EU Parliament starts process to lift two lawmakers’ immunity

BRUSSELS | The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure for the waiver of immunity of two lawmakers following a request from the Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola has asked all services and committees to give the procedure priority, with the goal to have it finished by Feb. 13. The EU Parliament press service did not identify the two MEPs. According to two people familiar with the case who were not allowed to speak publicly because the investigation is ongoing, they are Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella.

