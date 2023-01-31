KCI

Hundreds of bags and suitcases sit at Kansas City International Airport in Dec. 2022 after almost a week of flight delays and cancellations.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Senators who want to impose tougher penalties when U.S. airlines strand or delay passengers say they finally might be able to turn their ideas into law because of outrage over debacles like the one at Southwest Airlines in December.

Democrats Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said Tuesday they will again offer a "passenger bill of rights" that would, among other things, allow customers to file class-action lawsuits against airlines, and legislation to limit airline fees.

