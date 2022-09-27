Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory.
"Diesel supplies continue to decrease at a higher rate than previously anticipated, and shortages have been reported around the island," he wrote.
The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, best known as the Jones act, which requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.
The law has been waived during previous storms, but U.S. President Joe Biden has not responded to Pierluisi's petition.
Pierluisi's letter comes as a British Petroleum ship with 300,000 barrels of diesel floats off Puerto Rico's southern coast since Sunday, awaiting entry.
The archbishop of San Juan, Roberto González Nieves, also appealed to Biden to waive the law, saying the measure makes Puerto Rico's recovery and rebuilding difficult because it drives up prices for materials.
He also said that despite officials claiming a majority of the island's homes have power, "this does not match with our lived experience."
"If this is not attended to immediately, we will face a deeper crisis in Puerto Rico," he wrote in a letter to the president.
A group of Puerto Rico legislators, including the president of the island's House of Representatives, were at a White House meeting with officials to urge a temporary waiver of the law amid concerns that elderly people could start dying like they did in the sweltering aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which struck as a Category 4 storm in September 2017.
"Every minute counts in an emergency," said Puerto Rico Rep. Eddie Charbonier.
Local and federal official have long called for a permanent repeal of the Jones Act, saying it has driven up prices and crippled Puerto Rico's economy.
Pierluisi asked Biden for a waiver limited to the shipment of petroleum-derived products and liquefied natural gas to at least nine specific ports around the island.
"This specifically targeted and temporary relief would allow Puerto Rico to diversity its fuel sources, ease supply constraints and mitigate the risk of a fuel shortage in the middle of the response to the emergency caused by Hurricane Fiona," he wrote.
The Category 1 storm slammed into the island's southwest region on Sept. 18, sparking an island-wide blackout. As of Tuesday, power had been restored to more than 70% of 1.47 million clients, driving up demand for diesel as businesses, government agencies and homeowners continue to rely on generators.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Josué Colón executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, surprised many as he became emotional and wiped away tears as he spoke.
"When you tell yourself, 'We have to lift it up once again,' you can't stop thinking about family,'" he said, referring to the island's power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and pummeled by Fiona.
Government officials have said 77% to 91% of clients might have power by Friday, adding on Tuesday that the remaining 9% in areas hardest hit by Fiona could be connected soon.
"We hope within days," said Daniel Hernández, an engineer with Luma, the private company that took over the island's power transmission and distribution last year. "This is not María."
However, the governor warned during the press conference that "we still have a lot to do to completely recover."
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
WARSAW, Poland | Denmark believes "deliberate actions" caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks.
European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe.
"It is the authorities' clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday.
But she added "there is no information indicating who could be behind it." Frederiksen rejected the suggestion that the incident was an attack on Denmark, saying the leaks occurred in international waters.
The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent's energy independence from Moscow.
The first explosion was recorded early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm, said Bjorn Lund, director of the Swedish National Seismic Network. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.
"There's no doubt, this is not an earthquake," Lund said.
On Wednesday, Danish defense minister Morten Bødskov will travel to Brussels to discuss the leaks with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Sweden, Germany and Poland have been kept informed, and "we will inform and reach out to Russia in this case."
He said Denmark's foreign intelligence service didn't see any increased military threat against Denmark after the three leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
They created a foamy white area on the water's surface, images released by Denmark's military show. Danish Energy Minister Dan Jørgensen said that "we cannot say how long the leak will go" on for as the gas has not been turned off. There was no indication when the gas would be turned off.
The German operator of the pipelines, Nord Stream AG, said it's preparing a survey to assess the damage.
"Currently, it is not possible to estimate a timeframe for restoring the gas transport infrastructure," a company statement said. "The causes of the incident will be clarified as a result of the investigation."
In Sweden, acting Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said "it is probably a case of sabotage," but not an attack on Sweden.
Andersson added that neighboring oil-rich Norway "has informed us about increased drone activity in the North Sea and the measures they have taken in connection with it."
Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that Sweden "(is) not ruling out any scenarios and we will not speculate about motive or actor."
The escaped natural gas is made up almost entirely of methane — the second biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. David Hastings, a retired chemical oceanographer in Gainesville, Florida, said much of the gas would rise through the sea and enter the atmosphere. "There is no question that the largest environmental impact of this is to the climate, because methane is a really potent greenhouse gas," he said.
According to United Nations data, methane is 82.5 times worse for the climate than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, because it so effectively absorbs the heat of the sun.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the events "an act of sabotage." During a ceremony in northwestern Poland, Morawiecki, Denmark's Frederiksen and Polish President Andrzej Duda symbolically opened the valve of a yellow pipe belonging to the Baltic Pipe, a new system sending Norwegian gas across Denmark to Poland.
"The era of Russian domination in the gas sphere is coming to an end," Morawiecki declared. "An era that was marked by blackmail, threats and extortion."
No official presented evidence of what caused the leaks, but with distrust of Russia running high, some feared Moscow sabotaged its own infrastructure out of spite or to warn that pipelines are vulnerable to attack. The leaks raised the stakes on whether energy infrastructure was being targeted and led to a small bump in natural gas prices.
"We can clearly see that this is an act of sabotage, an act that probably means a next step of escalation in the situation that we are dealing with in Ukraine," Morawiecki said.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod about the apparent sabotage, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who reiterated the U.S. was committed to promoting European energy security.
Anders Puck Nielsen, a researcher with the Center for Maritime Operations at the Royal Danish Defence College, said the timing of the leaks was "conspicuous" given the ceremony for the Baltic Pipe. He said perhaps someone sought "to send a signal that something could happen to the Norwegian gas."
The extent of the damage means the Nord Stream pipelines are unlikely to be able to carry any gas to Europe this winter even if there was political will to bring them online, analysts at the Eurasia Group said. Russia has halted flows on the 1,224-kilometer (760-mile) Nord Stream 1 pipeline during the war, while Germany prevented them from ever starting in the parallel Nord Stream 2.
"Depending on the scale of the damage, the leaks could even mean a permanent closure of both lines," analysts Henning Gloystein and Jason Bush wrote.
Puck Nielsen said of possible sabotage that "technically speaking, this is not difficult. It just requires a boat. It requires some divers that know how to handle explosive devices."
"But I think if we look at who would actually benefit from disturbances, more chaos on the gas market in Europe, I think there's basically only one actor right now that actually benefits from more uncertainty, and that is Russia," he said.
Asked if the leaks may have been caused by sabotage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "no version could be excluded."
"This is an unprecedented situation that requires an urgent investigation. We are extremely worried by this news," he said in a conference call with reporters.
Danish and Swedish maritime authorities issued navigation warnings, and established a prohibited area for vessels. Ships may lose buoyancy, and there may also be a risk of ignition above the water and in the air.
The Nord Stream pipelines have been at the center of an energy clash between Europe and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in late February. Plunging Russian gas supplies have caused prices to soar, pressuring governments to help ease the pain of sky-high energy bills for households and businesses as winter nears. The crisis also has raised fears of rationing and recession.
The Baltic Pipe is a prominent element in the European Union's search for energy security and is to start bringing Norwegian gas through Denmark and along the Baltic Sea to Poland on Oct. 1.
Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert with the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, speculated that the leaks could have been caused by Russian sabotage or anti-Russian sabotage.
One possibility is Russia signaling it "is breaking forever with Western Europe and Germany" as Poland inaugurates its pipeline with Norway, he said.
"In any case, this is a stark reminder of the exposure to risk of Europe's gas infrastructure," Tagliapietra said.
South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. | Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday.
South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws that challenged Roe v. Wade even before the landmark case was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. The state requires ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods before abortions.
But when faced with the real-world consequences of bans that have played out in the other states, some Republicans in South Carolina paused at the brink.
A House vote Tuesday likely killed the bill for this session. House Republicans insisted on a full ban on abortions with exceptions only for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or if the life of the mother was threatened.
They said the version passed by the state Senate earlier this month is too watered-down. The Senate kept the state's current ban on abortions after cardiac activity is present in a fetus, which is usually around six weeks. It did cut the amount of time victims of rape or incest can seek abortions to 12 weeks instead of 20 weeks.
But even that version is not in effect. The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended enforcement of the law as it decides if it violates the right to privacy in the state constitution, leaving an older 20-week abortion ban in place.
Rep. John McCravy, the Republican sponsor of the House bill, said he was stunned to see support for a total ban evaporate after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
"We thought those that ran on pro-life would be pro-life, and they would stick to their ideological positions," McCravy said.
Tuesday's 95-11 vote in the House — with almost all the chamber's Democrats joining most of the Republicans — didn't entirely close the door on changing the abortion laws before a new set of House members are elected in November.
The Senate could come back, insist on its version, and a group of three lawmakers from each chamber would work on a compromise between the Senate bill and the House version.
But Republican Senate President Thomas Alexander said the vote made passing a bill in the special session "almost impossible" because senators showed earlier this month there aren't enough votes in the 46-member chamber for a ban earlier than six weeks.
"I support a stronger pro-life bill. But once we realized it was not possible to pass, our primary concern became to protect the most lives of the unborn possible by strengthening the fetal heartbeat law that is in current legal jeopardy," Alexander said in a statement.
The Senate bill also required DNA from aborted fetuses in pregnancies caused by rape to be collected for police. It also clarifies protections for doctors who order an abortion if it is determined a fetus cannot live outside the womb.
For lawmakers and groups that have spent decades trying to end all abortions, it is a frustrating end to what looked so promising after leaders in the Republican-dominated General Assembly quickly called for a special session once the draft opinion leaked that the U.S. Supreme Court was ready to let states to decide the abortion issue themselves.
But the effort stalled in the Senate, where the three Republican women and two of their GOP colleagues stopped a near-total ban.
"Yes, I'm pro-life. I'm also pro-life for the mother, the life she has with her children who are already born. I care about the children who are forced into adulthood, made up by a Legislature full of men so they can feel good about it," said Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy during the debate earlier this month.
Tuesday's vote could have impact in the governor's race. Republican incumbent Henry McMaster, facing reelection in six weeks, has said he wants to see no abortions in the state. Republicans don't have a two-thirds majority to override a veto, so Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham has campaigned that he alone can prevent any further restrictions with his veto pen if he wins in November.
Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said it wasn't time to celebrate, because many women don't know they are pregnant at just six weeks and he expects to see women take desperate measures once a choice is taken from them.
But Rutherford said he hopes Republicans keep promises made during the debate to do more to help access to birth control, health care for pregnant women and their babies and education for the children born after the U.S. Supreme Court decision.
"We have talked about how life begins — and ends — at conception and a number of us are tired of that. I know the Democrats are tired of it and hopefully enough Republicans are tired of it," Rutherford said.
Former Japanese leader Abe honored at divisive state funeral
TOKYO | Japan's assassinated hawkish former leader, Shinzo Abe, was given a rare state funeral Tuesday full of military pomp and surrounded by throngs of mourners as well as by widespread protests, with thousands taking to the streets in opposition.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the publicly financed ceremony was a well-deserved honor for Japan's longest-serving modern political leader. The event was attended by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and other foreign and Japanese dignitaries.
Japan's main political opposition parties boycotted the funeral, which critics say was a reminder of how prewar imperialist governments used state funerals to fan nationalism. The government maintains that the ceremony was not meant to force anyone to honor Abe. But the decision to give him the rare honor — which was made without parliamentary debate or approval — as well as the funeral's high cost and other controversies have led to anger about the event.
The funeral began with Abe's widow, Akie Abe, in a black formal kimono, walking slowly behind Kishida into the funeral venue, carrying an urn in a wooden box wrapped in a purple cloth with gold stripes. Soldiers in white uniforms took Abe's ashes and placed them on a pedestal filled with white and yellow chrysanthemums and decorations.
Attendants stood while a military band played the Kimigayo national anthem, then observed a moment of silence before a video was shown praising Abe's life in politics. It included his 2006 parliamentary speech vowing to build a "beautiful Japan," his visits to disaster-hit northern Japan after the March 2011 tsunami and his 2016 Super Mario impersonation in Rio de Janeiro to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Kishida, in a 12-minute eulogy, praised Abe as a politician with a clear vision for post-World War II economic growth who promoted national security, the development of Japan and the world and a "free and open Indo-Pacific" as a counter to China's rise.
"You were a person who should have lived much longer," Kishida said as he looked up at a massive photo of Abe. "I had a firm belief that you would contribute as a compass showing the future direction of Japan and the rest of the world for 10 or 20 more years."
Kishida said Abe will be remembered not just as the nation's longest-serving leader but for what he achieved, and he pledged to carry on Abe's policies for Japan and the region.
During the ceremony, Harris sat in the third row next to Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, and they later joined others by placing a branch of chrysanthemums on a table near Abe's photo.
Abe was cremated in July following a private funeral at a Tokyo temple days after he was assassinated while giving a campaign speech on a street in Nara in western Japan.
Tokyo was under high security for the state funeral, especially near the venue, the Budokan martial arts hall.
At a protest in downtown Tokyo, thousands of people marched toward the hall, some banging drums and many shouting or holding banners and signs stating their opposition.
"Shinzo Abe has not done a single thing for regular people," participant Kaoru Mano said.
Kishida has also been criticized because of a widening controversy over decades of close ties between Abe and the governing Liberal Democratic Party with the Unification Church, accused of raking in huge donations by brainwashing adherents. The suspect in Abe's assassination reportedly told police he killed Abe because of his links to the church, which he said took large amounts of money from his mother, bankrupting his family and ruining his life.
"The fact that the close ties between the LDP and the Unification Church may have interfered with policymaking processes is seen by the Japanese people as a greater threat to democracy than Abe's assassination," Hosei University political science professor Jiro Yamaguchi wrote in a recent article.
Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the South Korean-based church take root in Japan and is now seen as a key figure in the scandal. Opponents say holding a state funeral for Abe is equivalent to an endorsement of the governing party's ties to the church.
"One big problem is that there was no proper approval process," retiree Shin Watanabe said during the demonstration Tuesday. "I'm sure there are various views. But I don't think it's forgivable that they will force a state funeral on us when so many of us are opposed."
Outside the Budokan hall, thousands of people carrying bouquets queued for several blocks to lay flowers in a nearby park.
"I'm emotionally attached to him and I've been supporting the LDP, too," Masayuki Aoki, a 70-year-old business owner, said, recalling that he shared a fist bump with Abe at a campaign stop in Yokohama days before his assassination. "I came to offer him flowers."
In what some see as an attempt to further justify the honor for Abe, Kishida has held meetings this week with visiting foreign leaders in what he calls "funeral diplomacy." The talks are meant to strengthen ties as Japan faces regional and global challenges, including threats from China, Russia and North Korea.
He was to meet about 40 foreign leaders through Wednesday, though no Group of Seven leaders are attending. Following the funeral service Tuesday, Kishida greeted each of the leaders at a reception at the Akasaka state guest house.
U.S. Vice President Harris, who had a tour of Zojoji temple, where Abe's family funeral was held in July, credited Abe with coming up with a term for regional cooperation.
"There has been much that has been said in honor of his long leadership to Japan but also to the United States. It was he who coined the term 'free and open Indo-Pacific,' and as a member of the Indo-Pacific region, as America, we cherish those principles, and we stand by it," she said.
