Britain Royals

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, London, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room.

 Gareth Fuller | Pool via AP

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON | The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

