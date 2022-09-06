Abortion South Carolina

Opponents of a total ban on abortion gather in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday in Columbia, South Carolina.

 Associated Press

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. | A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.

