APTOPIX Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

A house lays in the mud after it was washed away by Hurricane Fiona on Sept. 21 at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

