PARIS | French authorities say an estimated 1.27 million people joined in Tuesday's nationwide protests against the government's planned pension reforms. In a victory for unions fighting the planned raising of the retirement age, that figure exceeds the estimated 1 million who took part in a first round of protests on Jan. 19. The government was forced to acknowledge that it "hears" the "questions and doubts" raised by the reforms. The eight unions organizing the demonstrations promptly announced that they would organize new protests on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11. The powerful CGT union claimed that 2.8 million protesters marched Tuesday. In the capital, police said 87,000 people took to the streets.
KINSHASA, Congo | Pope Francis is demanding that foreign powers stop plundering Africa's natural resources. He plunged head first into his agenda upon arrival on Tuesday in Congo. The pontiff was greeted with a raucous welcome by Congolese who were grateful he was focusing the world's attention on their forgotten plight. Tens of thousands of Congolese lined the main road into Kinshasa to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport. He said in a speech to government authorities to keep their hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo and "hands off Africa!"
WASHINGTON | The Justice Department has dropped its probe of retired four-star Gen. John Allen for his role in an alleged illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. That's according to a statement to The Associated Press from Allen's attorney. The Justice Department declined to comment but a law enforcement official familiar with the inquiry confirmed the decision on condition of anonymity. The AP first reported last year that the FBI had outlined a potential criminal case against Allen in a confidential search warrant application. Days later, the former Marine general resigned as head of the influential Brookings Institution think tank.
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" features. The electric vehicle maker cautioned in a regulatory filing Tuesday that if the government decides to pursue an enforcement action, it could possibly have a material adverse impact on its business. Despite their names, Tesla still says on its website that the cars can't drive themselves. Teslas using "Full Self-Driving" can navigate roads in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes, which even CEO Elon Musk acknowledges. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from the Justice Department.
