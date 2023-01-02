APTOPIX Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

People look at the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state Monday inside St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican.

 Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, Italian security officials had said at least 25,000-30,000 people would come on Monday. But by the end of the first day’s viewing, some 65,000 persons had passed by the bier, the Vatican said.

