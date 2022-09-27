Congress Budget

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference Sept. 20 at the Capitol in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects as part of a government funding package, bowing to bipartisan opposition that had complicated efforts to pass a spending bill before the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday.

Removing the permitting legislation is likely to make it much easier to pass a spending bill that will keep the government running through mid-December and provide more aid to Ukraine.

