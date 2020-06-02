Louisville police chief fired in aftermath of fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Louisville’s police chief was fired Monday after the mayor learned that officers involved in a shooting that killed the popular owner of a barbecue spot failed to activate body cameras during the chaotic scene. A huge group marched hours later to the spot in a peaceful protest.

David McAtee, known for offering meals to police officers, died early Monday while police officers and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew amid waves of protests over a previous police shooting in Kentucky’s largest city. Police said they were responding to gunfire from a crowd.

The U.S. attorney said federal authorities will join state police in investigating the fatal shooting.

4 men die in small plane crash in southern Illinois

CARLINVILLE, Ill. | Four men died when a small plane crashed into a southern Illinois farm field, authorities said Monday.

The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed about 3:45 p.m. Sunday under unknown circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane was destroyed upon impact.

The crash occurred about 3 miles (4.8 south of Carlinville, or about 45 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

Killed were the pilot, Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and three passengers: Daniel A. Shedd, 37, of St. Charles, Missouri; Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Mount Morris, Michigan; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of Buffalo, New York, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.

Military: 2 dead after shooting at N.D. air base

GRAND FORKS, N.D. | A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.

The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

The air base’s commander, Col. Cameron S. Pringle, told reporters the two airmen died while in a dormitory, but he did not give details about what led up to the shooting, KVRR-TV reported.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said the military alone is investigating. He would not say if anyone was in custody or was being sought in connection with the shooting.

Mexico president kicks off ‘new normal’ phase amid pandemic

CANCUN, Mexico | Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador kicked off Mexico’s return to a “new normal” Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restrictions.

López Obrador said he’s taking all necessary precautions — he drove the 1,000 miles from Mexico City over the weekend rather than flying — on a trip to promote construction of one of his signature infrastructure projects the Mayan Train.

While the federal government’s nationwide social distancing rule formally ended Monday, it is urging people in so-called “red” zones to maintain most of those measures — and so many people are falling ill and dying each day that those zones cover nearly the whole country.

Mexico is nearing 100,000 confirmed infections and has topped 10,000 deaths, but those official tallies are considered to be undercounts.

