Missouri Legislature

Missouri state Sens. Denny Hoskins, left, and Caleb Rowden discuss a redistricting meeting that Hoskins was not invited to in 2022 at the Missouri state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

 File photo | The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Top priorities in the legislative session that begins Wednesday will be making it harder to amend Missouri's Constitution, sports betting, and education issues ranging from attending out-of-district schools to how children are educated about racism.

GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on initiative petitions, which have been used to enact policies that the Republican-led Legislature either avoided dealing with or opposed.

