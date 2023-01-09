Canada finalizes agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

TORONTO | Canada will spend billions to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. in a deal announced Monday that aims to end years of deliberations over its aging fleet and fulfill obligations to defend North America's air space.

