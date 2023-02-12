France Pension Protest

A protester holds a placard reading 'General Strike J-24' during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age Saturday in Paris.

 Associated Press

PARIS — Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the country's pension system.

Over 960,000 people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities, according to the Interior Ministry. Protesters hoped to keep up the pressure on the government to back down, and further action is planned for Feb. 16.

