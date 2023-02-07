Conservative groups look beyond Trump for 2024 GOP nominee
NEW YORK | Two major conservative groups have signaled they are open to supporting someone other than Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House. Club for Growth President David McIntosh says his group has invited a half dozen potential Republican presidential candidates to its donor summit in Florida next month. The list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence — but not Trump. It follows a memo released over the weekend by the conservative advocacy group Americans For Prosperity that says the group is prepared to support someone other than Trump in the GOP primary.
Overnight rescue dig saves toddler trapped in Thai well
BANGKOK | An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Rescuers clapped and cheered as the toddler, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, was pulled out of the 49-foot-deep shaft Tuesday and taken to a waiting ambulance. Rescuers dug overnight alongside the pit, about 12 inches wide. The operation was delicate because the digging risked collapsing the sides of the well onto the child. The girl was reported to be tired but otherwise in good shape after being taken to hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.