Tax Cuts Missouri

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives pledge their allegiance to the flag Sept. 14 as they open a special session to consider tax cuts at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes.

The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.

