North Korea

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission on Monday in Pyongyang, North Korea.

 Korean Central News Agency / Korea News Service via AP

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to expand its combat exercises and strengthen war preparedness as he looks to escalate an already provocative run in weapons demonstrations in the face of deepening tensions with its neighbors and Washington.

Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission on Monday and encouraged the armed forces to perform “ever-victorious feats” and display “matchless military strength” to open a new phase in development, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

