said was "authoritarian expansionism" and other challenges such as climate change.
Seattle Council to vote on outlawing caste discrimination
SEATTLE | The Seattle City Council is considering whether to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections. If this proposed ordinance passes, Seattle will become the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination.
