Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

ALBANY, N.Y. | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation.

The firestorm around the Democrat grew a day after the Times Union of Albany reported that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her at his official residence late last year.

The woman hasn't filed a criminal complaint, but a lawyer for the governor said Thursday that the state had reported the allegation to the Albany Police Department after the woman involved declined to do so herself.

"In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney's information," said Beth Garvey, the governor's acting counsel.

An Albany Police Department spokesperson, Steve Smith, didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press, but told The New York Times police had reached out to a representative for the woman.

The possible involvement of police comes as more lawmakers called on Cuomo to resign over alleged misconduct with women and allegations that his administration concealed how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

At least 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate have said publicly they believe Cuomo should quit office now, according to a tally by The Associated Press. The count includes 65 Democrats and 56 Republicans.

Ethiopia's leader faces intense pressure to end Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda | Ethiopia's government on Thursday faced mounting pressure to withdraw troops from the northern region of Tigray amid growing reports of war crimes in an embattled area that now faces a humanitarian crisis.

Criticism of the conduct of government troops and their allies from neighboring Eritrea grew after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted Wednesday that "ethnic cleansing" has happened in parts of Tigray.

"The challenge in Ethiopia is very significant, and it's one that we are very focused on, particularly the situation in Tigray, where we are seeing very credible reports of human rights abuses and atrocities that are ongoing," Blinken told the foreign affairs committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed concerns about the actions of the fugitive leaders of Tigray, Blinken said, "the situation in Tigray today is unacceptable and has to change, and that means a few things. It means making sure that we are getting into the region, into Tigray. Aid workers and others ... to make sure that the people are cared for, provided for and protected."

Eritrean troops as well as fighters from Amhara, an Ethiopian region bordering Tigray, "need to come out," he said, adding that the region needs "a force that will not abuse the human rights of the people of Tigray or commit acts of ethnic cleansing, which we've seen in western Tigray. That has to stop."

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian authorities.

Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people, but its health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible.

Other experts pointed out that of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine shots administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems.

Denmark's Health Authority said its decision was "based on a precautionary principle" and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died.

"At present, it cannot be concluded whether there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots," authorities said. Danish officials did not say whether the patient had any underlying conditions and did not provide any other details.

In a statement on Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said "the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered" while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions," the regulator said. It said the number of people with blood clots in vaccinated people was no higher than those who hadn't been inoculated.

Some doctors pointed out that people now being immunized against COVID-19 are more likely to already have health problems and that it would be difficult to determine whether a vaccine shot is responsible.

Brazil Congress clears way for emergency pandemic aid

RIO DE JANEIRO | A measure to renew billions of dollars in emergency aid for millions of Brazilians struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic passed in the lower house of Congress on Thursday, though lawmakers were still working on the details.

The bill, already approved by the Senate, allows for a maximum spending of 44 billion reais — $7.9 billion — though the initial measure did not specify how much families would receive, or for how long. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes earlier said it should be between $175–$375, for up to four months.

A similar cash transfer program last year totaling 330 billion reais helped nearly 70 million Brazilians, nearly a third of the population, and was widely credited with helping to avoid an even worse economic crash. But it was discontinued on Dec. 31.