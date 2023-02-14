Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, walks to a secure area as lawmakers and intelligence advisers arrive for a closed briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend Tuesday at the Capitol in Washington.
Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' U.S. says
WASHINGTON | The White House says the three unidentified aerial objects shot down in the past week were likely benign, drawing a distinction between them and a massive Chinese balloon that earlier traversed the U.S. with a suspected goal of surveillance. Officials also disclosed that a missile fired at one of the three objects, over Lake Huron on Sunday, missed its intended target and landed in the water before a second one successfully hit. Lawmakers in Congress got a classified briefing but are still asking for more information what is or isn't known.
California will try to enshrine right to same-sex marriage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California lawmakers are going to try to officially repeal a 15-year-old voter initiative meant to ban same-sex marriage in the state. Two Democratic lawmakers introduce an amendment Tuesday that would enshrine marriage equality in the California Constitution. Practically speaking, the constitutional amendment they are looking to rescind hasn't been enforced for years. But gay rights advocates are moving with renewed urgency because of last year's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision raised the possibility that other landmark rulings might be overturned too. Advocates are particularly worried about the high court revisiting its 2015 decision guaranteeing the right to same-sex marriage.
