SpaceX’s astronauts dock at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Musk’s company.

With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken poised to take over manual control if necessary, the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked automatically, no assistance needed. The hatches swung open a few hours later, and the two Dragon riders floated into the orbiting lab and embraced the three station residents.

66 Drive-In Theatre showing concerts

CARTHAGE, Mo. | Because there won’t be any Hollywood releases until late July, people have turned to drive-in theaters for their entertainment fix.

“We’re the only show in town, pun intended,” said Nathan McDonald, owner of the historic 66 Drive-in Theater. “Drive-ins across the nation are trying to reinvent (themselves) outside the movies. So we’re trying to think of different things to do.”

Aside from showing cult movies from the 1980s and 1990s, which began earlier this month, and helping out local churches with their Sunday morning services, the drive-in will now become something it’s never been before — a concert hall.

French Quarter sans tourists is old neighborhood again

NEW ORLEANS | For Jack Greenwood, New Orleans’ COVID-19 lockdowns brought sadness, but also a revelation: He was making more acquaintances with fellow residents — people he might not have noticed before tourism dried up in the French Quarter.

The absence of tourists — and the impending reopening of many of the attractions that draw them — have also led French Quarter inhabitants to reflect on the neighborhood’s sometimes precarious balance between the interests of businesses and residents. Some feel that prior to the pandemic, that balance had tilted too far in favor of commerce, putting the quarter’s unique character at risk.

Venues struggle as audiences dry up

PORT ORANGE, Fla. | Thank You Five, the modest 50-seat theater in Port Orange, was looking at the upcoming spring season as their busiest yet.

The company had two mainstage productions and roughly 10 other events — stand-up comedy, open mic nights, musical cabarets — in the works.

Then, ticket sales slowed substantially in mid-March when fears of the coronavirus’ spread started to set in. The theater closed for two weeks in hopes the threat of the outbreak would subside and it could reopen soon.

More than two months later, that day still hasn’t come.