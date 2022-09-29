Senate Prisons

Colette Peters, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons vowed Thursday that "the buck stops with me" when it comes to fixing the crisis-plagued agency, ticking off a list of top priorities, from solving a staffing crisis to ending widespread misconduct.

Colette Peters' testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee — the first time she's appeared before Congress — was a stark departure from the combative nature of her predecessor, who drew bipartisan rebukes for foisting blame on others and refusing to accept responsibility for the agency's problems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.