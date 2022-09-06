Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. | A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.
The 7-3 vote in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee involved all Republican men. The committee then took a break before considering more changes as it decides whether to send the bill to the Senate floor.
The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy.
Democrats are not going to help Republicans out of a box of their own making by making "an awful bill a very bad bill," Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said.
"We think by highlighting the fact a bunch of extreme, Republican men are trying to control women's decisions in South Carolina — they need to own that. The governor needs to own that," Hutto told reporters during the break.
Republicans told their Democratic colleagues their strategy was shortsighted.
"It looks like when they had the chance to help women, they didn't," Republican Sen. Michael Gambrel said.
Several Republicans senators have said they cannot support the bill without the exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. There are 30 Republicans and 16 Democrats in the state Senate.
Two of the Republicans are on the 17-member Senate Medical Affairs Committee — Sens. Tom Davis and Sandy Senn. Six Democrats are also on the committee.
Davis told the committee he thinks the rights of a mother who is pregnant to control her own body have to be balanced with the rights of fetuses to their lives, so he considers both a ban on all abortions or allowing abortions any time during pregnancies too extreme.
Davis also said if the state is going to require more women to have babies, then they owe it to them to give them better prenatal care, their children better educational opportunities and birth control options so they don't get pregnant.
The bill bans all abortions in South Carolina except when the mother's life is at risk. Before they were removed, the bill also included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. In those cases, the doctor would have to tell the woman the rape will be reported and her name given to the county sheriff within 24 hours of the procedure. The bill would have only allowed abortions in those cases up to 12 weeks after conception.
The proposal also starts child support payments at the date of conception and requires a father to pay half of pregnancy expenses, including her share of insurance premiums. The father of a child conceived by rape or incest must also pay the full cost of mental counseling from the attack.
South Carolina currently has a ban on abortions once cardiac activity in a fetus is detected, which is usually about six weeks. But that law has been suspended as the South Carolina Supreme Court reviews if it violates the state's constitutional right to privacy. That leaves South Carolina's older 20-week abortion ban as the current benchmark.
Abortion bans have had mixed success in state legislatures since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Indiana passed a ban in August that goes into effect later this month with the rape, incest and life of the mother exceptions. West Virginia's Legislature could not agree on stricter rules during a special session in July.
And lawmakers in South Carolina suddenly started paying much closer attention to Kansas when nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state's Legislature to ban abortion. The states voted for Republican Donald Trump in nearly identical percentages in the 2020 presidential election.
China's Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake
BEIJING | Authorities in southwestern China's Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 people in outlying areas.
Footage circulating online Tuesday showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following Monday's 6.8 magnitude quake centered in the surrounding province of Sichuan.
Buildings in Chengdu and other parts of western China were shaken by the quake. No damage was reported in the city. The quake struck a mountainous area in Luding county, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 125 miles from Chengdu, where tectonic plates grind up against each other.
Despite only recording a handful of cases, Chengdu's lockdown is the most severe since China's largest city of Shanghai was placed in isolation over the summer, prompting rare protests in person and online.
In all, 65 million Chinese in 33 cities including including seven provincial capitals are currently under varying levels of lockdown while the government is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.
Most Chengdu residents are confined to their apartments or residential complexes. In the eastern port city of Tianjin, classes were moved online after a handful of new cases were reported.
China's authoritarian Communist political system demands strict adherence to measures dictated by the central leadership overwhelmingly dominated by party leader Xi Jinping.
Local leaders, including Sichuan's recently appointed provincial party secretary, are often parachuted in from Beijing with little knowledge of local conditions and a firm mandate to carry out Xi's dictates.
The ruthless and often chaotic enforcement of the Shanghai lockdown led to widespread complaints over shortages of food, medication and access to health care. In a sign of how little has changed, at least one district in Chengdu has banned even the ordering of takeout meals and coffee, according to a notice posted on the internet.
China has stuck to its hard-line "zero-COVID" policy of compulsory testing, lockdowns, quarantines and masking despite advice from the World Health Organization and moves by most other countries to open up again since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
China on Tuesday reported 1,499 new cases of local infection, most of them asymptomatic. Sichuan accounted for 138 of that total figure.
The quake knocked out power and damaged buildings in the historic mountain town of Moxi in the Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Garze, where 37 people were killed. Tents were erected for more than 50,000 people being moved from homes made unsafe by the quake, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews pulling a woman who appeared uninjured from a collapsed home in Moxi, where many of the buildings are constructed from wood and brick. Around 150 people were reported with varying degrees of injuries.
Another 28 people were killed in neighboring Shimian county on the outskirts of the city of Ya'an. State media reported 248 people injured, mainly in Moxi, and another 16 people missing.
Three of the dead were workers at the Hailuogou Scenic Area, a glacier and forest nature reserve.
Along with the deaths, authorities reported landslides that damaged homes, caused power interruptions and stranded people behind a newly created lake. One landslide blocked a rural highway, leaving it strewn with boulders.
The earthquake and lockdown follow a heat wave and drought that led to water shortages and power cuts due to Sichuan's reliance on hydropower.
China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.
Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss | While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi's capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week Tuesday with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work.
Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved, officials said.
Sherwin Johnson, a spokesperson for Jackson Public Schools, confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that schools had re-opened after a drop in water pressure forced a move to virtual instruction.
A line of cars snaked around the block in front of Spann Elementary in northeast Jackson as parents arrived to pick up their children. Syreeta Tatum waited for her fourth grader to emerge from the building and lamented the uncertainty Jackson's water woes had foisted upon parents and students.
"It was very frustrating," said Tatum. "As a mother, you want to make sure your child is getting the best education possible, especially knowing that my child functions better in person."
In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, the school district said it had "checked water pressure at each school" and found that "nearly all are suitable" for students and staff to return. Air conditioning systems at several schools depend on the water system to run effectively. The district said it anticipated delays in cooling buildings as temperatures reached the mid-80s on Tuesday.
"We are continuing to monitor and have portable fans and air conditioners to reduce temperatures in warm or hot areas," Johnson said.
Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson's two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city. The school district said Forest Hill High School in south Jackson still didn't have water pressure. Johnson said students who attend Forest Hill were transported to alternative sites Tuesday.
In a Tuesday news conference, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water storage that was built over the weekend has decreased some over the past 24 hours.
"The safety net that has been built up has decreased and has diminished," Lumumba said. "That is why we're prayerful that everything remains consistent."
If a challenge arises with plant operation Tuesday, it will likely impact customers, the mayor said.
In a Monday news conference, Gov. Tates Reeves said water distribution at schools would be scaled down in preparation for students' return to campuses.
"We are moving those resources to our other water distribution mega-sites," Reeves said. "Those sites have slowed down in demand a bit, but we have still put out about 5 million bottles of water over the last several days."
Soon after water stopped flowing through the pipes of many households throughout Jackson, officials rolled a tanker into Forest Hill's parking lot for water distribution. Santiago Matthews, a maintenance worker for the high school, had a garbage container filled to the brim with water last week to fill toilets for the staff working inside. He hauled the garbage container up a short incline back to the high school with water sloshing over the sides.
Reeves said Monday that the city had "zero water tanks at low levels." He also said repairs resulting in cleaner water do not eliminate every risk.
"There may be more bad days in the future," Reeves said.
Liz Oviede, a student at Delta Technical College, picked up her 10-year old brother Tuesday so her mother wouldn't have to miss work. Her mother missed work at least three days last week to supervise the boy as Spann shifted to virtual learning. Recounting a recent weekend trip to Houston, Texas, she longed for cleaner water.
"My face cleared up, my hair was so much softer and my hair is always so crunchy here and it doesn't feel clean," Oviede said. "I just wish they'd get it together and stop bringing politics into it."
India's Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains
BENGALURU, India | Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.
With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping onto tractors to get to work. Many schools were shut on Monday over the heavy downpours and authorities have warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters.
The city, dubbed India's tech capital, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home.
Even though September is usually the wettest month in Bengaluru, this year has seen more rains than normal.
The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, have seen 141% and 114% excess rainfall respectively. On Monday night, 5.2 inches of rain was recorded, making it the wettest September day in the last eight years.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Karnataka, the southern state that's home to Bengaluru, is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year. It has seen 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year.
While there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons, the most important weather system for the Indian subcontinent, are being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.