TOPEKA — A 59-year-old man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly threatened Topeka police officers with a knife and hand saw at a hotel.
Norman Kelly, of Topeka, was arrested after the confrontation at the Hotel Topeka at City Center, formerly known as Capital Plaza Hotel, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.
Kelly was fired from the hotel last week and banned from the property, police said. Officers were called to the hotel Saturday after reports that Kelly refused to leave and was harassing customers in the parking lot, WIBW reported.
Kelly was armed with a large kitchen knife and a hand saw, which he began swinging at officers when they tried to arrest him, Kagay said in a news release.
Police were able to subdue Kelly with Tasers and impact munitions, such as bean bags.
He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Kelly remains in custody with a bond of $50,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 2.
