Refugee Resettlement

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in 2022 in Washington.

 File photo | Pool via AP

WASHINGTON — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year.

The State Department plans to announce the program, dubbed the Welcome Corps, on Thursday. The agency aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can help 5,000 refugees during the first year of the program.

