EU Parliament starts process to lift two lawmakers’ immunity
BRUSSELS | The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure for the waiver of immunity of two lawmakers following a request from the Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola has asked all services and committees to give the procedure priority, with the goal to have it finished by Feb. 13. The EU Parliament press service did not identify the two MEPs. According to two people familiar with the case who were not allowed to speak publicly because the investigation is ongoing, they are Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella.
Israeli army kills two Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
RAMALLAH, West Bank | Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. One of those killed early Monday was later claimed by an armed Palestinian group as a member. The Israeli military said it had entered the village of Kafr Dan to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring. Nearly 150 Palestinians have been killed. Israel says most were militants but others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
BEIRUT | The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the capital’s airport out of service. Monday’s attack was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of commission. Several hours later flights from the airport resumed after reports said that some damage was fixed. The Syrian army said two soldiers were killed and two were wounded. An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot nearby. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups.
Botswana issues arrest warrant
for ex-President Ian Khama
GABORONE, Botswana | An arrest warrant has been issued in Botswana for former President Ian Khama on a charge of illegal possession of firearms.
Khama, currently residing in neighboring South Africa, denies the charge, his lawyer said.
The former president was formally charged in April last year but has not yet appeared in court. A Botswana court issued the warrant for Khama’s arrest on Dec. 29.
Khama has been in South Africa for about a year, after falling out with his hand-picked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Khama, 69, president of Botswana between 2008 and 2018, said he is being hounded for his opposition to Masisi.
“There’s been no crime. I have done nothing wrong,” Khama told South Africa’s state broadcaster SABC.
He said the warrant is part of Masisi’s campaign to persecute him as Botswana approaches general elections in 2024.
”I have been and I will continue being more and more targeted in this manner because I remain the most constant voice condemning and exposing Masisi for the incompetent failure that he is,” Khama told the Voice of America.
Botswana has not yet asked South Africa to extradite Khama.
Khama, the son of Botswana’s first President Seretse Khama, was the fourth president of the southern African country. After serving as commander of the Botswana Defence Force, Khama was vice president from 1998 to 2008 and then became president when Festus Mogae retired.
Khama was reelected in the 2009 elections and won reelection again in 2014, leaving office after completing two five-year terms.
Khama quit the ruling Botswana Democratic Party in 2019 and is now patron of the splinter Botswana Patriotic Front.
