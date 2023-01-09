Canada finalizes agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets
TORONTO | Canada will spend billions to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. in a deal announced Monday that aims to end years of deliberations over its aging fleet and fulfill obligations to defend North America's air space.
The first four aircraft are anticipated to be delivered in 2026 with full operational capacity for the fleet expected between 2032 and 2034.
The government has budgeted about $19 billion Canadian (US$15 billion) for the purchase in what is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. Each jet costs about US$85 million. The full life cycle of the program is expected to cost $70 billion (US$52 billion).
Canada has a close defense relationship with the United States, which includes joint missions over North American air space. Canada also has obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The announcement comes as Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico.
The government said last year Lockheed Martin's F-35 was deemed to be the top-ranked bidder for a new fighter jet to replace aging F-18s, deciding against Boeing's Super Hornet. Meanwhile Canada purchased some Australian F-18s to help extend the life of the Canadian F-18 program until 2032.
Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau had said Canada wouldn't buy the F-35. A former Conservative Canadian government had announced the purchase of the F-35 in 2010 but Trudeau's Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition.
"As our world grows darker with Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, and China's increasingly assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific, this project has taken on heightened significance especially the importance of interoperability with our allies," Defense Minister Anita Anand.
"We need to ensure that especially in this changing global strategic environment we are that we are fulfilling our obligations to NORAD and to NATO."
Asked about the Liberals change in position, Anand said: "The aircraft has matured. And we see now that many of our allies, eight countries in particular, are using the F-35."
Lockheed Martin in a statement said a total of nine nations are currently operating F-35s, with more than 890 jets in service today.
Last month, German lawmakers gave the go-ahead for the purchase of 35 F-35 fighter jets.
Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said it was inevitable that Canada would opt for the F-35, especially since many other western allies have bought the F-35.
"The Liberals opposed the purchase a few years ago when they were in opposition. They did so because the Conservative government favored it," Wiseman said. "Unlike Americans, Canadians generally oppose increased defense spending and the F-35 is expensive. The proposed purchase received public blowback when the Conservatives were in office and the Liberals wanted to capitalize on it," she said.
Wiseman said Biden will welcome the investment — F-35s are made in Fort Worth, Texas — but the U.S. has been expecting it for some time so it won't be a surprise to Biden. Maintaining and operating the jets should involve 3,300 jobs and add $425 million annually to Canada's GDP, the Canadian government said.
Canada's decision to buy the F-35 was welcomed by U.S. Air Force Lt.-Gen. Mike Schmidt, the senior American officer responsible for managing the stealth fighter project out of the Pentagon.
"Canada is our friend and a close ally," Schmidt said in a statement. "The F-35 is the best in the world, providing unmatched interoperability to America, Canada and the additional 15 nations that have selected the fighter. It is a global game-changer."
NATO chief: Sweden has done what's needed to join alliance
STOCKHOLM | It's time for Sweden to join NATO because it has done what's necessary to secure Turkey's approval for membership, the military alliance's secretary-general said Monday.
"I have said that time has come to bring to an end the ratification process for Sweden," Jens Stoltenberg told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in an interview.
In May, Sweden and neighboring Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move requires the unanimous approval of the alliance members. Turkey has held up the process while pressing the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.
Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden was not even "halfway" through fulfilling the commitments it made to secure Ankara's support. His remarks came after a Swedish court ruled against extraditing a journalist wanted by Turkey for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup.
"I am confident that Sweden will become a member of NATO. I do not want to give a precise date for when that happens," Stoltenberg said. "So far, it has been a rare, unusual and fast membership process. Normally, it takes several years."
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said that Sweden has lived up to its commitments and that the decision now "lies with Turkey."
"We have a very good process together with Finland and Turkey and are doing exactly what we said, which Turkey is now confirming," Kristersson said on Sunday, the first day of the three-day People and Defense conference in Salen, a ski resort in central Sweden. The event was attended by Stoltenberg and Swedish foreign policy and security experts.
"Legislation banning participation in terrorist organizations is being implemented, and Turkey is known to name individuals it wants extradited. It is also known that Sweden has legislation that is clear and means that it is up to the courts. We also do not extradite Swedish citizens to any country."
There was no immediate reaction from Turkey to the comments by Stoltenberg and Kristersson.
The parliaments of 28 NATO countries have already ratified Sweden and Finland's membership. Turkey and Hungary are the only members that haven't yet given their approval.
Under the memorandum, the two countries agreed to address Turkey's security concerns, including requests for the deportation and extradition of Kurdish militants and people linked to a network run by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government accuses Gulen of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt, which he denies.
However, Sweden's top court has refused to extradite journalist Bulent Kenes, whom Turkey accuses of being among the coup plotters. Kenes, who received asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today's Zaman newspaper which was owned by the Gulen network and was closed down as part of Ankara's crackdown on the group.
On Monday, Sweden's government said it was planning to reactivate civil conscription by asking the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency to prepare education for people who would be asked to serve with municipal emergency services in the event of a military conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.