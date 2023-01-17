Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children
DNIPRO, Ukraine | The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine has climbed to 45. The victims of the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring included six children. In Moscow, a makeshift memorial to the Dnipro attack's victims appeared. It's an unusual act in Russia, where even a hint of criticism of the government's "special military operation" in Ukraine is often suppressed. Underscoring Russia's growing military needs, the military will increase the number of troops from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. Ukraine's first lady pressed leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering to exert influence against a Russian invasion she said is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
BERLIN | German news agency dpa is reporting that Swedish climate activist Great Thunberg and several other protesters have been carried away by German police from the edge of an open coal pit mine. They were demonstrating against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion. Hundreds of others resumed the anti-mine protests elsewhere a day after the last two activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site. Dozens glued themselves to a main street in the city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday. A group of about 120 activists occupied the coal car tracks to a power plant.
