Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio attends a rally in 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON | A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates.

A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city's police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

