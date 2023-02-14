Aerial Objects

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, walks to a secure area as lawmakers and intelligence advisers arrive for a closed briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend Tuesday at the Capitol in Washington.

 Associated Press

Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' U.S. says

WASHINGTON | The White House says the three unidentified aerial objects shot down in the past week were likely benign, drawing a distinction between them and a massive Chinese balloon that earlier traversed the U.S. with a suspected goal of surveillance. Officials also disclosed that a missile fired at one of the three objects, over Lake Huron on Sunday, missed its intended target and landed in the water before a second one successfully hit. Lawmakers in Congress got a classified briefing but are still asking for more information what is or isn't known.

