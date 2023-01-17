Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

DNIPRO, Ukraine | The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine has climbed to 45. The victims of the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring included six children. In Moscow, a makeshift memorial to the Dnipro attack's victims appeared. It's an unusual act in Russia, where even a hint of criticism of the government's "special military operation" in Ukraine is often suppressed. Underscoring Russia's growing military needs, the military will increase the number of troops from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. Ukraine's first lady pressed leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering to exert influence against a Russian invasion she said is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.

