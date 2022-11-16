Congress Republicans

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., gestures after being reelected as Republican leader in the Senate Republican leadership elections Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats.

McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from Scott in the first-ever attempt to oust him after many years as GOP leader. The vote was 37-10, senators said, with one other senator voting present. McConnell is poised to become the Senate's longest-serving leader when the new Congress convenes next year.

