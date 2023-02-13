New Zealand Storm

People watch as waves crash against a sea wall Sunday at an Auckland beach as a cyclone hits the upper parts of New Zealand.

 Brett Phibbs | NZ Herald via AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency Tuesday across the country's North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The declaration enables the government to support six regions where local emergencies had already been declared and provide addition resources, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said.

