COLUMBIA, Mo. — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri's Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday.

Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will be the underdog against Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November in red-state Missouri.

