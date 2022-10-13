North Carolina Shooting

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

 Ethan Hyman | The News & Observer via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — A gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m. and that an off-duty police officer was among those killed. She said at least two others were taken to hospitals, including another police officer. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the gunman.

