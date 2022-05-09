Wisconsin anti-abortion office fire investigation ongoing
MADISON, Wis. | Police asked for the public's help Monday in tracking down those who vandalized and threw two Molotov cocktails into the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group's office that was damaged by fire.
No one has been arrested and there are no suspects in custody in the fire that was discovered early Sunday morning when someone driving to Madison's nearby airport noticed flames coming from the office building, said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes at a news conference.
The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office came after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week.
The leak last week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide sparked protests across the country, including in Madison. Demonstrations included weekend protests by abortion rights supporters outside the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices, with more planned this week.
One Molotov cocktail thrown into the Wisconsin Family Action office failed to ignite and the investigation is ongoing as to whether the second one did, the police chief said. The message "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was spray-painted on the exterior of the building.
No one was hurt, but Barnes said had someone been in the office "it could have gone differently."
Barnes said he was not aware of any threats to others, but he cautioned that the investigation could be lengthy.
"I do anticipate we will be able to solve this but we want to take our time to be sure we do it correctly," he said.
Investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation. Barnes encouraged anyone who may have seen anything to contact police. Area businesses were also being contacted to see if they have any evidence or captured anything on surveillance cameras, he said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, decried the attack Monday when asked about it at a groundbreaking event in a Madison suburb.
"It was a horrible, horrible incident," Evers said, adding that whoever is responsible "should be arrested and put on trial. This is unacceptable."
"Violence does not solve the issues we're facing as a country," Evers said.
The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she believed the vandalism was a direct response to the leak of the court's draft opinion. She said "this attack fails to frighten us, and instead steels the resolve of law-abiding, common-sense, every-day folks to stand up and push back."
Wisconsin Family Action has been a prominent force in the state for years, advocating for laws to limit access to abortions, fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade and working on numerous other hot-button social issues.
Politicians from both parties swiftly condemned the vandalism.
Clinics that perform abortions have sometimes been targeted by vandals, too, including as recently as January when a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tennessee was hit by arson.
Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead
A former Alabama jail official on the run with a murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered.
The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
The two fugitives were caught — following a manhunt through three states — in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals chasing them crashed into their vehicle, authorities said. Casey White gave himself up and Vicky White shot herself and was taken to a hospital, authorities said. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said she died from her injuries.
Before Vicky White's death, authorities celebrated the fugitives' apprehension.
"We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That's a good thing for our country," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said.
The manhunt began April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two, who are not related, instead fled the area.
The car they took off in was later found abandoned in Tennessee, but there was no trace of the pair until U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that surveillance photos from an Evansville car wash showed a man who closely resembled Casey White exiting a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said. White stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
On Monday, officials learned that the pair was spotted near the sheriff's office, said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding in Indiana. As officers arrived, the pair fled in a vehicle and led police on a pursuit, he said. U.S. Marshals collided with them "to try to end the pursuit," he said. Casey White was injured, not too seriously, in the crash and Vicky White then shot herself, causing "very serious" injuries, he said.
"We're lucky that no law enforcement was injured, no innocent civilians were injured, the pursuit was short in nature and we have both people in custody," Wedding said.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said "that he wanted police to kill him," the Marshals Service said.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Vicky White's family members and co-workers said they were stunned by her involvement. Singleton said she had been an exemplary employee but, in hindsight, it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates.
In the past several months, she bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said.
She sold her house for about half of market value and bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge that she stashed at a shopping center without license plates.
"This escape was obviously well-planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles," Singleton said.
The escape happened on what Vicky White said was going to be her last day at work. She told co-workers that Casey White had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but none was scheduled. She did not have a second officer accompany them, which was against jail policy.
Video showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping center, where they picked up the Ford and left, Singleton said. Their flight was not discovered for much of the day.
Investigators believe the pickup truck Casey White had at the car wash was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court
WASHINGTON | The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices, ensuring they and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, making certain the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes. The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.
Protests have erupted in front of the Supreme Court Building and around the country after a leaked draft opinion suggested a majority of conservatives on the court are prepared to end the constitutional right to an abortion.
The Senate legislation is a technical change that allows Supreme Court law enforcement to provide around-the-clock security to immediate family members, in line with protection for some people in the executive and legislative branches. It was sponsored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Cornyn said threats to Supreme Court justices and their families are "disgraceful" and attempts to intimidate the independence of the judiciary branch shouldn't be tolerated.
"The House must take up and pass it immediately," Cornyn said.
Passage of the legislation came as more than 100 people gathered Monday night outside Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia, lighting candles and chanting, "Abort the court!"
Dozens of people also gathered over the weekend outside the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts in the Washington and Maryland suburbs.
Police have set up a tall fence and blocked off streets this week as people have protested in front of the Supreme Court Building, which is across from the U.S. Capitol. They have also shut down the plaza and steps in front of the building.
"Trying to scare federal judges into ruling a certain way is far outside the bounds of normal First Amendment speech or protest," Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the vote.
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
BOSTON | Mario Batali's sexual misconduct trial opened Monday in a Boston court with his accuser recounting how she'd been "shocked, surprised and alarmed" as the celebrity chef aggressively kissed and groped her while taking selfies at a restaurant in 2017.
The 32-year-old Boston-area software company worker said she felt confused and powerless to do anything to stop Batali.
"It was all happening so quickly and it was happening essentially the whole time," the woman testified in the trial, which resumes Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court. "Just a lot of touching."
She said she felt embarrassed until she saw other women step forward to share similar encounters with Batali.
"This happened to me and this is my life," the woman responded when prosecutors asked why she'd come forward. "I want to be able to take control of what happened, say my piece and have everyone be accountable for their actions."
But Batali's lawyer, Anthony Fuller, sought to discredit her, arguing that the assault never happened.
He said the accuser has a financial incentive to lie as she's seeking more than $50,000 in damages from Batali in a separate civil lawsuit pending in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston.
"She's not being truthful," Fuller said. "This is being fabricated for money and for fun."
During cross examination, he produced financial statements showing the woman ate at Eataly, the Italian marketplace Batali once had an ownership stake in, weeks after the encounter and continued to patronize the Boston bar where the alleged assault took place.
"You go to the restaurant of the guy who you claimed brutally assaulted you?" he said. "That doesn't make sense."
The woman said she didn't recall going to Eataly and maintained she isn't speaking out for financial gain. She also strongly pushed back at Fuller for questioning why none of the many photos taken with Batali that night showed the alleged assault.
The woman said the photos were all taken relatively close up and didn't show how Batali, who she said was visibly drunk, was grabbing her private areas, touching her face and even sticking his tongue in her ear. She said he also invited her up to his hotel room afterward, which she declined.
"I have never been touched before like that," the woman said. "Squeezing my vagina to pull me closer to him, as if that's a normal way to grab someone."
But Fuller argued the accuser isn't a credible witness. He honed in on her recent admission of attempting to avoid jury service by claiming to be clairvoyant. She was also accused in that case of violating the judge's orders to keep an open mind and not discuss the case with others. In court on Monday, however, she maintained that she can predict major events before they happen "to a certain extent."
Monday's trial opened after Batali — in a surprise move — waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead to have a judge decide his fate.
Batali, who pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in 2019, could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail and be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.
Batali is among a number of high-profile men who have faced a public reckoning during the #MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and harassment in recent years.
The 61-year-old was once a Food Network fixture on shows like "Molto Mario" and "Iron Chef America." But the ponytail-and-orange Croc-wearing personality's high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, after which he stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show "The Chew."
Batali has offered an apology, acknowledging the allegations "match up" with ways he has acted.
"I have made many mistakes," he said in an email newsletter at the time. "My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility."
Last year, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general's office into allegations that Batali and other staff sexually harassed employees.
In Boston, he opened the downtown Eataly location and Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca in the city's Seaport District. Batali has since been bought out of his stake in Eataly and the Babbo restaurant has closed.
